Al-Ahly Club has officially been relegated to the third division after losing this evening to Al-Qus in a match that ended with a score of (2-1), confirming the sad end of a disastrous season in terms of results and performance.



The relegation of Al-Ahly came after a long series of setbacks in the second division, as the team played 23 matches without achieving a single victory, managing only one draw against 22 losses, figures that reflect the extent of the suffering the team endured throughout the season, both technically and administratively.



This marks the second consecutive relegation for the club, having left the first division last season for the second division, and now continuing its fall this season to the third division, representing a historic decline for a team that has previously competed at higher levels and has a well-known fan base.



Al-Ahly faced difficult circumstances and unstable conditions throughout the season, with a clear absence of administrative and technical solutions. The winter period passed without correcting the course or providing significant support to the team, and no real rescue steps were activated to restore balance to the team. Even the registration file, which could have alleviated the crisis, did not see any significant movement, leaving the team unable to reinforce its squad at a critical stage of the season.



Relegation to the third division presents the club's management with significant challenges, requiring a comprehensive review of the current reality and the establishment of a clear project to reorganize Al-Ahly before the gap widens further and the team remains absent from the competitive scene for a longer period.