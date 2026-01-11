واصل النجم المصري محمد صلاح كتابة اسمه بحروف من ذهب في سجلات كرة القدم في القارة السمراء، بعدما حقق رقماً قياسياً جديداً خلال مشاركته في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، وقاد منتخب بلاده للتأهل إلى دور نصف النهائي عقب الفوز على كوت ديفوار.

هدف حاسم

وسجل محمد صلاح الهدف الثالث لمنتخب مصر في المباراة التي انتهت بفوز «الفراعنة» بنتيجة 3-2، في اللقاء الذي جمع المنتخبين أمس (السبت) على ملعب «أدرار» بمدينة أغادير المغربية.

رقم تاريخي غير مسبوق

وبحسب الحساب الرسمي للاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم على موقع «فيسبوك»، أصبح محمد صلاح أول لاعب في تاريخ بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية يسجل في شباك 11 منتخباً مختلفاً، في إنجاز غير مسبوق على مستوى البطولة القارية.

معادلة رقم حسام حسن

كما عادل صلاح رقم أسطورة الكرة المصرية المدرب الحالي لـ«الفراعنة» حسام حسن، ليصبح ثاني الهدافين التاريخيين لمنتخب مصر في كأس الأمم الأفريقية، ولا يتفوق عليه سوى الراحل حسن الشاذلي، الذي يتصدر القائمة برصيد 12 هدفاً.

ترتيب هدافي البطولة

ويتقاسم محمد صلاح المركز الثاني في قائمة هدافي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 مع المهاجم النيجيري فيكتور أوسيمين، برصيد أربعة أهداف لكل منهما، بينما يتصدر المهاجم المغربي إبراهيم دياز القائمة بخمسة أهداف.