كشفت تقارير نشرتها منصة «LADbible» تحذيرات أطلقها عدد من المسؤولين بشأن إمكانية منع إقامة مباريات مونديال 2026 في مدينة فوكس بورو الأمريكية، في حال عدم توفير تمويل إضافي يقدر بـ5.8 مليون جنيه إسترليني لتغطية تكاليف الأمن والشرطة، حيث تستضيف «المدينة»
مباراة منتخبي إنجلترا وغانا يوم 23 يونيو القادم على الملعب ذاته، فيما تخوض أسكتلندا مباراتين ضمن دور المجموعات هناك، إلا أن مسؤولي المدينة أوضحوا أن بعض تجهيزات السلامة لم يتم طلبها حتى الآن، ما يعني أن الاستعدادات ما زالت غير مكتملة، في وقت يحتفظ فيه المجلس المحلي بسلطة حجب الترخيص اللازم لإقامة المباريات، مع تحديد 17 مارس كموعد نهائي لإصداره.
وأكد أعضاء في المجلس، من بينهم بيل يوكنة وستيفاني مكجوان، أن المدينة التي لا يتجاوز عدد سكانها 18 ألف نسمة تواجه تحديا غير مسبوق في استضافة حدث بهذا الحجم، مشيرين إلى أن البطولة تعادل تنظيم سبع مباريات سوبر بول مع تغطية إعلامية مستمرة على مدار 39 يوما، ما يتطلب دعمًا ماليًا إضافيا لضمان سلامة السكان وتأمين المنشآت.
ويعد ملعب جيلت ستاديوم، معقل فريق نيو إنجلاند بيتريوتس، من بين الملاعب التي ستحتضن سبع مباريات ضمن استعدادات الولايات المتحدة لاستضافة نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، بالشراكة مع كندا والمكسيك.
وفي حال عدم منح الترخيص، قد يضطر الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم إلى البحث عن ملعب بديل للمباريات السبع، ما سيخلق تحديات تنظيمية ولوجستية كبيرة، خصوصا للمنتخبات والجماهير التي أتمت ترتيبات السفر والإقامة مسبقا.
Reports published by the platform "LADbible" revealed warnings issued by several officials regarding the possibility of preventing the hosting of the 2026 World Cup matches in the American city of Foxborough, if additional funding of £5.8 million is not provided to cover security and police costs, as the "city" will host
the match between England and Ghana on June 23 at the same stadium, while Scotland will play two matches in the group stage there. However, city officials clarified that some safety preparations have not been requested yet, which means that the preparations are still incomplete, at a time when the local council retains the authority to withhold the necessary license to hold the matches, with March 17 set as the final deadline for its issuance.
Council members, including Bill Yockna and Stephanie McGowan, confirmed that the city, with a population of just 18,000, is facing an unprecedented challenge in hosting an event of this magnitude, noting that the tournament is equivalent to organizing seven Super Bowl matches with continuous media coverage over 39 days, which requires additional financial support to ensure the safety of residents and secure the facilities.
Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, is among the venues that will host seven matches as part of the United States' preparations to host the 2026 World Cup, in partnership with Canada and Mexico.
If the license is not granted, FIFA may have to look for an alternative venue for the seven matches, which would create significant organizational and logistical challenges, especially for the teams and fans who have already made travel and accommodation arrangements.