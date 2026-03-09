Member of the Board of Directors of Al-Qadisiyah Club, Faisal Al-Nughaimish, crowned the Al-Qadisiyah team with the title of the Zoho Futsal Championship, maintaining the title he achieved in the previous edition, after a well-deserved victory over his counterpart, Ghadran Group, with a score of 6-3 in the final match held as part of the Al-Qadisiyah Ramadan Season in its third edition. The match witnessed a distinguished technical level and great excitement between the two teams, and Al-Qadisiyah succeeded in asserting its superiority throughout the course of the match, decisively winning by six goals to three, confirming its excellence and deserving the trophy. Thus, the Ramadan season in its third edition concludes, which was held under the patronage of the Emir of the Eastern Province, amidst a wide audience attendance of 127,000 visitors from families and individuals. The season featured a diverse array of community initiatives, religious and sports competitions, events, and social activities, with substantial cash prizes allocated for them.



General Supervisor of the Ramadan season, Fahd Al-Saiari, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the Eastern Province for his generous sponsorship of the season. He also thanked the Board of Directors of Al-Qadisiyah Club for the support that contributed to the success of the season. Al-Saiari said: "Thank God for the conclusion of the Al-Qadisiyah Ramadan season in a manner befitting the people of Khobar and the Eastern Province. The season included many diverse paths between sports competitions, community events, and humanitarian initiatives, and thankfully, the season witnessed a turnout that exceeded the previous edition." He added: "The influx of visitors is the greatest evidence of the season's success, and we strive to continue developing the events to meet the aspirations of various age groups by providing activities and programs directed at all family members."



Al-Saiari confirmed that Al-Qadisiyah Club continues to work to be a leader in community initiatives and to transform into an entertainment and tourism destination for the people of Khobar and the Eastern Province by organizing quality events that combine sports, culture, and community work.



A large audience fills the stands



The final match of the Zoho Futsal Championship, held as part of the Al-Qadisiyah Ramadan season, witnessed a massive audience, with the match hall completely filled with fans well before the start of the game, forcing the organizing committee to close the gates after reaching the hall's full capacity.



This large attendance reflects the growing interest in the season's events and the accompanying championships, in addition to the fans' enthusiasm to follow the final match.



In light of the large turnout, the organizing committee made sure to provide alternatives for the fans who could not enter the hall, as a large number of supporters followed the match on the giant screen set up in the outdoor area, amidst great interaction and enthusiasm with the course of the match.



For the first time.. Smart gates monitor visitor numbers



The organizing committee for the third edition of the Al-Qadisiyah Ramadan season adopted smart digital gates to monitor and record visitor numbers throughout the days of the season's events, in a step that reflects Al-Qadisiyah's direction towards employing modern technological solutions in organizing major events and managing audience attendance efficiently.



This technology contributed to accurately and smoothly recording visitor entry movements, allowing the organizing entities to monitor daily attendance at the events in real-time, as well as providing precise statistical data on attendance numbers, which supports the organization and planning of future events.



Additionally, the smart digital gates helped facilitate entry and exit procedures for visitors, reducing congestion at the entrances, while ensuring a more streamlined organizational experience that aligns with the large turnout witnessed during the season.