اعتبر الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد، رئيس نادي الهلال سابقاً، تصريح مدرب النصر جيسوس في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة فريقه بنظيره الشباب، ضمن الجولة الـ16 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، غريباً ومسيئاً، ولا ينبغي تجاهله. جاء ذلك عبر تغريدة بثها في موقعه الرسمي على منصة «X» قال فيها: «يقول جيسوس مبرراً خسارة الصدارة بأن النصر لا يملك قوة الهلال (السياسية).. فليته يوضح لنا كونه درب الفريقين ما هي هذه القوة السياسية بالضبط؟»، وزاد يقول: «إن كانت قوة الهلال سببها سياسي فهل هذا يعني أن ما أنجزه الهلال مع جيسوس قبل موسمين لا دور له فيه، بل تلك القوة السياسية؟»، متسائلاً: «أين كانت تلك القوة السياسية المزعومة الموسم الماضي عندما فشل الهلال فشلاً ذريعاً مع جيسوس، وخسر الدوري وكأس الملك (فاز بهما الاتحاد)، وخرج من النخبة الآسيوية التي فاز بها الأهلي؟».