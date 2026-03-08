Al-Fayha achieved a significant victory over their host Al-Akhdod with a score of five clean goals, in the match that took place at the Prince Hadhal bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, as part of the 25th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshan League".



Al-Fayha's goals were scored by Sabri Dahal in the 11th minute, Alfa Semedo in the 55th minute, Fashion Sakana in the 61st minute, Jason in the 66th minute, and Silver Gangola in the 90+1 minute.



With this result, Al-Fayha raised their points total to 30, while Al-Akhdod remained at 13 points.