The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah continues to write his name in golden letters in the records of football on the African continent, after achieving a new record during his participation in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, leading his national team to qualify for the semi-finals following a victory over Ivory Coast.

Decisive Goal

Mohamed Salah scored the third goal for the Egyptian national team in the match that ended with the "Pharaohs" winning 3-2, in the encounter that brought the two teams together yesterday (Saturday) at the "Adrar" Stadium in Agadir, Morocco.

Unprecedented Historical Record

According to the official account of the Egyptian Football Association on Facebook, Mohamed Salah has become the first player in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations to score against 11 different national teams, in an unprecedented achievement at the continental level.

Equaling Hossam Hassan's Record

Salah also equaled the record of the Egyptian football legend and current coach of the "Pharaohs," Hossam Hassan, becoming the second all-time top scorer for the Egyptian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations, surpassed only by the late Hassan Kachloul, who tops the list with 12 goals.

Top Scorers of the Tournament

Mohamed Salah shares the second place in the list of top scorers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, with both having scored four goals, while Moroccan striker Ibrahim Diaw leads the list with five goals.