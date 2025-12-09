تمكن منتخب الإمارات من التأهل لربع نهائي كأس العرب بعد فوزه على منتخب الكويت بنتيجة 3/ 1، كما انتصر منتخب الأردن على المنتخب المصري بنتيجة 3/ 0، وذلك في ختام لقاءات المجموعة الثالثة لكأس العرب، ليتصدر الأردن المجموعة ويليه الإمارات ويتأهلان معاً لدور الثمانية، فيما غادر منتخبا مصر والكويت منافسات البطولة.


على استاد 974، وفي قمة خليجية بدأ منتخب الإمارات لقاءه أمام نظيره المنتخب الكويتي برغبة كبيرة لتحقيق النقاط الثلاث، وتمكن من الحصول على ركلة جزاء في الربع ساعة الأولى من عمر اللقاء تقدم لها يحيى الغساني وسددها بنجاح كهدف أول للإمارات (د: 16)، وبعد مرور دقيقتين فقط ضاعف الغساني النتيجة بإحرازه الهدف الشخصي الثاني له ولمنتخب الإمارات (د: 18).


وفي الشوط الثاني، حاول منتخب الكويت العودة للقاء ورغم حصول لاعبه سلطان العنزي على بطاقة حمراء في الدقيقة 55 من عمر اللقاء، إلا إن المدافع فهد الهاجري تمكن من تقليص النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الأول للكويت (د: 59)، وسرعان ما عاد منتخب الإمارات لتوسيع الفارق بإحراز الهدف الثالث عن طريق نيكولاس خيمينيز (د: 66)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الإمارات بنتيجة 3/ 1.


وفي اللقاء الآخر، تفوق منتخب الأردن على نظيره المنتخب المصري بنتيجة ثقيلة 3/ 0 وتناوب على تسجيلها كل من: محمد أبو حشيش (د: 19)، محمد أبو زريق (د: 41)، علي علوان (من ركلة جزاء 90+)


وبهاتين النتيجتين، تصدر منتخب الأردن المجموعة الثالثة برصيد 9 نقاط ويضرب موعداً مع وصيف المجموعة الرابعة، وحل منتخب الإمارات ثانياً برصيد 4 نقاط وسيلاقي متصدر المجموعة الرابعة في دور ربع النهائي للبطولة، فيما غادر منتخب مصر (ثالث المجموعة) ومنتخب الكويت (رابع المجموعة) منافسات البطولة.