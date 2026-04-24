Real Madrid has suffered another blow with the injury of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni ahead of the match against Real Betis today (Friday) in the Spanish league (La Liga).

Injury List

The list of Real Madrid has seen the absence of the French star, and according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Tchouaméni is suffering from a calf muscle injury, joining the injury list that includes Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, Arda Güler, and Rodrygo Goes.

The list of Real Madrid is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Mistry, Xavi Navarro.

Defense: Carvajal, Alaba, Arnold, Asensio, Carreras, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Huysin, Diego Aguado.

Midfield: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Thiago, Cistero, Manuel Ángel.

Attack: Vinícius, Mbappé, Gonzalo, Brahim Díaz, Mastantuano.

Team Standings

Real Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league standings with 73 points, trailing 9 points behind the leaders Barcelona, with 6 rounds remaining in the competition.