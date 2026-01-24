تفوّق الأهلي على مضيفه نيوم بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، فيما قلب الاتفاق تأخره لفوز مثير على مضيفه الخلود بهدفين لهدف، واكتفى الخليج وضيفه الشباب بالتعادل السلبي، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ18 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، اكتسح الأهلي مضيفه نيوم بثلاثية نظيفة. ورغم انتهاء الشوط الأول بالتعادل السلبي، إلا أن هجوم الأهلي نشط في الشوط الثاني وتحصّل علي مجرشي على ركلة جزاء تقدم لها آيفان توني ليسددها بنجاح محرزاً الهدف الأول (د:55)، وفي الدقيقة 61 تحصل مدافع نيوم خليفة الدوسري على بطاقة حمراء، وتمكن رياض محرز من مضاعفة النتيجة بإحرازه الهدف الثاني (د:64)، وبعد ثلاث دقائق فقط سجل إنزو ميو الهدف الثالث (د:67)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، ليحقق الأهلي فوزه الـ12 واصلاً للنقطة 40 محتلاً المركز الثاني، فيما تلقى نيوم الخسارة الثامنة وتجمّد رصيده عند 21 نقطة في المركز العاشر.

وعلى ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، قلب الاتفاق تأخره بهدف إلى فوز مثير على الخلود بهدفين لهدف. سجل الأرجنتيني راميرو إنريكي الهدف الأول للخلود (د:16)، وتألق خالد الغنام نجم الاتفاق ليحرز هدفين (د:50 و83)، ليقود الاتفاق للفوز الثامن ويصل للنقطة 29 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى الخلود الخسارة الـ12 وتجمّد رصيده عند 15 نقطة في المركز الـ12.

وعلى ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، اكتفى الخليج وضيفه الشباب بالتعادل السلبي، وشهد اللقاء حصول مدافع الخليج محمد خبراني على بطاقة حمراء، ليحقق الخليج التعادل الرابع رافعاً رصيده إلى 25 نقطة محتلاً المركز الثامن، فيما حقق الشباب التعادل السابع ووصل إلى 13 نقطة في المركز الـ14.