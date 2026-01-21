Sources revealed to "Okaz" that the management of Al-Wehda Club has issued a preliminary notice to the quartet of Abdul Mohsen Flatah, Mohammed Al-Qunaian, Adel Khudari, and Abdul Rahman Al-Shammari regarding their declining performance levels, presenting them with three options: the first is to seek other clubs for transfer, the second is to enter into serious negotiations to reach a fair financial settlement for both parties, and the third is that if they reject the first and second options, the management will send subsequent letters, and if their performance does not improve, the management will resort to deductions according to the regulations applicable in such cases.

On another note, the Al-Wehda management has officially registered the Norwegian striker Sibon Jensen in the club's records, and he will make his first appearance against Al-Ula team next Thursday at 5:10 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina, as part of the 18th round matches in the Yelo League for first division clubs.