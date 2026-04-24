تلقى نادي ريال مدريد ضربة جديدة بإصابة لاعب الوسط أوريلين تشواميني قبل مواجهة ريال بيتيس، اليوم (الجمعة)، في مسابقة الدوري الإسباني (لا ليغا).
قائمة المصابين
وشهدت قائمة ريال مدريد غياب النجم الفرنسي، وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، فإن تشواميني يعاني من إصابة في عضلة الساق، لينضم إلى قائمة المصابين التي تضم كلاً من تيبو كورتوا، إيدير ميليتاو، أردا غولر، ورودريغو غوس.
وجاءت قائمة ريال مدريد كالتالي:
حراسة المرمى: لونين، ميستري، خافي نافارو.
خط الدفاع: كارفاخال، ألابا، أرنولد، أسينسيو، كاريراس، فران غارسيا، روديغر، ميندي، هويسين، دييغو أغوادو.
الوسط: بيلينغهام، كامافينغا، فالفيردي، تياغو، سيستيرو، مانويل أنخيل.
الهجوم: فينيسيوس، مبابي، غونزالو، إبراهيم دياز، ماستانتوانو.
ترتيب الفريق
ويحتل ريال مدريد المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 73 نقطة، متأخراً بـ9 نقاط عن برشلونة المتصدر، قبل 6 جولات من نهاية المسابقة.
Real Madrid has suffered another blow with the injury of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni ahead of the match against Real Betis today (Friday) in the Spanish league (La Liga).
Injury List
The list of Real Madrid has seen the absence of the French star, and according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Tchouaméni is suffering from a calf muscle injury, joining the injury list that includes Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, Arda Güler, and Rodrygo Goes.
The list of Real Madrid is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Mistry, Xavi Navarro.
Defense: Carvajal, Alaba, Arnold, Asensio, Carreras, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Huysin, Diego Aguado.
Midfield: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Thiago, Cistero, Manuel Ángel.
Attack: Vinícius, Mbappé, Gonzalo, Brahim Díaz, Mastantuano.
Team Standings
Real Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league standings with 73 points, trailing 9 points behind the leaders Barcelona, with 6 rounds remaining in the competition.