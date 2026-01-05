A knowledgeable source at Damak Club in Khamis Mushait confirmed that the health condition of the team's defender, "Jamal Harkas," is stable and under medical observation by doctors at a private hospital. This follows his injury to the neck after a collision with a player from Al-Hilal during the match held at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha, as part of the 13th round of the competition, which ended with Al-Hilal winning 2-0. The source stated: "After the player fell to the ground, medical reports indicated that the player's condition is reassuring and he needs to be monitored for 24 hours to ensure his safety," noting that the team's medical staff is awaiting the final report before the player is discharged and can join team training.

Damak Club had issued a statement clarifying the player's condition, stating: "In reference to the health status of player Harkas, he was transferred to Tadawe Medical Hospital after sustaining an injury during the match between Damak and Al-Hilal. Medical reports indicated that the player's condition is stable and reassuring, as necessary medical examinations were conducted, and he is currently under the supervision and monitoring of the specialized medical team."