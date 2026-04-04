The Syrian artist Al-Shami revealed the reason for the postponement of the concert that was scheduled with the Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe in Beirut on March 21, 2026, noting that the decision was made in consideration of the current circumstances.

The reason for the postponement

Al-Shami stated in his conversation with the program "ET بالعربي" that holding concerts at this time is not appropriate due to the war, which is why the postponement occurred, adding: "It’s not right to continue concerts amid the crises and wars that are happening."

Future artistic collaboration

Regarding the possibility of a future artistic collaboration with Haifa Wehbe, Al-Shami indicated that there are no current projects, but he did not rule out the idea for the future, confirming: "Currently, there is nothing, but it will definitely be something that makes me happy."

The new date for the concert

On another note, the organizing company for the concert of Al-Shami and Haifa Wehbe revealed through a post on "Facebook" the new date for the concert, confirming that it will be on Sunday, May 31, 2026.