سلطت شبكة GivemeSport البريطانية الضوء على قوائم أعلى اللاعبين أجراً في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لموسم 2025/2026، مؤكدة أن النجم المصري محمد صلاح يحتل مكانة مرموقة ضمن الصفوف الأولى، ويُعتبر أعلى لاعب أجرًا في تاريخ نادي ليفربول بفضل ما قدمه من إسهامات استثنائية على مدار السنوات الماضية.

وأوضحت الشبكة في تقريرها الشامل أن صلاح يتقاضى 400 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً بعد تجديد عقده في أبريل 2025 لمدة عامين إضافيين، وهو الراتب الأعلى في تاريخ النادي الأحمر، متفوقاً بفارق واضح على بقية زملائه في الفريق.

وأشارت GivemeSport إلى أن هذا الراتب الكبير يُبرر تماماً ما قدمه «الفرعون المصري» منذ انضمامه إلى ليفربول في صيف 2017، حيث ساهم في الفوز بألقاب الدوري الإنجليزي، دوري أبطال أوروبا، كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، كأس الرابطة، وكأس العالم للأندية، بالإضافة إلى تسجيله أرقاماً تهديفية تاريخية جعلته أحد أعظم هدافي النادي على الإطلاق.
لماذا يستحق صلاح 400 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً؟.. تقرير بريطاني يرد بقوة على الجميع

وأكدت الشبكة أن أداء صلاخ المميز جعل صلاح ليس فقط الأعلى أجراً في ليفربول، بل يحتل أيضاً مركزاً متقدماً ضمن قائمة أعلى اللاعبين أجراً في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز ككل، خلف أسماء قليلة فقط مثل إيرلينغ هالاند لاعب مانشستر سيتي وبعض النجوم الآخرين.

ووقّع محمد صلاح عقداً جديداً مع ليفربول في أبريل 2025، يمتد حتى صيف 2027، ورفع راتبه من 350 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً إلى 400 ألف جنيه أسبوعياً أساسي بدون احتساب المكافآت، وهو ما يُعتبر الراتب الأعلى في تاريخ ليفربول، متجاوزاً الرواتب السابقة لأساطير النادي مثل ستيفن جيرارد وفرجيل فان دايك الذي يتقاضى حالياً نحو 350 ألف جنيه أسبوعياً.

ويقدم محمد صلاح مستويات مميزة منذ انضمامه إلى ليفربول، وأصبح ملكًا متوجًا بين جماهير النادي بفضل أرقامه القياسية وأدائه البارز الذي ساهم في إعادة الريدز إلى منصات التتويج في دوري أبطال أوروبا والدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.

ويحتل محمد صلاح المركز الرابع في قائمة هدافي الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 190 هدفًا، كما يتميز بقدرته الكبيرة على صناعة اللعب وتقديم التمريرات الحاسمة، إذ سجل 93 تمريرة حاسمة في 317 مباراة، ما يعكس دوره الفعال سواء في التسجيل أو في صناعة الفرص لزملائه.