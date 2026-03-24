أعلن نادي أورلاندو سيتي الأمريكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعاقده مع مهاجم أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني أنطوان غريزمان بدءاً من الصيف القادم
وأوضح النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني أن غريزمان وقع عقداً مع أورلاندو يبدأ في يوليو 2026 ويمتد حتى موسم 2027-2028 مع خيار التمديد لموسم 2028-2029.
أول تعليق من غريزمان
وقال غريزمان عقب توقيعه العقد: «أنا متحمس للغاية لبدء هذه المرحلة الجديدة من مسيرتي مع أورلاندو سيتي منذ محادثاتي الأولى مع النادي لمست طموحاً كبيراً ورؤية واضحة للمستقبل وهذا ما جذبني حقاً».
وأضاف النجم الفرنسي: «أتطلع للقاء المشجعين وبذل قصارى جهدي لمساعدة الفريق على تحقيق إنجازات عظيمة».
مسيرة رائعة مع الأندية
وسينضم غريزمان البالغ من العمر 35 عامًا إلى أورلاندو سيتي بعد مسيرة كروية حافلة بالإنجازات حيث سجل 298 هدفاً وصنع 132 تمريرة حاسمة في 792 مباراة احترافية مع أتلتيكو مدريد وبرشلونة وريال سوسيداد.
وتشمل ألقابه مع الأندية: الدوري الأوروبي 2017-2018 وكأس السوبر الأوروبي 2018 وكأس السوبر الإسباني 2014 مع أتلتيكو مدريد، وكأس ملك إسبانيا 2020-2021 مع برشلونة، ودوري الدرجة الثانية الإسباني 2009-2010 مع ريال سوسيداد.
ويُعد غريزمان الهداف التاريخي لأتلتيكو مدريد برصيد 211 هدفاً في جميع المسابقات وفي هذا الموسم سجل 13 هدفاً وصنع 4 تمريرات حاسمة في جميع المسابقات.
الإنجازات الدولية
على الصعيد الدولي، ساهم غريزمان في تحقيق المنتخب الفرنسي لقب كأس العالم 2018، وحصد المركز الثاني في نسخة 2022، بالإضافة إلى لقب دوري الأمم الأوروبية 2020-2021.
وأعلن اعتزاله اللعب الدولي عام 2024 مختتماً مسيرته مع فرنسا برصيد 44 هدفاً و38 تمريرة حاسمة خلال 137 مباراة دولية.
Orlando City SC announced today (Tuesday) that they have signed Spanish Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann starting next summer.
The club clarified in a statement on its website that Griezmann has signed a contract with Orlando that begins in July 2026 and extends through the 2027-2028 season, with an option to extend for the 2028-2029 season.
Griezmann's First Comment
Griezmann said after signing the contract: "I am extremely excited to start this new phase of my career with Orlando City. From my first conversations with the club, I felt a great ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that’s what really attracted me."
The French star added: "I look forward to meeting the fans and doing my best to help the team achieve great accomplishments."
A Remarkable Career with Clubs
Griezmann, who is 35 years old, will join Orlando City after a successful football career where he scored 298 goals and provided 132 assists in 792 professional matches with Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Sociedad.
His titles with clubs include the UEFA Europa League 2017-2018, the UEFA Super Cup 2018, and the Spanish Super Cup 2014 with Atlético Madrid, the Copa del Rey 2020-2021 with Barcelona, and the Spanish Segunda Division 2009-2010 with Real Sociedad.
Griezmann is the all-time top scorer for Atlético Madrid with 211 goals in all competitions, and this season he scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions.
International Achievements
On the international stage, Griezmann contributed to the French national team's victory in the 2018 World Cup and finished second in the 2022 edition, in addition to winning the UEFA Nations League 2020-2021.
He announced his retirement from international play in 2024, concluding his career with France with a record of 44 goals and 38 assists in 137 international matches.