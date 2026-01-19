واصل قائد منتخب السنغال ساديو ماني ترسيخ اسمه في سجلات بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية، بعدما شارك للمرة التاسعة والعشرين أساسيا في المسابقة، مسجلا رقما قياسيا تاريخيا كأكثر لاعب خاض مباريات في التشكيل الأساسي عبر تاريخ البطولة.


وجاء هذا الإنجاز بالتزامن مع تتويج منتخب السنغال بالكأس، ليمنح ماني بصمته الخاصة على اللقب، ويؤكد دوره القيادي داخل كتيبة أسود التيرانغا.


وبهذا الرقم، تفوّق نجم الفريق النصراوي ساديو ماني على الإيفواري كولو توريه، الذي سبق له خوض 28 مباراة أساسيا في البطولة، ليعتلي نجم السنغال صدارة القائمة منفردا.


إنجاز جديد يضاف لمسيرة ساديو ماني الحافلة، ويعكس استمراريته وتأثيره في أكبر بطولات القارة السمراء.