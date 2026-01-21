كشفت مصادر لـ«عكاظ» أن إدارة نادي الوحدة سلمت الرباعي عبدالمحسن فلاتة، ومحمد القنيعان، وعادل خضري، وعبدالرحمن الشمري، إشعاراً أولياً بتدني مستواهم الفني ووضعهم أمام ثلاثة خيارات؛ أولها: البحث عن أندية للانتقال إليها، وثانيها: الدخول في مفاوضات جادة للوصول إلى تسوية مالية منصفة للطرفين، وثالثها: في حالة رفض الخيارين الأول والثاني سوف توجه الإدارة خطابات لاحقة، وفي حالة عدم تحسن أدائهم سوف تلجأ الإدارة إلى الحسم حسب اللوائح المعمول بها في مثل هذه الحالة.

وعلى صعيد آخر، قيدت الإدارة الوحداوية، وبشكل رسمي، المهاجم النرويجي سيبورن جنسون في كشوفات النادي وسوف تكون أول مشاركة له أمام فريق العلا (الخميس) القادم، الساعة 5:10 عصراً، على استاد الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز في المدينة المنورة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (18) في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى.