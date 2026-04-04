The head of the Artistic House for Folk and Expressive Arts, Egyptian artist Tamer Abdel Moneim, revealed his readiness to launch a new theatrical work with the Reda Troupe, following the conclusion of the play "Nostalgia 80/90," which was presented on stage since 2024 and achieved great public success until New Year's Eve 2026.

The End of "Nostalgia 80/90"

Abdel Moneim explained, via his official Facebook page, that the play "Nostalgia 80/90," which he authored and directed, has concluded its performances after a long run that witnessed significant audience attendance and popularity at various stages of its presentation.

A New Theatrical Project

He confirmed that he has already begun preparations for a new musical work, collaborating with the "Reda" Troupe, noting that the project is currently in progress in preparation for its presentation during the upcoming summer season, as part of a production plan that includes several modern theatrical performances.

The Team

It is worth mentioning that the play "Nostalgia 80/90" was presented by the Reda Troupe and the Port Said Troupe, with musical arrangements by Mohamed Mustafa, lighting by Ezz Helmy, makeup by Islam Abbas, directed by Tamer Abdel Moneim, and produced by the General Authority for Cultural Palaces in collaboration with the Artistic House for Folk and Expressive Arts.