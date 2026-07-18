At the end of every sporting event, it's essential to look back at the past to recall the most prominent stories and tales from the World Cup finals. Since 1930, captivating and controversial narratives have been a hallmark of any tournament in the world of "the beautiful game," football. Here are some of the most memorable tales that will remain etched in our minds:



A Special Ball



In the 1930 World Cup, the teams of Argentina and Uruguay decided before the tournament that each would play with its own ball. However, when both teams reached the final match, a significant dispute arose. Belgian referee John Langenus, who officiated the match wearing a shirt, tie, formal jacket, and loose trousers, said: "The great rivalry between the two countries became apparent when it was time to choose the ball, as each team insisted on using its own ball."



FIFA President at the time, Jules Rimet, intervened and decided that each team would use its ball for one half, and it seems that this indeed made a difference on the field. The Argentine team played with a ball imported from Scotland and ended the first half leading 2-1, while the Uruguayan team, which played with a ball obtained from England, rallied in the second half and managed to win 4-2. The last goal for Uruguay was scored by Héctor Castro, known by the nickname "El Manco" (the one-armed), due to losing his right hand at the age of thirteen in an accident involving a chainsaw.



The Newspaper in the Bathroom



On the morning of the final match at the Maracanã Stadium, which was built specifically for the tournament, the newspaper "O Mundo" published a picture of the Brazilian national team lineup under the title "These Are the World Champions," which angered the feisty captain of the Uruguayan team, Obdulio Varela. He bought 20 copies of the newspaper and placed them on the floor of the hotel restroom where the team was staying, writing in chalk on the mirrors: "Step on these newspapers and pee on them," then instructed his teammates to head to the restroom and follow his orders.



Brazil only needed a draw and took the lead during the match with a goal, but the visiting team drew inspiration from their boisterous captain and managed to turn their deficit into a 2-1 victory, lifting the golden trophy and trampling on the Brazilian newspapers, crushing their hopes of winning the title on the same day.



The Magic of Hungary



German commentator Herbert Zimmermann had resigned himself to the idea that his task would be to describe Hungary's goals, one after another, to millions of listeners via radio, as the "Mighty Magyars" had swept West Germany 8-3 in the group stage and entered the final with a 30-match unbeaten streak.



Just eight minutes into the match, Hungary had already scored two goals, and Zimmermann later said he was only hoping "that the defeat wouldn't be too harsh." But West Germany came back into the game, and in the 84th minute, the ball reached Helmut Rahn, prompting Zimmermann to shout: "Rahn shoots... Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal!" He then fell silent for a full eight seconds as he tried to comprehend what had happened, while many in West Germany thought the broadcast had cut out. After that, he shouted again: "Goal for Germany! Germany leads 3-2! Call me crazy... say I've lost my mind!"



Retinal Detachment



Brazilian star Tostão played the last twenty minutes of the final match against Italy while crying profusely, as the brilliant playmaker and number 9 jersey holder had suffered a retinal detachment before the tournament and was told that his football career was over. However, after an emergency surgery in Houston, Texas, and a plea from Pelé to coach Mário Zagallo, Tostão was called up to the national team and continued his football career until the age of twenty-six.



Bitten by the Shirt



José Luis Brown suffered a painful blow after scoring the opening goal for Argentina with a header, as he fell to the ground after colliding with Diego Maradona, only to dislocate his shoulder a few minutes into the second half. At that moment, it seemed the match was over for him... or so everyone thought.



He explained: "The pain was unbearable, but I clearly told the doctor: Don't even think about substituting me. I bit my shirt until I made a hole in it, then I put my finger through it and used it as a sling to support my arm."



Remarkably, Brown was off the field for only 28 seconds before returning to complete the match until the end, contributing to Argentina's victory over West Germany 3-2.



The Shoe is Ruined



Lothar Matthäus had scored the only winning goal from a penalty against Czechoslovakia in the quarter-finals, but when West Germany was awarded another penalty in the 85th minute of the final, with the score still tied at zero, it was surprising that Andreas Brehme stepped up to take it.



Matthäus explained the reason, saying: "The sole of my shoe was damaged in the first half, and I didn't have a spare shoe, so I had to wear the only spare pair that the equipment manager had, but they didn't fit me well, and I preferred to play in the shoes I was used to."



He continued: "When we got the penalty, I told Andy Brehme to take it. We had other options and outstanding players for taking penalties, but he was my roommate, and I knew he was the right man for the job."



Andreas Brehme, who had previously scored a penalty with his left foot in the victory over Mexico in the quarter-finals of the 1986 edition, scored the only goal of the final with his right foot, giving West Germany the World Cup title.



Rocha Messed It Up



The Brazilian national team had not won the World Cup for 24 years, and several of its players later admitted that they were tense before the final. While the players were holding hands after finishing their prayers, defender Ricardo Rocha tried to lift his teammates' spirits.



He told them: "We fought hard to get here, so let's do like those Japanese... Kawasaki!" But he mixed up "kamikaze," the famous Japanese pilots from World War II, with the motorcycle manufacturer "Kawasaki."



Goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel recalled that moment, saying: "No one could stop laughing. The atmosphere changed immediately."



You're Stupid



After France's victory over Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final in Russia, then-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović went to the "Les Bleus" locker room to congratulate the players who had won the title.



She told defender Adil Rami: "Nice mustache."



He replied: "Thank you, I love Mykonos."



Grabar-Kitarović politely thanked him and left, before Rami recounted what happened next:



"Olivier (Giroud) looked at me and said: 'Are you stupid? Mykonos is in Greece.' I don't know why, but I always mix up Greece and Croatia!"



Then Rami humorously concluded the story:



"I told Olivier: I don't care... I'm a world champion!"