أعلن نادي نيوكاسل يونايتد عن مغادرة اللاعب الإنجليزي كيران تريبير لصفوف الفريق الكروي الأول هذا الصيف عند انتهاء عقده.


وأكد النادي الإنجليزي في بيانه: «إن اللاعب تريبير انضم للنادي قادمًا من أتلتيكو مدريد في يناير 2022، وقدم مساهمة هائلة داخل الملعب وخارجه خلال أربع سنوات ونصف قضاها في ملعب سانت جيمس بارك، وقد انضم إلى النادي في الوقت الذي كان فيه في مراكز الهبوط بالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وساعد نيوكاسل يونايتد على التأهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا مرتين في المواسم الثلاثة الماضية».


كما لعب 90 دقيقة كاملة في ويمبلي عندما فاز فريق «المغبيز» على ليفربول 2-1 في نهائي كأس كاراباو 2025. بصفته عضوًا رئيسيًا في مجموعة قيادة الفريق الأول، رفع أول لقب محلي للنادي منذ 70 عامًا إلى جانب القائد برونو غيمارايس.


قبل المباريات السبع الأخيرة من الموسم الحالي للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، خاض كيران أكثر من 150 مباراة مع نيوكاسل يونايتد، وسجل أربعة أهداف. كما خاض 54 مباراة دولية مع منتخب إنجلترا الأول.


وتحدث اللاعب كيران تريبير لموقع النادي عبر الشبكة العنكبوتية قائلاً: «حان الوقت لأترك هذا النادي الرائع بعد أربع سنوات ونصف. هنا هو المكان الذي شعرت فيه بأكبر قدر من الراحة. إنها لحظة مؤثرة، وسأفتقده حقاً، أود أن أتوجه بجزيل الشكر إلى المشجعين على كل الدعم الذي قدموه لي في الأوقات الجيدة والسيئة على حد سواء. لقد ساندتموني دائماً، ووقفتم إلى جانبي دائماً»


ووجه رسالة لفريقه قائلاً: «إلى زملائي في الفريق، سيكون الأمر عاطفياً. لقد كانت رحلة رائعة معكم يا رفاق. سأفتقدكم جميعاً، لكن الفوز بلقب معكم كان أمراً مميزاً للغاية - الأفضل في مسيرتي، وإلى المدير الفني، إيدي هاو، وجميع أعضاء الجهاز الفني والفريق الذي يعمل خلف الكواليس، شكراً جزيلاً. لقد وضع المدرب ثقته فيّ - مرتين - لتوقيعي، وأعطاني الفرصة لتمثيل هذا النادي العظيم وقيادته، والأهم من ذلك، أننا تمكنا من الفوز بلقب، سأفتقد الجميع في النادي. شكراً لكم».