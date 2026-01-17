Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid, former president of Al-Hilal Club, considered the statement made by Al-Nassr's coach, Jesus, in the press conference preceding his team's match against Al-Shabab in the 16th round of the Roshen Professional League, to be strange and offensive, and not to be ignored. He expressed this in a tweet posted on his official account on the "X" platform, saying: "Jesus claims, justifying the loss of the top position, that Al-Nassr does not possess Al-Hilal's (political) power... I wish he would clarify for us, since he has coached both teams, what exactly this political power is?" He added: "If Al-Hilal's power is political, does that mean that what Al-Hilal achieved with Jesus two seasons ago had no role in it, but rather that political power?" He questioned: "Where was that alleged political power last season when Al-Hilal failed miserably with Jesus, lost the league and the King's Cup (which were won by Al-Ittihad), and exited from the Asian elite that Al-Ahli won?"