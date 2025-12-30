حافظ نادي الاتحاد على نجم الفريق والمنتخب السعودي للجمباز ناصر السميري، بعد توقيعه عقداً لمدة ثلاث سنوات قادمة في خطوة ضمن إستراتيجية مجلس الإدارة في الحفاظ على مكتسبات النادي ونجومه في الألعاب المختلفة بما يضمن استمرارية نجاحها وتألقها، إذ تسعى الإدارة الاتحادية لتحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات في الفترة القادمة لاسيما أن الموهبة السميري من أبناء اللعبة وأبطالها وتدرج في جميع فئات النادي وحقق فيها الكثير من الألقاب.
The Al-Ittihad Club has retained the star of the team and the Saudi national gymnastics team, Nasser Al-Sumairi, after he signed a contract for the next three years. This move is part of the board's strategy to maintain the club's assets and its stars in various sports, ensuring their continued success and brilliance. The Al-Ittihad management aims to achieve more accomplishments in the upcoming period, especially since the talented Al-Sumairi is one of the game's own and its champions, having progressed through all the club's categories and achieved many titles in them.