تأهل فريق تشيلسي إلى الدور ربع النهائي من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، بعد فوزه على مضيفه ريكسهام بنتيجة 4-2، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب رايسكورس غراوند بمدينة ريكسهام، ضمن الدور الخامس من منافسات المسابقة.


وتقدم ريكسهام أولاً عبر لاعبه سام سميث في الدقيقة الـ18، قبل أن يدرك تشيلسي التعادل بهدف عكسي سجله حارس ريكسهام آرثر أوكونكو في الدقيقة الـ40، ليعود أصحاب الأرض للتقدم عن طريق كونور دويل في الدقيقة الـ78، لكن جوشوا أتشيامبونغ أعاد تشيلسي إلى أجواء اللقاء بهدف التعادل في الدقيقة الـ82.


وشهدت المباراة طرد لاعب ريكسهام جورج دوبسون في الدقيقة الـ93، لتتجه المواجهة إلى شوطين إضافيين، سجل خلالهما الأرجنتيني أليخاندرو غارناتشو الهدف الثالث لتشيلسي في الدقيقة الـ96، قبل أن يعزز البرازيلي جواو بيدرو الهدف الرابع في الدقيقة الـ125.