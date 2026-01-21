The Al-Wehda Club management has officially registered the Algerian defender Farouk Shafii, and he is now ready to participate alongside his teammate, the Norwegian striker Bjorn Jonsen, in the match against Al-Ula today (Thursday) at 5:10 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina, as part of the 18th round of the Yelo League for first division clubs, as highlighted by "Okaz".



The technical and administrative staff are counting on the duo to restore balance to the Al-Wehda team. Player Farouk Shafii will add technical strength to the defense alongside Iraqi Ali Adnan, as the defense was previously one of the weakest lines in the Yelo League. Similarly, the Norwegian striker Bjorn Jonsen will address the attacking drought that has persisted for a while, with only minimal presence in the team's lines.



Coach Rosmir warned all players to adhere strictly to the implementation of technical instructions and rejected any lackluster performance as seen in the previous match against Al-Jabalin, where the Al-Wehda team lost 2-0. He urged the players to forget the loss to Al-Ula by five goals in the first round, stating: "You can currently earn points from this match."



On another note, the Al-Wehda management has allocated a financial bonus for the players in case of victory over Al-Ula and securing the three points.