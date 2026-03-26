كشفت صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي لديه الملاءة المالية لدفع راتب سنوي قدره 61.5 مليون جنيه إسترليني لعقد مدته ثلاث سنوات، بالإضافة إلى مكافأة توقيع تقدر بنحو 26.5 مليون جنيه إسترليني، في حال رغبة أندية (الاتحاد والنصر والهلال) في التعاقد مع النجم المصري محمد صلاح. وقال الصحيفة: «سيصل إجمالي قيمة العقد إلى 210 ملايين جنيه إسترليني ما يعادل مليار ريال على مدى 3 مواسم، معفاة من الضرائب، وسيستمر حتى بلوغ صلاح سن 36 عاما»، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT».


هذا وستكون أندية إسبانية وإيطالية أيضا ضمن المنافسة إذا رغب صلاح بالبقاء في أوروبا، ورفض الانتقال إلى السعودية، أو الرحيل إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على غرار النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، ويرغب صلاح بشدة في الحصول على عقد يمتد لثلاث سنوات، مع أنه قد يقبل بعقد مبدئي لموسمين مع خيار التمديد لـ12 شهرا إضافية.


ويتردد النجم المصري في اتخاذ قرار بالانتقال إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في هذه المرحلة، نظرا لوجود مخاوف عائلية من الاستقرار هناك.


وبخلاف السعودية وأمريكا، فإن تجاربه السابقة في إيطاليا مع فيورنتينا وروما تعني أن أندية الدوري الإيطالي مهتمة به إذا أبدى رغبته بالبقاء في أوروبا.


وتبدي أندية ميلان وجاره إنتر ونابولي اهتماما به، إلا أن عروضها المالية ستكون أقل بكثير من عروض الدوري السعودي، إذ يبلغ مجموعها نحو 25 مليون جنيه إسترليني على مدى عامين.


ومن الخيارات الأخرى تركيا، حيث يستطيع غلطة سراي تقديم عرض مماثل للعروض الإيطالية، بينما قد يعود برشلونة إلى الواجهة كخيار محتمل في وقت لاحق من الصيف.


يذكر أن «صلاح» وقع عقدا جديدا لمدة عامين مع ليفربول براتب 400 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعيا، قبل أن يعلن رحيله من النادي الإنجليزي بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026) بعد تسعة أعوام قضاها مع الفريق.