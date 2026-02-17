هبط نادي أحد رسمياً إلى دوري الدرجة الثالثة، بعد خسارته مساء اليوم أمام القوس بنتيجة (2-1)، في مباراة أكدت النهاية الحزينة لموسم كارثي على مستوى النتائج والأداء.
وجاء هبوط أحد بعد سلسلة طويلة من التعثرات في دوري الدرجة الثانية، إذ خاض الفريق 23 مباراة دون أن يحقق أي انتصار، مكتفياً بتعادل وحيد مقابل 22 خسارة، في أرقام تعكس حجم المعاناة التي عاشها الفريق طوال الموسم، سواء من الناحية الفنية أو الإدارية.
ويُعد هذا الهبوط الثاني توالياً للنادي، بعدما كان قد غادر دوري الدرجة الأولى في الموسم الماضي إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية، ليواصل سقوطه هذا الموسم إلى دوري الدرجة الثالثة، في تراجع تاريخي لفريق سبق له التواجد في منافسات أعلى ويمتلك قاعدة جماهيرية معروفة.
وعانى أحد خلال الموسم من ظروف صعبة وأوضاع غير مستقرة، وسط غياب واضح للمعالجات الإدارية والفنية، إذ مرت الفترة الشتوية دون تصحيح للمسار أو تدعيم مؤثر للفريق، كما لم يتم تفعيل خطوات إنقاذ حقيقية تعيد التوازن للفريق. وحتى ملف التسجيل، الذي كان من الممكن أن يخفف من حدة الأزمة، لم يشهد تحركاً يُذكر، ليبقى الفريق عاجزاً عن ترميم صفوفه في مرحلة مفصلية من الموسم.
الهبوط إلى الدرجة الثالثة يضع إدارة النادي أمام تحديات كبيرة، تتطلب مراجعة شاملة للواقع الحالي، وبناء مشروع واضح يعيد ترتيب البيت الأحدي من جديد، قبل أن تتسع الفجوة أكثر ويغيب الفريق عن واجهة المنافسة لفترة أطول.
Al-Ahly Club has officially been relegated to the third division after losing this evening to Al-Qus in a match that ended with a score of (2-1), confirming the sad end of a disastrous season in terms of results and performance.
The relegation of Al-Ahly came after a long series of setbacks in the second division, as the team played 23 matches without achieving a single victory, managing only one draw against 22 losses, figures that reflect the extent of the suffering the team endured throughout the season, both technically and administratively.
This marks the second consecutive relegation for the club, having left the first division last season for the second division, and now continuing its fall this season to the third division, representing a historic decline for a team that has previously competed at higher levels and has a well-known fan base.
Al-Ahly faced difficult circumstances and unstable conditions throughout the season, with a clear absence of administrative and technical solutions. The winter period passed without correcting the course or providing significant support to the team, and no real rescue steps were activated to restore balance to the team. Even the registration file, which could have alleviated the crisis, did not see any significant movement, leaving the team unable to reinforce its squad at a critical stage of the season.
Relegation to the third division presents the club's management with significant challenges, requiring a comprehensive review of the current reality and the establishment of a clear project to reorganize Al-Ahly before the gap widens further and the team remains absent from the competitive scene for a longer period.