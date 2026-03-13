International defender Reece James has signed a new 6-year contract with English club Chelsea, the FIFA Club World Cup champions, as announced by his London club today (Friday).



James, a graduate of Chelsea's academy, joined the club at the age of six, and the 26-year-old player confirmed his desire to stay with the team during what he hopes will be his "golden years."



James has won 5 major titles, including the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. In over 200 matches for the club, he has played more than 50 of them as the team's captain.



James said in a statement released by the club: "I have always said that I want to spend my golden years here, and I truly believe that we have everything we need to build on our past successes."



He added: "I am excited about the future under this ownership, the sporting directors, the coach, and all the staff, and I hope we can lift more trophies together in the coming years."



Chelsea won the "Conference League" and the FIFA Club World Cup last year, and the team currently sits in fifth place in the league with 9 matches remaining. They suffered a 2-5 defeat against French club Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday.



Chelsea's sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: "On behalf of the owners and everyone associated with Chelsea, it is a moment of pride for all of us that Reece has extended his contract as he is a leader of this team both on and off the pitch."



James is expected to be the starting right-back for the England national team in the World Cup under German coach Thomas Tuchel, having recovered from a series of injuries. He has played 35 matches in various competitions this season, which is his highest tally since the 2021-2022 season.