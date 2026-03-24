Orlando City SC announced today (Tuesday) that they have signed Spanish Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann starting next summer.

The club clarified in a statement on its website that Griezmann has signed a contract with Orlando that begins in July 2026 and extends through the 2027-2028 season, with an option to extend for the 2028-2029 season.



Griezmann's First Comment

Griezmann said after signing the contract: "I am extremely excited to start this new phase of my career with Orlando City. From my first conversations with the club, I felt a great ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that’s what really attracted me."

The French star added: "I look forward to meeting the fans and doing my best to help the team achieve great accomplishments."



A Remarkable Career with Clubs

Griezmann, who is 35 years old, will join Orlando City after a successful football career where he scored 298 goals and provided 132 assists in 792 professional matches with Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Sociedad.

His titles with clubs include the UEFA Europa League 2017-2018, the UEFA Super Cup 2018, and the Spanish Super Cup 2014 with Atlético Madrid, the Copa del Rey 2020-2021 with Barcelona, and the Spanish Segunda Division 2009-2010 with Real Sociedad.

Griezmann is the all-time top scorer for Atlético Madrid with 211 goals in all competitions, and this season he scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions.



International Achievements

On the international stage, Griezmann contributed to the French national team's victory in the 2018 World Cup and finished second in the 2022 edition, in addition to winning the UEFA Nations League 2020-2021.

He announced his retirement from international play in 2024, concluding his career with France with a record of 44 goals and 38 assists in 137 international matches.