كشف الفنان السوري الشامى سبب تأجيل الحفل الذي كان مقرراً له مع المطربة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي في بيروت هول يوم 21 مارس 2026، مشيراً إلى أن القرار اتخذ مراعاةً للظروف الراهنة.

السبب وراء التأجيل

وقال الشامى في حديثه مع برنامج «ET بالعربي» إن إقامة الحفلات في الوقت الحالي غير مناسبة بسبب الحرب لذلك جاء التأجيل، مضيفاً: «مش صح نكمل حفلات في ظل الأزمات والحروب اللي عم تصير».

التعاون الفني المستقبلي

وفيما يتعلق بإمكانية تعاون فني يجمعه مع هيفاء وهبي في المستقبل، أشار الشامى إلى أنه لا توجد مشاريع حالية، لكنه لم يستبعد الفكرة مستقبلاً، مؤكّداً: «حالياً ما في شيء، لكن أكيد سيكون أمر يفرحني».

الموعد الجديد للحفل

وعلى جانب آخر، كشف الشركة المنظمة لحفل الشامي وهيفاء وهبي عبر منشور في «فيسبوك» الموعد الجديد للحفل، مؤكدة أنه سيكون في يوم الأحد 31 مايو المقبل لعام 2026.