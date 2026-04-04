يحلُّ فريق ريال مدريد ضيفاً ثقيلاً على ريال مايوركا عند تمام الساعة 5:15 من مساء اليوم (السبت)، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ30 من الدوري الإسباني.
ويأمل الريال أن يتعثر برشلونة أمام أتلتيكو، وأن يفوز على مايوركا من أجل تقليص الفارق بينهما إلى نقطة واحدة لإشعال المنافسة على صدارة جدول الترتيب في الجولات الختامية من الموسم.
ويواجه مايوركا، بقيادة المدرب الجديد مارتن ديميكيليس، وضعاً صعباً في جدول ترتيب «الليغا»، حيث يتواجد الفريق في المركز الـ18 برصيد 28 نقطة بفارق نقطة واحدة عن المنطقة الآمنة، ولم ينجح المدرب الأرجنتيني، الذي تولَّى المسؤولية الشهر الماضي، حتى الآن في إعادة الفريق إلى مسار الانتصارات.
في المقابل، يعود ريال مدريد إلى المنافسات بعد فترة التوقف الدولي وهو في حالة معنوية قوية بعد تحقيق 5 انتصارات متتالية في مختلف البطولات، بقيادة المدرب ألفارو أربيلوا الذي بدأ في إخراج أفضل ما لدى الفريق.
وشهدت الفترة الأخيرة أداءً رائعاً للفريق الملكي، حيث اجتاز ريال مدريد دور الـ16 في دوري أبطال أوروبا بعد تغلبه على مانشستر سيتي بنتيجة 5-1 بمجموع المباراتين، قبل أن يحقِّق فوزاً مثيراً 3-2 على جاره وغريمه التقليدي أتلتيكو مدريد في ديربي العاصمة.
Real Madrid will be a heavy guest to Real Mallorca at exactly 5:15 PM today (Saturday), as part of the matches of the 30th round of La Liga.
Real hopes that Barcelona stumbles against Atletico and that they win against Mallorca to reduce the gap between them to just one point, igniting the competition for the top of the standings in the closing rounds of the season.
Mallorca, led by new coach Martin Demichelis, faces a difficult situation in the La Liga standings, as the team is in 18th place with 28 points, just one point away from the safe zone. The Argentine coach, who took over last month, has not yet succeeded in getting the team back on the path to victories.
On the other hand, Real Madrid returns to competition after the international break in strong morale after achieving 5 consecutive victories in various competitions, led by coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who has begun to bring out the best in the team.
Recently, the royal team has shown excellent performance, as Real Madrid advanced past the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League after defeating Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate, before achieving a thrilling 3-2 victory over their neighbor and traditional rival Atletico Madrid in the capital derby.