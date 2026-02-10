عاد أصحاب القرار في نادي الاتحاد مجدداً إلى المحادثات مع قائد المنتخب المصري نجم ليفربول محمد صلاح بشأن انتقاله إلى كتيبة النمور الصيف القادم، لتعويض غياب الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، الذي انتقل إلى نادي الهلال، وسبب موجة غضب كبيرة في المدرج الاتحادي.


يذكر أن صلاح علاقته متوترة مع مدرب ليفربول آرني سلوت بسبب تهميشه، وشعور اللاعب بتراجع دوره داخل الفريق، إذ عبر صلاح في ديسمبر عن عدم رضاه بعد جلوسه بديلا في 3 مباريات متتالية ثم استبعاده من قائمة الفريق لمواجهة إنتر ميلان في دوري أبطال أوروبا، وبعد اجتماع بين الطرفين عاد اللاعب المصري للمشاركة في المباريات اللاحقة.


وكان نادي الاتحاد قاب قوسين أو أدنى من التعاقد مع اللاعب قبل تجديد عقده مع ليفربول، ومبالغته في مطالبه المالية.