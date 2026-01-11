واصل النجم المصري محمد صلاح كتابة اسمه بحروف من ذهب في سجلات كرة القدم في القارة السمراء، بعدما حقق رقماً قياسياً جديداً خلال مشاركته في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، وقاد منتخب بلاده للتأهل إلى دور نصف النهائي عقب الفوز على كوت ديفوار.
هدف حاسم
وسجل محمد صلاح الهدف الثالث لمنتخب مصر في المباراة التي انتهت بفوز «الفراعنة» بنتيجة 3-2، في اللقاء الذي جمع المنتخبين أمس (السبت) على ملعب «أدرار» بمدينة أغادير المغربية.
رقم تاريخي غير مسبوق
وبحسب الحساب الرسمي للاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم على موقع «فيسبوك»، أصبح محمد صلاح أول لاعب في تاريخ بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية يسجل في شباك 11 منتخباً مختلفاً، في إنجاز غير مسبوق على مستوى البطولة القارية.
معادلة رقم حسام حسن
كما عادل صلاح رقم أسطورة الكرة المصرية المدرب الحالي لـ«الفراعنة» حسام حسن، ليصبح ثاني الهدافين التاريخيين لمنتخب مصر في كأس الأمم الأفريقية، ولا يتفوق عليه سوى الراحل حسن الشاذلي، الذي يتصدر القائمة برصيد 12 هدفاً.
ترتيب هدافي البطولة
ويتقاسم محمد صلاح المركز الثاني في قائمة هدافي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 مع المهاجم النيجيري فيكتور أوسيمين، برصيد أربعة أهداف لكل منهما، بينما يتصدر المهاجم المغربي إبراهيم دياز القائمة بخمسة أهداف.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah continues to write his name in golden letters in the records of football on the African continent, after achieving a new record during his participation in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, leading his national team to qualify for the semi-finals following a victory over Ivory Coast.
Decisive Goal
Mohamed Salah scored the third goal for the Egyptian national team in the match that ended with the "Pharaohs" winning 3-2, in the encounter that brought the two teams together yesterday (Saturday) at the "Adrar" Stadium in Agadir, Morocco.
Unprecedented Historical Record
According to the official account of the Egyptian Football Association on Facebook, Mohamed Salah has become the first player in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations to score against 11 different national teams, in an unprecedented achievement at the continental level.
Equaling Hossam Hassan's Record
Salah also equaled the record of the Egyptian football legend and current coach of the "Pharaohs," Hossam Hassan, becoming the second all-time top scorer for the Egyptian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations, surpassed only by the late Hassan Kachloul, who tops the list with 12 goals.
Top Scorers of the Tournament
Mohamed Salah shares the second place in the list of top scorers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, with both having scored four goals, while Moroccan striker Ibrahim Diaw leads the list with five goals.