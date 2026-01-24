تفوّق الأهلي على مضيفه نيوم بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، فيما قلب الاتفاق تأخره لفوز مثير على مضيفه الخلود بهدفين لهدف، واكتفى الخليج وضيفه الشباب بالتعادل السلبي، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ18 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، اكتسح الأهلي مضيفه نيوم بثلاثية نظيفة. ورغم انتهاء الشوط الأول بالتعادل السلبي، إلا أن هجوم الأهلي نشط في الشوط الثاني وتحصّل علي مجرشي على ركلة جزاء تقدم لها آيفان توني ليسددها بنجاح محرزاً الهدف الأول (د:55)، وفي الدقيقة 61 تحصل مدافع نيوم خليفة الدوسري على بطاقة حمراء، وتمكن رياض محرز من مضاعفة النتيجة بإحرازه الهدف الثاني (د:64)، وبعد ثلاث دقائق فقط سجل إنزو ميو الهدف الثالث (د:67)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، ليحقق الأهلي فوزه الـ12 واصلاً للنقطة 40 محتلاً المركز الثاني، فيما تلقى نيوم الخسارة الثامنة وتجمّد رصيده عند 21 نقطة في المركز العاشر.
وعلى ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، قلب الاتفاق تأخره بهدف إلى فوز مثير على الخلود بهدفين لهدف. سجل الأرجنتيني راميرو إنريكي الهدف الأول للخلود (د:16)، وتألق خالد الغنام نجم الاتفاق ليحرز هدفين (د:50 و83)، ليقود الاتفاق للفوز الثامن ويصل للنقطة 29 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى الخلود الخسارة الـ12 وتجمّد رصيده عند 15 نقطة في المركز الـ12.
وعلى ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، اكتفى الخليج وضيفه الشباب بالتعادل السلبي، وشهد اللقاء حصول مدافع الخليج محمد خبراني على بطاقة حمراء، ليحقق الخليج التعادل الرابع رافعاً رصيده إلى 25 نقطة محتلاً المركز الثامن، فيما حقق الشباب التعادل السابع ووصل إلى 13 نقطة في المركز الـ14.
Al-Ahli triumphed over their host Neom with three goals to none, while Al-Ettifaq turned around their deficit to achieve an exciting victory over their host Al-Khulood with a score of two to one. Al-Khaleej and their guest Al-Shabab settled for a goalless draw, as part of the matches in the 18th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Al-Ahli dominated their host Neom with a clean three-goal victory. Although the first half ended in a goalless draw, Al-Ahli's attack became more active in the second half, and Ali Majrashi earned a penalty kick that Ivan Toney successfully converted to score the first goal (D:55). In the 61st minute, Neom's defender Khalifa Al-Dosari received a red card, and Riyad Mahrez doubled the score by scoring the second goal (D:64). Just three minutes later, Enzo Miu scored the third goal (D:67), ending the match with Al-Ahli winning three goals to none, achieving their 12th victory and reaching 40 points, placing them in second position, while Neom suffered their eighth loss, remaining at 21 points in tenth place.
At Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, Al-Ettifaq turned around their deficit from one goal to achieve an exciting victory over Al-Khulood with a score of two to one. The Argentine Ramiro Enrique scored the first goal for Al-Khulood (D:16), and Khaled Al-Ghannam, the star of Al-Ettifaq, shone by scoring two goals (D:50 and 83), leading Al-Ettifaq to their eighth victory and reaching 29 points in sixth place, while Al-Khulood suffered their 12th loss, remaining at 15 points in 12th place.
At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Al-Khaleej and their guest Al-Shabab settled for a goalless draw, and the match saw Al-Khaleej's defender Mohammed Khabarani receive a red card. Al-Khaleej achieved their fourth draw, raising their points to 25, placing them in eighth position, while Al-Shabab recorded their seventh draw, reaching 13 points in 14th place.