تلقى نادي ريال مدريد ضربة جديدة بإصابة لاعب الوسط أوريلين تشواميني قبل مواجهة ريال بيتيس، اليوم (الجمعة)، في مسابقة الدوري الإسباني (لا ليغا).

قائمة المصابين

وشهدت قائمة ريال مدريد غياب النجم الفرنسي، وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، فإن تشواميني يعاني من إصابة في عضلة الساق، لينضم إلى قائمة المصابين التي تضم كلاً من تيبو كورتوا، إيدير ميليتاو، أردا غولر، ورودريغو غوس.

وجاءت قائمة ريال مدريد كالتالي:

حراسة المرمى: لونين، ميستري، خافي نافارو.

خط الدفاع: كارفاخال، ألابا، أرنولد، أسينسيو، كاريراس، فران غارسيا، روديغر، ميندي، هويسين، دييغو أغوادو.

الوسط: بيلينغهام، كامافينغا، فالفيردي، تياغو، سيستيرو، مانويل أنخيل.

الهجوم: فينيسيوس، مبابي، غونزالو، إبراهيم دياز، ماستانتوانو.

ترتيب الفريق

ويحتل ريال مدريد المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 73 نقطة، متأخراً بـ9 نقاط عن برشلونة المتصدر، قبل 6 جولات من نهاية المسابقة.