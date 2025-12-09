The UAE national team managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup after defeating the Kuwait national team with a score of 3/1. The Jordan national team also triumphed over the Egyptian team with a score of 3/0, concluding the matches of Group C in the Arab Cup. Jordan topped the group, followed by the UAE, both qualifying for the quarter-finals, while the teams of Egypt and Kuwait exited the tournament.



At Stadium 974, in a Gulf clash, the UAE national team began its match against the Kuwaiti team with a strong desire to secure all three points. They earned a penalty in the first fifteen minutes of the match, which Yahya Al-Ghasani successfully converted as the first goal for the UAE (16'). Just two minutes later, Al-Ghasani doubled the score by netting his second personal goal and the second for the UAE (18').



In the second half, the Kuwait national team attempted to return to the match, and despite their player Sultan Al-Anzi receiving a red card in the 55th minute, defender Fahd Al-Hajri managed to reduce the deficit by scoring Kuwait's first goal (59'). The UAE national team quickly responded by widening the gap with a third goal scored by Nicolas Jimenez (66'), concluding the match with a victory for the UAE at 3/1.



In the other match, the Jordan national team outperformed the Egyptian team with a heavy score of 3/0, with goals scored by: Mohammed Abu Hashish (19'), Mohammed Abu Zreik (41'), and Ali Alwan (penalty 90+).



With these results, the Jordan national team topped Group C with 9 points and will face the runner-up of Group D, while the UAE national team came in second with 4 points and will meet the leader of Group D in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Egyptian team (third in the group) and the Kuwaiti team (fourth in the group) exited the tournament.