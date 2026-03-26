كشفت صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي لديه الملاءة المالية لدفع راتب سنوي قدره 61.5 مليون جنيه إسترليني لعقد مدته ثلاث سنوات، بالإضافة إلى مكافأة توقيع تقدر بنحو 26.5 مليون جنيه إسترليني، في حال رغبة أندية (الاتحاد والنصر والهلال) في التعاقد مع النجم المصري محمد صلاح. وقال الصحيفة: «سيصل إجمالي قيمة العقد إلى 210 ملايين جنيه إسترليني ما يعادل مليار ريال على مدى 3 مواسم، معفاة من الضرائب، وسيستمر حتى بلوغ صلاح سن 36 عاما»، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT».
هذا وستكون أندية إسبانية وإيطالية أيضا ضمن المنافسة إذا رغب صلاح بالبقاء في أوروبا، ورفض الانتقال إلى السعودية، أو الرحيل إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على غرار النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، ويرغب صلاح بشدة في الحصول على عقد يمتد لثلاث سنوات، مع أنه قد يقبل بعقد مبدئي لموسمين مع خيار التمديد لـ12 شهرا إضافية.
ويتردد النجم المصري في اتخاذ قرار بالانتقال إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في هذه المرحلة، نظرا لوجود مخاوف عائلية من الاستقرار هناك.
وبخلاف السعودية وأمريكا، فإن تجاربه السابقة في إيطاليا مع فيورنتينا وروما تعني أن أندية الدوري الإيطالي مهتمة به إذا أبدى رغبته بالبقاء في أوروبا.
وتبدي أندية ميلان وجاره إنتر ونابولي اهتماما به، إلا أن عروضها المالية ستكون أقل بكثير من عروض الدوري السعودي، إذ يبلغ مجموعها نحو 25 مليون جنيه إسترليني على مدى عامين.
ومن الخيارات الأخرى تركيا، حيث يستطيع غلطة سراي تقديم عرض مماثل للعروض الإيطالية، بينما قد يعود برشلونة إلى الواجهة كخيار محتمل في وقت لاحق من الصيف.
يذكر أن «صلاح» وقع عقدا جديدا لمدة عامين مع ليفربول براتب 400 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعيا، قبل أن يعلن رحيله من النادي الإنجليزي بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026) بعد تسعة أعوام قضاها مع الفريق.
The British newspaper "The Sun" revealed that the Saudi Public Investment Fund has the financial capacity to pay an annual salary of £61.5 million for a three-year contract, in addition to a signing bonus estimated at around £26.5 million, should the clubs (Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal) wish to sign the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. The newspaper stated: "The total value of the contract will reach £210 million, equivalent to one billion riyals over three seasons, tax-free, and will continue until Salah turns 36 years old," according to the report broadcast by the "RT" website.
Spanish and Italian clubs will also be in the competition if Salah wishes to remain in Europe and refuses to move to Saudi Arabia or relocate to the United States, similar to Argentine star Lionel Messi. Salah is very keen on securing a contract that extends for three years, although he might accept an initial two-year deal with an option to extend for an additional 12 months.
The Egyptian star is hesitant to make a decision about moving to the United States at this stage, due to family concerns about settling there.
Aside from Saudi Arabia and the USA, his previous experiences in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma mean that Serie A clubs are interested in him if he expresses a desire to stay in Europe.
Clubs like AC Milan, their neighbor Inter, and Napoli are showing interest in him, but their financial offers will be significantly lower than those from the Saudi league, totaling around £25 million over two years.
Other options include Turkey, where Galatasaray can make an offer similar to the Italian offers, while Barcelona may re-emerge as a potential option later in the summer.
It is worth mentioning that "Salah" signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool at a salary of £400,000 per week, before announcing his departure from the English club at the end of the current season (2025-2026) after nine years spent with the team.