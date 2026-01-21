قيدت إدارة نادي الوحدة وبشكل رسمي المدافع الجزائري فاروق شافعي، وأصبح جاهزاً للمشاركة مع زميله المهاجم النرويجي بيورن يونسين، في مواجهة العلا اليوم (الخميس)، الساعة 5:10 عصراً، على استاد الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز في المدينة المنورة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (18) في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، كما تميزت «عكاظ» بذلك.


إذ يعول الجهازان الفني والإداري على الثنائي في إعادة توازن الفريق الوحداوي، فاللاعب فاروق الشافعي سيضيف قوة فنية في خط الدفاع بجوار العراقي علي عدنان، إذ كان في السابق خط الدفاع من أضعف خطوط الدفاع في دوري يلو، وفي الوصف نفسه المهاجم النرويجي بيورن يونسين سيحل عقم الهجوم الذي ظل طيلة الفترة الماضية في حضور قليل فقط على مستوى خطوط الفريق.


وحذّر المدرب روسمير اللاعبين كافة بالتقيد بتنفيذ التعليمات الفنية بحذافيرها، ورفض الظهور الفني الباهت كما حدث في المواجهة الماضية أمام الجبلين في المباراة التي خسرها الفريق الوحداوي بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، وطالب اللاعبين بنسيان الخسارة من فريق العلا بخماسية في الدور الأول، وقال: تستطيعون حالياً كسب نقاط المباراة.


من جهة أخرى، رصدت الإدارة الوحداوية مكافأة مالية للاعبي الفريق في حالة الانتصار على فريق العلا وحصد النقاط الثلاث.