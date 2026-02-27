كشفت تقارير نشرتها منصة «LADbible» تحذيرات أطلقها عدد من المسؤولين بشأن إمكانية منع إقامة مباريات مونديال 2026 في مدينة فوكس بورو الأمريكية، في حال عدم توفير تمويل إضافي يقدر بـ5.8 مليون جنيه إسترليني لتغطية تكاليف الأمن والشرطة، حيث تستضيف «المدينة»


مباراة منتخبي إنجلترا وغانا يوم 23 يونيو القادم على الملعب ذاته، فيما تخوض أسكتلندا مباراتين ضمن دور المجموعات هناك، إلا أن مسؤولي المدينة أوضحوا أن بعض تجهيزات السلامة لم يتم طلبها حتى الآن، ما يعني أن الاستعدادات ما زالت غير مكتملة، في وقت يحتفظ فيه المجلس المحلي بسلطة حجب الترخيص اللازم لإقامة المباريات، مع تحديد 17 مارس كموعد نهائي لإصداره.


وأكد أعضاء في المجلس، من بينهم بيل يوكنة وستيفاني مكجوان، أن المدينة التي لا يتجاوز عدد سكانها 18 ألف نسمة تواجه تحديا غير مسبوق في استضافة حدث بهذا الحجم، مشيرين إلى أن البطولة تعادل تنظيم سبع مباريات سوبر بول مع تغطية إعلامية مستمرة على مدار 39 يوما، ما يتطلب دعمًا ماليًا إضافيا لضمان سلامة السكان وتأمين المنشآت.


ويعد ملعب جيلت ستاديوم، معقل فريق نيو إنجلاند بيتريوتس، من بين الملاعب التي ستحتضن سبع مباريات ضمن استعدادات الولايات المتحدة لاستضافة نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، بالشراكة مع كندا والمكسيك.


وفي حال عدم منح الترخيص، قد يضطر الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم إلى البحث عن ملعب بديل للمباريات السبع، ما سيخلق تحديات تنظيمية ولوجستية كبيرة، خصوصا للمنتخبات والجماهير التي أتمت ترتيبات السفر والإقامة مسبقا.