Chelsea qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after defeating their hosts Wrexham 4-2 in a match held at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, as part of the fifth round of the competition.



Wrexham took the lead first through their player Sam Smith in the 18th minute, before Chelsea equalized with an own goal scored by Wrexham's goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo in the 40th minute. The home team then regained the lead through Connor Doyle in the 78th minute, but Joshua Achiampong brought Chelsea back into the match with an equalizing goal in the 82nd minute.



The match saw the sending off of Wrexham player George Dobson in the 93rd minute, leading the encounter into extra time, during which Argentine Alejandro Garnacho scored Chelsea's third goal in the 96th minute, before Brazilian João Pedro added the fourth goal in the 125th minute.