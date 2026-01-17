اعتبر الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد، رئيس نادي الهلال سابقاً، تصريح مدرب النصر جيسوس في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة فريقه بنظيره الشباب، ضمن الجولة الـ16 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، غريباً ومسيئاً، ولا ينبغي تجاهله. جاء ذلك عبر تغريدة بثها في موقعه الرسمي على منصة «X» قال فيها: «يقول جيسوس مبرراً خسارة الصدارة بأن النصر لا يملك قوة الهلال (السياسية).. فليته يوضح لنا كونه درب الفريقين ما هي هذه القوة السياسية بالضبط؟»، وزاد يقول: «إن كانت قوة الهلال سببها سياسي فهل هذا يعني أن ما أنجزه الهلال مع جيسوس قبل موسمين لا دور له فيه، بل تلك القوة السياسية؟»، متسائلاً: «أين كانت تلك القوة السياسية المزعومة الموسم الماضي عندما فشل الهلال فشلاً ذريعاً مع جيسوس، وخسر الدوري وكأس الملك (فاز بهما الاتحاد)، وخرج من النخبة الآسيوية التي فاز بها الأهلي؟».
Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid, former president of Al-Hilal Club, considered the statement made by Al-Nassr's coach, Jesus, in the press conference preceding his team's match against Al-Shabab in the 16th round of the Roshen Professional League, to be strange and offensive, and not to be ignored. He expressed this in a tweet posted on his official account on the "X" platform, saying: "Jesus claims, justifying the loss of the top position, that Al-Nassr does not possess Al-Hilal's (political) power... I wish he would clarify for us, since he has coached both teams, what exactly this political power is?" He added: "If Al-Hilal's power is political, does that mean that what Al-Hilal achieved with Jesus two seasons ago had no role in it, but rather that political power?" He questioned: "Where was that alleged political power last season when Al-Hilal failed miserably with Jesus, lost the league and the King's Cup (which were won by Al-Ittihad), and exited from the Asian elite that Al-Ahli won?"