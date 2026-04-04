Real Madrid will be a heavy guest to Real Mallorca at exactly 5:15 PM today (Saturday), as part of the matches of the 30th round of La Liga.



Real hopes that Barcelona stumbles against Atletico and that they win against Mallorca to reduce the gap between them to just one point, igniting the competition for the top of the standings in the closing rounds of the season.



Mallorca, led by new coach Martin Demichelis, faces a difficult situation in the La Liga standings, as the team is in 18th place with 28 points, just one point away from the safe zone. The Argentine coach, who took over last month, has not yet succeeded in getting the team back on the path to victories.



On the other hand, Real Madrid returns to competition after the international break in strong morale after achieving 5 consecutive victories in various competitions, led by coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who has begun to bring out the best in the team.



Recently, the royal team has shown excellent performance, as Real Madrid advanced past the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League after defeating Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate, before achieving a thrilling 3-2 victory over their neighbor and traditional rival Atletico Madrid in the capital derby.