هبط نادي أحد رسمياً إلى دوري الدرجة الثالثة، بعد خسارته مساء اليوم أمام القوس بنتيجة (2-1)، في مباراة أكدت النهاية الحزينة لموسم كارثي على مستوى النتائج والأداء.


وجاء هبوط أحد بعد سلسلة طويلة من التعثرات في دوري الدرجة الثانية، إذ خاض الفريق 23 مباراة دون أن يحقق أي انتصار، مكتفياً بتعادل وحيد مقابل 22 خسارة، في أرقام تعكس حجم المعاناة التي عاشها الفريق طوال الموسم، سواء من الناحية الفنية أو الإدارية.


ويُعد هذا الهبوط الثاني توالياً للنادي، بعدما كان قد غادر دوري الدرجة الأولى في الموسم الماضي إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية، ليواصل سقوطه هذا الموسم إلى دوري الدرجة الثالثة، في تراجع تاريخي لفريق سبق له التواجد في منافسات أعلى ويمتلك قاعدة جماهيرية معروفة.


وعانى أحد خلال الموسم من ظروف صعبة وأوضاع غير مستقرة، وسط غياب واضح للمعالجات الإدارية والفنية، إذ مرت الفترة الشتوية دون تصحيح للمسار أو تدعيم مؤثر للفريق، كما لم يتم تفعيل خطوات إنقاذ حقيقية تعيد التوازن للفريق. وحتى ملف التسجيل، الذي كان من الممكن أن يخفف من حدة الأزمة، لم يشهد تحركاً يُذكر، ليبقى الفريق عاجزاً عن ترميم صفوفه في مرحلة مفصلية من الموسم.


الهبوط إلى الدرجة الثالثة يضع إدارة النادي أمام تحديات كبيرة، تتطلب مراجعة شاملة للواقع الحالي، وبناء مشروع واضح يعيد ترتيب البيت الأحدي من جديد، قبل أن تتسع الفجوة أكثر ويغيب الفريق عن واجهة المنافسة لفترة أطول.