يحلُّ فريق ريال مدريد ضيفاً ثقيلاً على ريال مايوركا عند تمام الساعة 5:15 من مساء اليوم (السبت)، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ30 من الدوري الإسباني.


ويأمل الريال أن يتعثر برشلونة أمام أتلتيكو، وأن يفوز على مايوركا من أجل تقليص الفارق بينهما إلى نقطة واحدة لإشعال المنافسة على صدارة جدول الترتيب في الجولات الختامية من الموسم.


ويواجه مايوركا، بقيادة المدرب الجديد مارتن ديميكيليس، وضعاً صعباً في جدول ترتيب «الليغا»، حيث يتواجد الفريق في المركز الـ18 برصيد 28 نقطة بفارق نقطة واحدة عن المنطقة الآمنة، ولم ينجح المدرب الأرجنتيني، الذي تولَّى المسؤولية الشهر الماضي، حتى الآن في إعادة الفريق إلى مسار الانتصارات.


في المقابل، يعود ريال مدريد إلى المنافسات بعد فترة التوقف الدولي وهو في حالة معنوية قوية بعد تحقيق 5 انتصارات متتالية في مختلف البطولات، بقيادة المدرب ألفارو أربيلوا الذي بدأ في إخراج أفضل ما لدى الفريق.


وشهدت الفترة الأخيرة أداءً رائعاً للفريق الملكي، حيث اجتاز ريال مدريد دور الـ16 في دوري أبطال أوروبا بعد تغلبه على مانشستر سيتي بنتيجة 5-1 بمجموع المباراتين، قبل أن يحقِّق فوزاً مثيراً 3-2 على جاره وغريمه التقليدي أتلتيكو مدريد في ديربي العاصمة.