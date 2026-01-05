أكد مصدر مطلع في نادي ضمك بمحافظة خميس مشيط، أن الحالة الصحية للاعب دفاع الفريق «جمال حركاس»، مستقرة وتحت الملاحظة الطبية من قبل الأطباء في مستشفى خاص، وذلك بعد أن تعرض للإصابة في رقبته إثر ارتقائه في كرة مشتركة مع لاعب الهلال في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمدينة أبها، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من المسابقة وانتهى هلالياً بنتيجة هدفين دون مقابل، وقال «المصدر»: «بعد سقوط اللاعب على أرضية الملعب أوضحت التقارير الطبية أن حالة اللاعب مطمئنة ويحتاج لمتابعة لمدة 24 ساعة للتأكد من سلامته»، مشيراً إلى أن الجهاز الطبي للفريق ينتظر التقرير النهائي قبل خروج اللاعب وانخراطه في التدريبات الجماعية.

وكان نادي ضمك أصدر بياناً يوضح فيه حالة اللاعب وقال فيه:« إشارةً إلى الحالة الصحية للاعبحركاس، فقد تم نقله إلى مستشفى تداوي الراعي الطبي عقب تعرضه للإصابة خلال مجريات مباراة ضمك والهلال،و أوضحت التقارير الطبية أن حالة اللاعب مستقرة ومطمئنة، حيث أجريت له الفحوصات الطبية اللازمة، وهو حالياً تحت إشراف ومتابعة الكادر الطبي المختص».