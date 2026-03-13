وقَّع المدافع الدولي ريس جيمس عقداً جديداً مدته 6 سنوات مع تشيلسي الإنجليزي بطل مونديال الأندية لكرة القدم، وفقاً لما أعلن ناديه اللندني اليوم (الجمعة).


والتحق جيمس المتخرّج في أكاديمية تشيلسي، بالنادي وهو في السادسة من عمره، وأكد اللاعب البالغ 26 عاماً رغبته في البقاء مع الفريق خلال ما يأمل أن تكون «سنواته الذهبية».


وأحرز جيمس 5 ألقاب كبرى، بينها دوري أبطال أوروبا وكأس العالم للأندية. في أكثر من 200 مباراة بقميص النادي، خاض أكثر من 50 منها بصفته قائداً للفريق.


وقال جيمس في بيان صادر عن النادي: «لطالما قلت إنني أريد أن أقضي سنواتي الذهبية هنا، وأؤمن حقاً بأنَّ لدينا كل ما يلزم للبناء على نجاحاتنا السابقة».


وأضاف: «أنا متحمس للمستقبل تحت هذه الملكية، والمديرين الرياضيين، والمدرب وجميع أفراد الطاقم، وعلى أمل أن نرفع مزيداً من الكؤوس معاً خلال السنوات القادمة».


وكان تشيلسي أحرز مسابقة «كونفرنس ليغ» وكأس العالم للأندية العام الماضي، ويحتل الفريق حالياً المركز الخامس في الدوري قبل 9 مباريات من النهاية، وتعرَّض لهزيمة 2 - 5 أمام باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي في ذهاب ثُمن نهائي دوري الأبطال، الأربعاء.


وقال مديرا تشيلسي الرياضيان بول وينستانلي ولورنس ستيوارت: «بالنيابة عن الملاك وكل مَن يرتبط بتشيلسي، إنها لحظة فخر لنا جميعاً أن يمدِّد ريس عقده لإنه قائد هذا الفريق داخل الملعب وخارجه».


ومن المتوقع أن يكون جيمس الظهير الأيمن الأساسي لمنتخب إنجلترا في كأس العالم تحت قيادة الألماني توماس توخيل، بعدما تعافى من سلسلة إصابات، وقد خاض هذا الموسم 35 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، وهو أعلى رقم له منذ موسم 2021 - 2022.