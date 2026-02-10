The decision-makers at Al-Ittihad Club have once again returned to discussions with the captain of the Egyptian national team, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, regarding his potential transfer to the Tigers next summer, to compensate for the absence of French player Karim Benzema, who moved to Al-Hilal, causing a significant wave of anger in the Al-Ittihad stands.



It is worth mentioning that Salah's relationship with Liverpool coach Arne Slot is tense due to his marginalization, and the player feels his role within the team has diminished. Salah expressed his dissatisfaction in December after being benched in three consecutive matches and then being excluded from the squad for the match against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. After a meeting between the two parties, the Egyptian player returned to participate in subsequent matches.



Al-Ittihad Club was on the verge of signing the player before he renewed his contract with Liverpool, along with his exaggerated financial demands.