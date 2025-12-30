The Al-Ittihad Club has retained the star of the team and the Saudi national gymnastics team, Nasser Al-Sumairi, after he signed a contract for the next three years. This move is part of the board's strategy to maintain the club's assets and its stars in various sports, ensuring their continued success and brilliance. The Al-Ittihad management aims to achieve more accomplishments in the upcoming period, especially since the talented Al-Sumairi is one of the game's own and its champions, having progressed through all the club's categories and achieved many titles in them.