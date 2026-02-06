تعد مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» بين فريقي الاتحاد والنصر التي ستقام على ملعب الإنماء بجدة ضمن الجولة الـ21 من دوري روشن للمحترفين هي المباراة الرابعة الذي يتقابلا فيها الفريقان هذا الموسم، حيث نجح المدرب النصراوي جيسوس في قيادة النصر للفوز على الاتحاد مرتين؛ «الأولى» في دور نصف النهائي بكأس السوبر التي أقيمت في هونغ كونغ بنتيجة 1/2، وفي لقاء الدور الأول من دوري روشن فاز النصر بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، وكانت هاتان الخسارتان في عهد المدرب السابق للاتحاد الفرنسي (لوران بلان)، في حين تحقق الفوز للاتحاد مرة واحدة مع المدرب البرتغالي الحالي كونسيساو الذي استطاع إقصاء فريق النصر من دور ثمن النهائي بكأس الملك بنتيجة 1/2، التي أقيمت على ملعب مرسول بارك بجامعة الملك سعود بالرياض وستكون مباراة «الكلاسيكو» بين الفريقين هي المواجهة الثانية بين المدربين البرتغاليين جيسوس وكونسيساو في الموسم الحالي، فهل ينتصر كونسيساو ويواصل تفوقه على مواطنه أم يرد جيسوس خسارته وخروجه من كأس الملك.


يذكر أن الفريق النصراوي يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 46 نقطة، فيما يأتي الفريق الاتحادي في المركز السادس برصيد 34 نقطة وهو مركز لا يليق بمكانة الاتحاد الذي يعد أحد كبار الدوري السعودي.