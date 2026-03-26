The British newspaper "The Sun" revealed that the Saudi Public Investment Fund has the financial capacity to pay an annual salary of £61.5 million for a three-year contract, in addition to a signing bonus estimated at around £26.5 million, should the clubs (Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal) wish to sign the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. The newspaper stated: "The total value of the contract will reach £210 million, equivalent to one billion riyals over three seasons, tax-free, and will continue until Salah turns 36 years old," according to the report broadcast by the "RT" website.



Spanish and Italian clubs will also be in the competition if Salah wishes to remain in Europe and refuses to move to Saudi Arabia or relocate to the United States, similar to Argentine star Lionel Messi. Salah is very keen on securing a contract that extends for three years, although he might accept an initial two-year deal with an option to extend for an additional 12 months.



The Egyptian star is hesitant to make a decision about moving to the United States at this stage, due to family concerns about settling there.



Aside from Saudi Arabia and the USA, his previous experiences in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma mean that Serie A clubs are interested in him if he expresses a desire to stay in Europe.



Clubs like AC Milan, their neighbor Inter, and Napoli are showing interest in him, but their financial offers will be significantly lower than those from the Saudi league, totaling around £25 million over two years.



Other options include Turkey, where Galatasaray can make an offer similar to the Italian offers, while Barcelona may re-emerge as a potential option later in the summer.



It is worth mentioning that "Salah" signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool at a salary of £400,000 per week, before announcing his departure from the English club at the end of the current season (2025-2026) after nine years spent with the team.