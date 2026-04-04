كشف رئيس البيت الفني للفنون الشعبية والاستعراضية الفنان المصري تامر عبدالمنعم استعداده لإطلاق عمل مسرحي جديد مع فرقة رضا، بعد انتهاء عروض مسرحية «نوستالجيا 80/90»، التي قدمت على خشبة المسرح منذ عام 2024 وحققت نجاحاً جماهيرياً كبيراً حتى ليلة رأس السنة 2026.

نهاية «نوستالجيا 80/90»

وأوضح عبدالمنعم، عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيس بوك»، أن مسرحية «نوستالجيا 80/90»» الذي تولى تأليفه وإخراجه أسدل الستار على عروضه بعد فترة عرض طويلة، شهدت إقبالاً حققت جماهيرية كبيرة في مختلف مراحل تقديمها.

مشروع مسرحي جديد

وأكد أنه بدأ بالفعل التحضير لعمل استعراضي جديد، يجمعه بفرقة «رضا»، مشيراً إلى أن المشروع يجري العمل عليه حالياً تمهيداً لتقديمه خلال موسم الصيف المقبل، ضمن خطة إنتاجية تتضمن عدداً من العروض المسرحية الحديثة.

فريق العمل

يشار إلى أن مسرحية «نوستالجيا 80/90» قدمتها فرقة رضا وفرقة بورسعيد، بإعداد موسيقي محمد مصطفى، وإضاءة عز حلمي، وماكياج إسلام عباس، من إخراج تامر عبدالمنعم، ومن إنتاج الهيئة العامة لقصور الثقافة بالتعاون مع البيت الفني للفنون الشعبية والاستعراضية.