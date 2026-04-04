Newcastle United announced the departure of English player Kieran Trippier from the first team this summer upon the expiration of his contract.



The English club confirmed in its statement: "Trippier joined the club from Atlético Madrid in January 2022 and made a huge contribution both on and off the pitch during the four and a half years he spent at St. James' Park. He joined the club at a time when it was in the relegation zone of the Premier League and helped Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League twice in the last three seasons."



He also played a full 90 minutes at Wembley when the "Magpies" defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the 2025 Carabao Cup final. As a key member of the first-team leadership group, he lifted the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years alongside captain Bruno Guimarães.



Before the last seven matches of the current Premier League season, Kieran had played over 150 matches for Newcastle United, scoring four goals. He also earned 54 international caps with the England national team.



Kieran Trippier spoke to the club's website, saying: "It’s time for me to leave this wonderful club after four and a half years. This is where I felt the most at home. It’s an emotional moment, and I will truly miss it. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the fans for all the support they have given me in both good times and bad. You have always backed me and stood by me."



He sent a message to his teammates, saying: "To my teammates, it will be emotional. It has been a fantastic journey with you guys. I will miss you all, but winning a trophy with you was something very special - the best of my career. And to the manager, Eddie Howe, and all the coaching staff and the team working behind the scenes, thank you very much. The manager put his trust in me - twice - to sign me and gave me the opportunity to represent this great club and lead it. Most importantly, we managed to win a trophy. I will miss everyone at the club. Thank you."