لا بد، في ختام كل مناسبة رياضية، من العودة إلى الماضي لاستعادة أبرز القصص والحكايات في المباريات النهائية لكأس العالم، فمنذ عام 1930، حضرت بقوة القصص والروايات المثيرة للجدل والطريفة، وكأنها أيقونة لأي بطولة في عالم «الساحرة المستديرة» كرة القدم. إليكم أبرز الحكايات التي ستظل عالقة في الأذهان:


كرة خاصة


في مونديال 1930، اتخذ منتخبا الأرجنتين وأوروغواي قرارًا قبل البطولة بأن يلعب كل منهما بكرته الخاصة، لكن عندما بلغ المنتخبان المباراة النهائية، اندلع خلاف كبير. وقال الحكم البلجيكي جون لانغينوس، الذي أدار هذه المواجهة مرتديًا قميصًا وربطة عنق وسترة رسمية وسروالًا فضفاضًا: «ظهرت العداوة الكبيرة بين البلدين عندما حان وقت اختيار الكرة، إذ طالب كل من الفريقين باستخدام كرته الخاصة».


وتدخل رئيس FIFA آنذاك جول ريميه، وقرر أن يستخدم كل منتخب كرته لمدة شوط واحد، ويبدو أن ذلك أحدث فارقًا بالفعل داخل المستطيل الأخضر. ولعب المنتخب الأرجنتيني بكرة مستوردة من اسكتلندا، وأنهى الشوط الأول متقدمًا بنتيجة 2-1، أما منتخب أوروغواي، الذي لعب بكرة حصل عليها من إنجلترا، فقد انتفض في الشوط الثاني، وتمكن من الفوز بنتيجة 4-2. وقد سجل آخر أهداف أوروغواي هيكتور كاسترو، المعروف بلقب «إل مانكو» (ذو الذراع الواحدة)، بسبب فقدانه يده اليمنى في سن الثالثة عشرة إثر حادث نجم عن استخدام منشار كهربائي.


الصحيفة في الحمام


صبيحة يوم المباراة النهائية على ملعب ماراكانا، الذي بُني خصيصًا للبطولة، نشرت صحيفة «أو موندو» صورة لتشكيلة المنتخب البرازيلي تحت عنوان «هؤلاء هم أبطال العالم»، وهو ما أثار غضب القائد المشاكس لمنتخب أوروغواي، أوبدوليو فاريلا، الذي اشترى 20 نسخة من الصحيفة ووضعها على أرضية مرحاض الفندق الذي كان المنتخب يقيم فيه، وكتب بالطبشور على المرايا: «دوسوا على هذه الصحف وتبولوا عليها»، ثم طلب من زملائه التوجه إلى المرحاض واتباع تعليماته.


وكانت البرازيل بحاجة إلى التعادل فقط، وتقدمت خلال المباراة بهدف دون رد، إلا أن المنتخب الضيف استلهم الإلهام من قائده الصاخب، وتمكن من قلب تأخره إلى فوز بنتيجة 2-1 ورفع الكأس الذهبية، ليدوس على الصحف البرازيلية ويقضي على آمالها في نيل اللقب في اليوم نفسه.


سحر المجر


كان المعلق الألماني هيربرت تسيمرمان قد استسلم لفكرة أن مهمته ستكون وصف أهداف المجر، الواحدة تلو الأخرى، لملايين المستمعين عبر الراديو، فقد اكتسح «السحرة المجريون» ألمانيا الغربية بنتيجة 8-3 في دور المجموعات، كما دخلوا النهائي بسلسلة بلغت 30 مباراة دون هزيمة.


وبعد ثماني دقائق فقط من البداية، كانت المجر قد سجلت هدفين، وقال تسيمرمان لاحقًا إنه كان يأمل فقط «ألا تكون الهزيمة قاسية». لكن ألمانيا الغربية عادت في النتيجة، وفي الدقيقة 84 وصلت الكرة إلى هيلموت ران، فصرخ تسيمرمان: «ران يسدد... هدف! هدف! هدف! هدف!». ثم صمت لثماني ثوانٍ كاملة وهو يحاول استيعاب ما حدث، بينما ظن كثيرون في أنحاء ألمانيا الغربية أن البث قد انقطع. وبعدها صاح مجددًا: «هدف لألمانيا! ألمانيا تتقدم 3-2! قولوا عني مجنونًا... قولوا إنني فقدت عقلي!».


شبكية العين


خاض النجم البرازيلي توستاو الدقائق العشرين الأخيرة من المباراة النهائية أمام إيطاليا وهو يبكي بحرقة، إذ إن صانع الألعاب المتألق وصاحب القميص رقم 9 عانى من انفصال في شبكية العين قبل البطولة، وقيل له إن مشواره في عالم كرة القدم انتهى، لكن بعد عملية جراحية طارئة في مدينة هيوستن الأمريكية، ومناشدة بيليه للمدرب ماريو زاغالو، تم استدعاء توستاو إلى قائمة المنتخب، واستمر في مشواره الكروي حتى سن السادسة والعشرين.


عضّ القميص


تعرض خوسيه لويس براون لضربة موجعة بعدما سجل هدف التقدم للأرجنتين برأسية، إذ سقط أرضًا إثر اصطدامه بدييغو مارادونا، قبل أن يتعرض لخلع في كتفه بعد دقائق قليلة من انطلاق الشوط الثاني. وبدا حينها أن المباراة قد انتهت بالنسبة إليه.. أو هكذا ظن الجميع.


وقال «إل تاتا» موضحًا: «كان الألم لا يُحتمل، لكنني قلت للطبيب بوضوح: لا تفكر حتى في استبدالي. عضضت قميصي حتى أحدثت فيه ثقبًا، ثم أدخلت إصبعي من خلاله واستخدمته كحمالة لتثبيت ذراعي».


والمذهل أن براون لم يغب عن أرضية الملعب سوى 28 ثانية فقط، قبل أن يعود ويكمل المباراة حتى نهايتها، ليساهم في فوز الأرجنتين على ألمانيا الغربية بنتيجة 3-2.


الحذاء خرب


كان لوثار ماتيوس قد سجل هدف الفوز الوحيد من ركلة جزاء أمام تشيكوسلوفاكيا في ربع النهائي، لكن عندما حصلت ألمانيا الغربية على ركلة جزاء أخرى في الدقيقة 85 من المباراة النهائية، والنتيجة لا تزال تشير إلى التعادل السلبي، كان من المفاجئ أن يتقدم أندرياس بريمه لتنفيذها.


وأوضح ماتيوس السبب قائلًا: «تعرض نعل حذائي للتلف في الشوط الأول، ولم يكن لدي حذاء احتياطي، لذلك اضطررت إلى ارتداء الزوج الاحتياطي الوحيد الذي كان بحوزة مسؤول المعدات، لكنه لم يكن مناسبًا لي، كما أنني كنت أفضل اللعب بالأحذية التي اعتدت عليها».


وتابع: «عندما حصلنا على ركلة الجزاء، قلت لأندي بريمه أن ينفذها. كانت لدينا خيارات أخرى ولاعبون متميزون في تنفيذ الركلات، لكنه كان زميلي في الغرفة، وكنت أعلم أنه الرجل المناسب لهذه المهمة».


وسجل أندرياس بريمه، الذي سبق له أن أحرز ركلة ترجيح بقدمه اليسرى في الفوز على المكسيك بربع نهائي نسخة 1986، هدف المباراة الوحيد في النهائي بقدمه اليمنى، ليمنح ألمانيا الغربية لقب كأس العالم.


روتشا لخبطها


لم يكن المنتخب البرازيلي قد تُوج بكأس العالم منذ 24 عامًا، واعترف عدد من لاعبيه لاحقًا بأن التوتر كان يسيطر عليهم قبل النهائي، وبينما كان اللاعبون يمسكون بأيدي بعضهم بعد الانتهاء من الدعاء، حاول المدافع ريكاردو روتشا رفع معنويات زملائه.


وقال لهم: «لقد قاتلنا كثيرًا حتى وصلنا إلى هنا، فلنفعل مثل أولئك اليابانيين... الكاواساكي!». لكنه خلط بين «الكاميكازي»، الطيارين اليابانيين الشهيرين في الحرب العالمية الثانية، وبين شركة «كاواساكي» المصنعة للدراجات النارية.


واسترجع الحارس كلاوديو تافاريل تلك الذكرى قائلًا: «لم يستطع أحد التوقف عن الضحك. تغيرت الأجواء على الفور».


أنت غبي


بعد فوز فرنسا على كرواتيا بنتيجة 4-2 في نهائي روسيا 2018، توجهت رئيسة كرواتيا آنذاك كوليندا غرابار كيتاروفيتش، إلى غرفة ملابس منتخب «الديوك» لتهنئة اللاعبين المتوجين باللقب.


وقالت للمدافع عادل رامي: «شارب جميل».


فأجاب: «شكرًا، أنا أحب ميكونوس».


واكتفت غرابار كيتاروفيتش بشكره بأدب وغادرت، قبل أن يروي رامي ما حدث بعد ذلك:


«نظر إليّ أوليفييه (جيرو) وقال: «هل أنت غبي؟ ميكونوس تقع في اليونان». لا أعرف لماذا، لكنني كنت دائمًا أخلط بين اليونان وكرواتيا!».


ثم ختم رامي القصة مازحًا:


«قلت لأوليفييه: لا يهمني... فأنا بطل العالم!».