توج عضو مجلس إدارة شركة نادي القادسية فيصل النغيمش، فريق القادسية بلقب بطولة زوهو لكرة قدم الصالات، محافظاً على لقبه الذي حققه في النسخة الماضية، بعد فوزه المستحق على نظيره مجموعة غدران بنتيجة 6-3 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت ضمن فعاليات موسم القادسية الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة، وشهدت المباراة مستوى فنياً مميزاً وإثارة كبيرة بين الفريقين، ونجح القادسية في فرض أفضليته خلال مجريات اللقاء، ليحسم المواجهة لصالحه بستة أهداف مقابل ثلاثة، مؤكداً تفوقه واستحقاقه التتويج بالكأس، وبذلك يختتم الموسم الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة، الذي أقيم برعاية أمير المنطقة الشرقية، وسط حضور جماهيري واسع بلغ 127 ألف زائر من العائلات والأفراد، وشهد الموسم تنظيم باقة متنوعة من المبادرات المجتمعية والمسابقات الدينية والرياضية والفعاليات والأنشطة الاجتماعية رُصدت لجوائزها مبالغ مالية كبيرة.


وأعرب المشرف العام على الموسم الرمضاني فهد الصيعري،عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على رعايته الكريمة للموسم، كما قدم شكره لمجلس إدارة شركة نادي القادسية، على الدعم الذي أسهم في نجاح الموسم، وقال الصيعري: الحمدلله على ختام موسم القادسية الرمضاني بما يليق بأهالي الخبر والمنطقة الشرقية.. تضمن الموسم العديد من المسارات المتنوعة بين المنافسات الرياضية والفعاليات المجتمعية والمبادرات الإنسانية، ولله الحمد شهد الموسم إقبالاً فاق النسخة السابقة. وأضاف: إقبال الزوار يعد أكبر دليل على نجاح الموسم، ونسعى إلى مواصلة تطوير الفعاليات بما يلبي تطلعات مختلف الفئات العمرية، من خلال تقديم أنشطة وبرامج موجهة لجميع أفراد الأسرة.


وأكد الصيعري أن نادي القادسية يواصل العمل ليكون رائداً في المبادرات المجتمعية، ويتحول إلى وجهة ترفيهية وسياحية لأهالي الخبر والمنطقة الشرقية، من خلال تنظيم الفعاليات النوعية التي تجمع بين الرياضة والثقافة والعمل المجتمعي.


جمهور غفير يملأ المدرجات


شهدت المباراة النهائية لبطولة زوهو لكرة قدم الصالات، المقامة ضمن فعاليات موسم القادسية الرمضاني، حضوراً جماهيرياً غفيراً، وامتلأت صالة المباراة بالكامل بالجماهير قبل انطلاق اللقاء بوقت مبكر، ما اضطر للجنة المنظمة إلى إغلاق البوابات بعد اكتمال الطاقة الاستيعابية للصالة.


ويعكس هذا الحضور الكبير الاهتمام المتزايد بفعاليات الموسم والبطولات المصاحبة له، إضافة إلى الحماس الجماهيري لمتابعة المواجهة النهائية.


وفي ظل الإقبال الكبير، حرصت اللجنة المنظمة على توفير بدائل للجماهير التي لم تتمكن من الدخول إلى الصالة، إذ تابعت أعداد كبيرة من المشجعين المباراة عبر الشاشة العملاقة المخصصة في الساحة الخارجية، وسط تفاعل وحماس كبيرين مع مجريات اللقاء.


للمرة الأولى.. بوابات ذكية ترصد عدد الزوار


اعتمدت اللجنة المنظمة لموسم القادسية الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة، تقنية البوابات الرقمية الذكية لرصد وتسجيل أعداد الزوار طوال أيام فعاليات الموسم، في خطوة تعكس توجه القادسية نحو توظيف الحلول التقنية الحديثة في تنظيم الفعاليات الكبرى وإدارة الحضور الجماهيري بكفاءة عالية.


وأسهمت هذه التقنية في تسجيل حركة دخول الزوار بدقة وسلاسة، ما أتاح للجهات المنظمة متابعة الإقبال اليومي على الفعاليات بشكل فوري، إلى جانب توفير بيانات إحصائية دقيقة حول أعداد الحضور، بما يدعم عمليات التنظيم والتخطيط للفعاليات المستقبلية.


كما ساعدت البوابات الرقمية الذكية على تسهيل إجراءات الدخول والخروج للزوار، وتقليل الازدحام عند المداخل، مع ضمان تجربة تنظيمية أكثر انسيابية تتماشى مع حجم الإقبال الكبير الذي شهده الموسم.