أعلن نادي نيوكاسل يونايتد عن مغادرة اللاعب الإنجليزي كيران تريبير لصفوف الفريق الكروي الأول هذا الصيف عند انتهاء عقده.
وأكد النادي الإنجليزي في بيانه: «إن اللاعب تريبير انضم للنادي قادمًا من أتلتيكو مدريد في يناير 2022، وقدم مساهمة هائلة داخل الملعب وخارجه خلال أربع سنوات ونصف قضاها في ملعب سانت جيمس بارك، وقد انضم إلى النادي في الوقت الذي كان فيه في مراكز الهبوط بالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وساعد نيوكاسل يونايتد على التأهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا مرتين في المواسم الثلاثة الماضية».
كما لعب 90 دقيقة كاملة في ويمبلي عندما فاز فريق «المغبيز» على ليفربول 2-1 في نهائي كأس كاراباو 2025. بصفته عضوًا رئيسيًا في مجموعة قيادة الفريق الأول، رفع أول لقب محلي للنادي منذ 70 عامًا إلى جانب القائد برونو غيمارايس.
قبل المباريات السبع الأخيرة من الموسم الحالي للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، خاض كيران أكثر من 150 مباراة مع نيوكاسل يونايتد، وسجل أربعة أهداف. كما خاض 54 مباراة دولية مع منتخب إنجلترا الأول.
وتحدث اللاعب كيران تريبير لموقع النادي عبر الشبكة العنكبوتية قائلاً: «حان الوقت لأترك هذا النادي الرائع بعد أربع سنوات ونصف. هنا هو المكان الذي شعرت فيه بأكبر قدر من الراحة. إنها لحظة مؤثرة، وسأفتقده حقاً، أود أن أتوجه بجزيل الشكر إلى المشجعين على كل الدعم الذي قدموه لي في الأوقات الجيدة والسيئة على حد سواء. لقد ساندتموني دائماً، ووقفتم إلى جانبي دائماً»
ووجه رسالة لفريقه قائلاً: «إلى زملائي في الفريق، سيكون الأمر عاطفياً. لقد كانت رحلة رائعة معكم يا رفاق. سأفتقدكم جميعاً، لكن الفوز بلقب معكم كان أمراً مميزاً للغاية - الأفضل في مسيرتي، وإلى المدير الفني، إيدي هاو، وجميع أعضاء الجهاز الفني والفريق الذي يعمل خلف الكواليس، شكراً جزيلاً. لقد وضع المدرب ثقته فيّ - مرتين - لتوقيعي، وأعطاني الفرصة لتمثيل هذا النادي العظيم وقيادته، والأهم من ذلك، أننا تمكنا من الفوز بلقب، سأفتقد الجميع في النادي. شكراً لكم».
Newcastle United announced the departure of English player Kieran Trippier from the first team this summer upon the expiration of his contract.
The English club confirmed in its statement: "Trippier joined the club from Atlético Madrid in January 2022 and made a huge contribution both on and off the pitch during the four and a half years he spent at St. James' Park. He joined the club at a time when it was in the relegation zone of the Premier League and helped Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League twice in the last three seasons."
He also played a full 90 minutes at Wembley when the "Magpies" defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the 2025 Carabao Cup final. As a key member of the first-team leadership group, he lifted the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years alongside captain Bruno Guimarães.
Before the last seven matches of the current Premier League season, Kieran had played over 150 matches for Newcastle United, scoring four goals. He also earned 54 international caps with the England national team.
Kieran Trippier spoke to the club's website, saying: "It’s time for me to leave this wonderful club after four and a half years. This is where I felt the most at home. It’s an emotional moment, and I will truly miss it. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the fans for all the support they have given me in both good times and bad. You have always backed me and stood by me."
He sent a message to his teammates, saying: "To my teammates, it will be emotional. It has been a fantastic journey with you guys. I will miss you all, but winning a trophy with you was something very special - the best of my career. And to the manager, Eddie Howe, and all the coaching staff and the team working behind the scenes, thank you very much. The manager put his trust in me - twice - to sign me and gave me the opportunity to represent this great club and lead it. Most importantly, we managed to win a trophy. I will miss everyone at the club. Thank you."