حقق الفيحاء فوزاً كبيراً على مضيفه الأخدود بخمسة أهداف نظيفة، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وسجّل أهداف الفيحاء صبري دهل عند الدقيقة 11، وألفا سيميدو عند الدقيقة 55، وفاشون ساكانا عند الدقيقة 61، وجيسون عند الدقيقة 66، وسيلفير غانغولا عند الدقيقة 90+1.


وبهذه النتيجة رفع الفيحاء رصيده إلى 30 نقطة، فيما بقي الأخدود عند النقطة الـ13.