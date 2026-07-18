لا بد، في ختام كل مناسبة رياضية، من العودة إلى الماضي لاستعادة أبرز القصص والحكايات في المباريات النهائية لكأس العالم، فمنذ عام 1930، حضرت بقوة القصص والروايات المثيرة للجدل والطريفة، وكأنها أيقونة لأي بطولة في عالم «الساحرة المستديرة» كرة القدم. إليكم أبرز الحكايات التي ستظل عالقة في الأذهان:
كرة خاصة
في مونديال 1930، اتخذ منتخبا الأرجنتين وأوروغواي قرارًا قبل البطولة بأن يلعب كل منهما بكرته الخاصة، لكن عندما بلغ المنتخبان المباراة النهائية، اندلع خلاف كبير. وقال الحكم البلجيكي جون لانغينوس، الذي أدار هذه المواجهة مرتديًا قميصًا وربطة عنق وسترة رسمية وسروالًا فضفاضًا: «ظهرت العداوة الكبيرة بين البلدين عندما حان وقت اختيار الكرة، إذ طالب كل من الفريقين باستخدام كرته الخاصة».
وتدخل رئيس FIFA آنذاك جول ريميه، وقرر أن يستخدم كل منتخب كرته لمدة شوط واحد، ويبدو أن ذلك أحدث فارقًا بالفعل داخل المستطيل الأخضر. ولعب المنتخب الأرجنتيني بكرة مستوردة من اسكتلندا، وأنهى الشوط الأول متقدمًا بنتيجة 2-1، أما منتخب أوروغواي، الذي لعب بكرة حصل عليها من إنجلترا، فقد انتفض في الشوط الثاني، وتمكن من الفوز بنتيجة 4-2. وقد سجل آخر أهداف أوروغواي هيكتور كاسترو، المعروف بلقب «إل مانكو» (ذو الذراع الواحدة)، بسبب فقدانه يده اليمنى في سن الثالثة عشرة إثر حادث نجم عن استخدام منشار كهربائي.
الصحيفة في الحمام
صبيحة يوم المباراة النهائية على ملعب ماراكانا، الذي بُني خصيصًا للبطولة، نشرت صحيفة «أو موندو» صورة لتشكيلة المنتخب البرازيلي تحت عنوان «هؤلاء هم أبطال العالم»، وهو ما أثار غضب القائد المشاكس لمنتخب أوروغواي، أوبدوليو فاريلا، الذي اشترى 20 نسخة من الصحيفة ووضعها على أرضية مرحاض الفندق الذي كان المنتخب يقيم فيه، وكتب بالطبشور على المرايا: «دوسوا على هذه الصحف وتبولوا عليها»، ثم طلب من زملائه التوجه إلى المرحاض واتباع تعليماته.
وكانت البرازيل بحاجة إلى التعادل فقط، وتقدمت خلال المباراة بهدف دون رد، إلا أن المنتخب الضيف استلهم الإلهام من قائده الصاخب، وتمكن من قلب تأخره إلى فوز بنتيجة 2-1 ورفع الكأس الذهبية، ليدوس على الصحف البرازيلية ويقضي على آمالها في نيل اللقب في اليوم نفسه.
سحر المجر
كان المعلق الألماني هيربرت تسيمرمان قد استسلم لفكرة أن مهمته ستكون وصف أهداف المجر، الواحدة تلو الأخرى، لملايين المستمعين عبر الراديو، فقد اكتسح «السحرة المجريون» ألمانيا الغربية بنتيجة 8-3 في دور المجموعات، كما دخلوا النهائي بسلسلة بلغت 30 مباراة دون هزيمة.
وبعد ثماني دقائق فقط من البداية، كانت المجر قد سجلت هدفين، وقال تسيمرمان لاحقًا إنه كان يأمل فقط «ألا تكون الهزيمة قاسية». لكن ألمانيا الغربية عادت في النتيجة، وفي الدقيقة 84 وصلت الكرة إلى هيلموت ران، فصرخ تسيمرمان: «ران يسدد... هدف! هدف! هدف! هدف!». ثم صمت لثماني ثوانٍ كاملة وهو يحاول استيعاب ما حدث، بينما ظن كثيرون في أنحاء ألمانيا الغربية أن البث قد انقطع. وبعدها صاح مجددًا: «هدف لألمانيا! ألمانيا تتقدم 3-2! قولوا عني مجنونًا... قولوا إنني فقدت عقلي!».
شبكية العين
خاض النجم البرازيلي توستاو الدقائق العشرين الأخيرة من المباراة النهائية أمام إيطاليا وهو يبكي بحرقة، إذ إن صانع الألعاب المتألق وصاحب القميص رقم 9 عانى من انفصال في شبكية العين قبل البطولة، وقيل له إن مشواره في عالم كرة القدم انتهى، لكن بعد عملية جراحية طارئة في مدينة هيوستن الأمريكية، ومناشدة بيليه للمدرب ماريو زاغالو، تم استدعاء توستاو إلى قائمة المنتخب، واستمر في مشواره الكروي حتى سن السادسة والعشرين.
عضّ القميص
تعرض خوسيه لويس براون لضربة موجعة بعدما سجل هدف التقدم للأرجنتين برأسية، إذ سقط أرضًا إثر اصطدامه بدييغو مارادونا، قبل أن يتعرض لخلع في كتفه بعد دقائق قليلة من انطلاق الشوط الثاني. وبدا حينها أن المباراة قد انتهت بالنسبة إليه.. أو هكذا ظن الجميع.
وقال «إل تاتا» موضحًا: «كان الألم لا يُحتمل، لكنني قلت للطبيب بوضوح: لا تفكر حتى في استبدالي. عضضت قميصي حتى أحدثت فيه ثقبًا، ثم أدخلت إصبعي من خلاله واستخدمته كحمالة لتثبيت ذراعي».
والمذهل أن براون لم يغب عن أرضية الملعب سوى 28 ثانية فقط، قبل أن يعود ويكمل المباراة حتى نهايتها، ليساهم في فوز الأرجنتين على ألمانيا الغربية بنتيجة 3-2.
الحذاء خرب
كان لوثار ماتيوس قد سجل هدف الفوز الوحيد من ركلة جزاء أمام تشيكوسلوفاكيا في ربع النهائي، لكن عندما حصلت ألمانيا الغربية على ركلة جزاء أخرى في الدقيقة 85 من المباراة النهائية، والنتيجة لا تزال تشير إلى التعادل السلبي، كان من المفاجئ أن يتقدم أندرياس بريمه لتنفيذها.
وأوضح ماتيوس السبب قائلًا: «تعرض نعل حذائي للتلف في الشوط الأول، ولم يكن لدي حذاء احتياطي، لذلك اضطررت إلى ارتداء الزوج الاحتياطي الوحيد الذي كان بحوزة مسؤول المعدات، لكنه لم يكن مناسبًا لي، كما أنني كنت أفضل اللعب بالأحذية التي اعتدت عليها».
وتابع: «عندما حصلنا على ركلة الجزاء، قلت لأندي بريمه أن ينفذها. كانت لدينا خيارات أخرى ولاعبون متميزون في تنفيذ الركلات، لكنه كان زميلي في الغرفة، وكنت أعلم أنه الرجل المناسب لهذه المهمة».
وسجل أندرياس بريمه، الذي سبق له أن أحرز ركلة ترجيح بقدمه اليسرى في الفوز على المكسيك بربع نهائي نسخة 1986، هدف المباراة الوحيد في النهائي بقدمه اليمنى، ليمنح ألمانيا الغربية لقب كأس العالم.
روتشا لخبطها
لم يكن المنتخب البرازيلي قد تُوج بكأس العالم منذ 24 عامًا، واعترف عدد من لاعبيه لاحقًا بأن التوتر كان يسيطر عليهم قبل النهائي، وبينما كان اللاعبون يمسكون بأيدي بعضهم بعد الانتهاء من الدعاء، حاول المدافع ريكاردو روتشا رفع معنويات زملائه.
وقال لهم: «لقد قاتلنا كثيرًا حتى وصلنا إلى هنا، فلنفعل مثل أولئك اليابانيين... الكاواساكي!». لكنه خلط بين «الكاميكازي»، الطيارين اليابانيين الشهيرين في الحرب العالمية الثانية، وبين شركة «كاواساكي» المصنعة للدراجات النارية.
واسترجع الحارس كلاوديو تافاريل تلك الذكرى قائلًا: «لم يستطع أحد التوقف عن الضحك. تغيرت الأجواء على الفور».
أنت غبي
بعد فوز فرنسا على كرواتيا بنتيجة 4-2 في نهائي روسيا 2018، توجهت رئيسة كرواتيا آنذاك كوليندا غرابار كيتاروفيتش، إلى غرفة ملابس منتخب «الديوك» لتهنئة اللاعبين المتوجين باللقب.
وقالت للمدافع عادل رامي: «شارب جميل».
فأجاب: «شكرًا، أنا أحب ميكونوس».
واكتفت غرابار كيتاروفيتش بشكره بأدب وغادرت، قبل أن يروي رامي ما حدث بعد ذلك:
«نظر إليّ أوليفييه (جيرو) وقال: «هل أنت غبي؟ ميكونوس تقع في اليونان». لا أعرف لماذا، لكنني كنت دائمًا أخلط بين اليونان وكرواتيا!».
ثم ختم رامي القصة مازحًا:
«قلت لأوليفييه: لا يهمني... فأنا بطل العالم!».
At the end of every sporting event, it's essential to look back at the past to recall the most prominent stories and tales from the World Cup finals. Since 1930, captivating and controversial narratives have been a hallmark of any tournament in the world of "the beautiful game," football. Here are some of the most memorable tales that will remain etched in our minds:
A Special Ball
In the 1930 World Cup, the teams of Argentina and Uruguay decided before the tournament that each would play with its own ball. However, when both teams reached the final match, a significant dispute arose. Belgian referee John Langenus, who officiated the match wearing a shirt, tie, formal jacket, and loose trousers, said: "The great rivalry between the two countries became apparent when it was time to choose the ball, as each team insisted on using its own ball."
FIFA President at the time, Jules Rimet, intervened and decided that each team would use its ball for one half, and it seems that this indeed made a difference on the field. The Argentine team played with a ball imported from Scotland and ended the first half leading 2-1, while the Uruguayan team, which played with a ball obtained from England, rallied in the second half and managed to win 4-2. The last goal for Uruguay was scored by Héctor Castro, known by the nickname "El Manco" (the one-armed), due to losing his right hand at the age of thirteen in an accident involving a chainsaw.
The Newspaper in the Bathroom
On the morning of the final match at the Maracanã Stadium, which was built specifically for the tournament, the newspaper "O Mundo" published a picture of the Brazilian national team lineup under the title "These Are the World Champions," which angered the feisty captain of the Uruguayan team, Obdulio Varela. He bought 20 copies of the newspaper and placed them on the floor of the hotel restroom where the team was staying, writing in chalk on the mirrors: "Step on these newspapers and pee on them," then instructed his teammates to head to the restroom and follow his orders.
Brazil only needed a draw and took the lead during the match with a goal, but the visiting team drew inspiration from their boisterous captain and managed to turn their deficit into a 2-1 victory, lifting the golden trophy and trampling on the Brazilian newspapers, crushing their hopes of winning the title on the same day.
The Magic of Hungary
German commentator Herbert Zimmermann had resigned himself to the idea that his task would be to describe Hungary's goals, one after another, to millions of listeners via radio, as the "Mighty Magyars" had swept West Germany 8-3 in the group stage and entered the final with a 30-match unbeaten streak.
Just eight minutes into the match, Hungary had already scored two goals, and Zimmermann later said he was only hoping "that the defeat wouldn't be too harsh." But West Germany came back into the game, and in the 84th minute, the ball reached Helmut Rahn, prompting Zimmermann to shout: "Rahn shoots... Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal!" He then fell silent for a full eight seconds as he tried to comprehend what had happened, while many in West Germany thought the broadcast had cut out. After that, he shouted again: "Goal for Germany! Germany leads 3-2! Call me crazy... say I've lost my mind!"
Retinal Detachment
Brazilian star Tostão played the last twenty minutes of the final match against Italy while crying profusely, as the brilliant playmaker and number 9 jersey holder had suffered a retinal detachment before the tournament and was told that his football career was over. However, after an emergency surgery in Houston, Texas, and a plea from Pelé to coach Mário Zagallo, Tostão was called up to the national team and continued his football career until the age of twenty-six.
Bitten by the Shirt
José Luis Brown suffered a painful blow after scoring the opening goal for Argentina with a header, as he fell to the ground after colliding with Diego Maradona, only to dislocate his shoulder a few minutes into the second half. At that moment, it seemed the match was over for him... or so everyone thought.
He explained: "The pain was unbearable, but I clearly told the doctor: Don't even think about substituting me. I bit my shirt until I made a hole in it, then I put my finger through it and used it as a sling to support my arm."
Remarkably, Brown was off the field for only 28 seconds before returning to complete the match until the end, contributing to Argentina's victory over West Germany 3-2.
The Shoe is Ruined
Lothar Matthäus had scored the only winning goal from a penalty against Czechoslovakia in the quarter-finals, but when West Germany was awarded another penalty in the 85th minute of the final, with the score still tied at zero, it was surprising that Andreas Brehme stepped up to take it.
Matthäus explained the reason, saying: "The sole of my shoe was damaged in the first half, and I didn't have a spare shoe, so I had to wear the only spare pair that the equipment manager had, but they didn't fit me well, and I preferred to play in the shoes I was used to."
He continued: "When we got the penalty, I told Andy Brehme to take it. We had other options and outstanding players for taking penalties, but he was my roommate, and I knew he was the right man for the job."
Andreas Brehme, who had previously scored a penalty with his left foot in the victory over Mexico in the quarter-finals of the 1986 edition, scored the only goal of the final with his right foot, giving West Germany the World Cup title.
Rocha Messed It Up
The Brazilian national team had not won the World Cup for 24 years, and several of its players later admitted that they were tense before the final. While the players were holding hands after finishing their prayers, defender Ricardo Rocha tried to lift his teammates' spirits.
He told them: "We fought hard to get here, so let's do like those Japanese... Kawasaki!" But he mixed up "kamikaze," the famous Japanese pilots from World War II, with the motorcycle manufacturer "Kawasaki."
Goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel recalled that moment, saying: "No one could stop laughing. The atmosphere changed immediately."
You're Stupid
After France's victory over Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final in Russia, then-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović went to the "Les Bleus" locker room to congratulate the players who had won the title.
She told defender Adil Rami: "Nice mustache."
He replied: "Thank you, I love Mykonos."
Grabar-Kitarović politely thanked him and left, before Rami recounted what happened next:
"Olivier (Giroud) looked at me and said: 'Are you stupid? Mykonos is in Greece.' I don't know why, but I always mix up Greece and Croatia!"
Then Rami humorously concluded the story:
"I told Olivier: I don't care... I'm a world champion!"