Reports published by the platform "LADbible" revealed warnings issued by several officials regarding the possibility of preventing the hosting of the 2026 World Cup matches in the American city of Foxborough, if additional funding of £5.8 million is not provided to cover security and police costs, as the "city" will host



the match between England and Ghana on June 23 at the same stadium, while Scotland will play two matches in the group stage there. However, city officials clarified that some safety preparations have not been requested yet, which means that the preparations are still incomplete, at a time when the local council retains the authority to withhold the necessary license to hold the matches, with March 17 set as the final deadline for its issuance.



Council members, including Bill Yockna and Stephanie McGowan, confirmed that the city, with a population of just 18,000, is facing an unprecedented challenge in hosting an event of this magnitude, noting that the tournament is equivalent to organizing seven Super Bowl matches with continuous media coverage over 39 days, which requires additional financial support to ensure the safety of residents and secure the facilities.



Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, is among the venues that will host seven matches as part of the United States' preparations to host the 2026 World Cup, in partnership with Canada and Mexico.



If the license is not granted, FIFA may have to look for an alternative venue for the seven matches, which would create significant organizational and logistical challenges, especially for the teams and fans who have already made travel and accommodation arrangements.