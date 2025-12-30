حافظ نادي الاتحاد على نجم الفريق والمنتخب السعودي للجمباز ناصر السميري، بعد توقيعه عقداً لمدة ثلاث سنوات قادمة في خطوة ضمن إستراتيجية مجلس الإدارة في الحفاظ على مكتسبات النادي ونجومه في الألعاب المختلفة بما يضمن استمرارية نجاحها وتألقها، إذ تسعى الإدارة الاتحادية لتحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات في الفترة القادمة لاسيما أن الموهبة السميري من أبناء اللعبة وأبطالها وتدرج في جميع فئات النادي وحقق فيها الكثير من الألقاب.