The "Clasico" match between the teams of Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, which will take place at the Al-Naema Stadium in Jeddah as part of the 21st round of the Roshen Professional League, is the fourth match between the two teams this season. The Al-Nassr coach, Jesus, has successfully led his team to victory over Al-Ittihad twice; the "first" was in the semi-finals of the Super Cup held in Hong Kong, with a score of 1/2, and in the first round of the Roshen League, Al-Nassr won with two goals to none. These two losses occurred during the tenure of the former French coach of Al-Ittihad, Laurent Blanc, while Al-Ittihad managed to win once under the current Portuguese coach, Conceição, who was able to eliminate Al-Nassr from the Round of 16 in the King's Cup with a score of 1/2, which took place at the Mrsool Park Stadium at King Saud University in Riyadh. The "Clasico" match between the two teams will be the second encounter between the Portuguese coaches Jesus and Conceição this season. Will Conceição triumph and continue his dominance over his compatriot, or will Jesus avenge his loss and exit from the King's Cup?



It is worth mentioning that the Al-Nassr team is in second place with 46 points, while Al-Ittihad is in sixth place with 34 points, a position that does not befit the status of Al-Ittihad, which is considered one of the giants of the Saudi league.