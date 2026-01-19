Senegal national team captain Sadio Mané continues to cement his name in the records of the Africa Cup of Nations, having participated for the twenty-ninth time as a starter in the tournament, setting a historic record as the player who has played the most matches in the starting lineup throughout the history of the competition.



This achievement coincided with Senegal's victory in the cup, giving Mané his own mark on the title and confirming his leadership role within the Teranga Lions squad.



With this record, the Al Nassr star Sadio Mané surpassed Ivorian Kolo Touré, who previously played 28 matches as a starter in the tournament, allowing the Senegalese star to top the list alone.



A new achievement added to Sadio Mané's illustrious career, reflecting his consistency and impact in the continent's biggest tournaments.