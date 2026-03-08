تأهل فريق تشيلسي إلى الدور ربع النهائي من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، بعد فوزه على مضيفه ريكسهام بنتيجة 4-2، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب رايسكورس غراوند بمدينة ريكسهام، ضمن الدور الخامس من منافسات المسابقة.
وتقدم ريكسهام أولاً عبر لاعبه سام سميث في الدقيقة الـ18، قبل أن يدرك تشيلسي التعادل بهدف عكسي سجله حارس ريكسهام آرثر أوكونكو في الدقيقة الـ40، ليعود أصحاب الأرض للتقدم عن طريق كونور دويل في الدقيقة الـ78، لكن جوشوا أتشيامبونغ أعاد تشيلسي إلى أجواء اللقاء بهدف التعادل في الدقيقة الـ82.
وشهدت المباراة طرد لاعب ريكسهام جورج دوبسون في الدقيقة الـ93، لتتجه المواجهة إلى شوطين إضافيين، سجل خلالهما الأرجنتيني أليخاندرو غارناتشو الهدف الثالث لتشيلسي في الدقيقة الـ96، قبل أن يعزز البرازيلي جواو بيدرو الهدف الرابع في الدقيقة الـ125.
Chelsea qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after defeating their hosts Wrexham 4-2 in a match held at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, as part of the fifth round of the competition.
Wrexham took the lead first through their player Sam Smith in the 18th minute, before Chelsea equalized with an own goal scored by Wrexham's goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo in the 40th minute. The home team then regained the lead through Connor Doyle in the 78th minute, but Joshua Achiampong brought Chelsea back into the match with an equalizing goal in the 82nd minute.
The match saw the sending off of Wrexham player George Dobson in the 93rd minute, leading the encounter into extra time, during which Argentine Alejandro Garnacho scored Chelsea's third goal in the 96th minute, before Brazilian João Pedro added the fourth goal in the 125th minute.