لماذا يستحق صلاح 400 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً؟.. تقرير بريطاني يرد بقوة على الجميع

سلطت شبكة GivemeSport البريطانية الضوء على قوائم أعلى اللاعبين أجراً في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لموسم 2025/2026، مؤكدة أن النجم المصري محمد صلاح يحتل مكانة مرموقة ضمن الصفوف الأولى، ويُعتبر أعلى لاعب أجرًا في تاريخ نادي ليفربول بفضل ما قدمه من إسهامات استثنائية على مدار السنوات الماضية.
وأوضحت الشبكة في تقريرها الشامل أن صلاح يتقاضى 400 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً بعد تجديد عقده في أبريل 2025 لمدة عامين إضافيين، وهو الراتب الأعلى في تاريخ النادي الأحمر، متفوقاً بفارق واضح على بقية زملائه في الفريق.
وأشارت GivemeSport إلى أن هذا الراتب الكبير يُبرر تماماً ما قدمه «الفرعون المصري» منذ انضمامه إلى ليفربول في صيف 2017، حيث ساهم في الفوز بألقاب الدوري الإنجليزي، دوري أبطال أوروبا، كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، كأس الرابطة، وكأس العالم للأندية، بالإضافة إلى تسجيله أرقاماً تهديفية تاريخية جعلته أحد أعظم هدافي النادي على الإطلاق.
وأكدت الشبكة أن أداء صلاخ المميز جعل صلاح ليس فقط الأعلى أجراً في ليفربول، بل يحتل أيضاً مركزاً متقدماً ضمن قائمة أعلى اللاعبين أجراً في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز ككل، خلف أسماء قليلة فقط مثل إيرلينغ هالاند لاعب مانشستر سيتي وبعض النجوم الآخرين.
ووقّع محمد صلاح عقداً جديداً مع ليفربول في أبريل 2025، يمتد حتى صيف 2027، ورفع راتبه من 350 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً إلى 400 ألف جنيه أسبوعياً أساسي بدون احتساب المكافآت، وهو ما يُعتبر الراتب الأعلى في تاريخ ليفربول، متجاوزاً الرواتب السابقة لأساطير النادي مثل ستيفن جيرارد وفرجيل فان دايك الذي يتقاضى حالياً نحو 350 ألف جنيه أسبوعياً.
ويقدم محمد صلاح مستويات مميزة منذ انضمامه إلى ليفربول، وأصبح ملكًا متوجًا بين جماهير النادي بفضل أرقامه القياسية وأدائه البارز الذي ساهم في إعادة الريدز إلى منصات التتويج في دوري أبطال أوروبا والدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.
ويحتل محمد صلاح المركز الرابع في قائمة هدافي الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 190 هدفًا، كما يتميز بقدرته الكبيرة على صناعة اللعب وتقديم التمريرات الحاسمة، إذ سجل 93 تمريرة حاسمة في 317 مباراة، ما يعكس دوره الفعال سواء في التسجيل أو في صناعة الفرص لزملائه.
The British network GivemeSport highlighted the lists of the highest-paid players in the Premier League for the 2025/2026 season, confirming that Egyptian star Mohamed Salah holds a prestigious position among the top ranks, and is considered the highest-paid player in the history of Liverpool FC thanks to his exceptional contributions over the past years.
The network explained in its comprehensive report that Salah earns £400,000 per week after renewing his contract in April 2025 for an additional two years, which is the highest salary in the history of the red club, clearly surpassing his teammates.
GivemeSport pointed out that this large salary fully justifies what the "Egyptian Pharaoh" has delivered since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017, as he contributed to winning the English Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, in addition to setting historic scoring records that made him one of the greatest goal scorers in the club's history.
The network confirmed that Salah's outstanding performance not only makes him the highest-paid player at Liverpool, but he also ranks highly among the list of the highest-paid players in the Premier League overall, behind only a few names like Erling Haaland of Manchester City and some other stars.
Mohamed Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025, extending until the summer of 2027, raising his salary from £350,000 per week to £400,000 per week base without counting bonuses, which is considered the highest salary in Liverpool's history, surpassing the previous salaries of club legends like Steven Gerrard and Virgil van Dijk, who currently earns around £350,000 per week.
Mohamed Salah has been delivering exceptional performances since joining Liverpool, and he has become a crowned king among the club's fans thanks to his record numbers and outstanding performance that contributed to bringing the Reds back to the podiums in the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.
Mohamed Salah ranks fourth in the list of Premier League goal scorers with 190 goals, and he is distinguished by his great ability to create plays and provide assists, having recorded 93 assists in 317 matches, reflecting his effective role both in scoring and in creating opportunities for his teammates.