أعلن نادي أورلاندو سيتي الأمريكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعاقده مع مهاجم أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني أنطوان غريزمان بدءاً من الصيف القادم

وأوضح النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني أن غريزمان وقع عقداً مع أورلاندو يبدأ في يوليو 2026 ويمتد حتى موسم 2027-2028 مع خيار التمديد لموسم 2028-2029.

أول تعليق من غريزمان

وقال غريزمان عقب توقيعه العقد: «أنا متحمس للغاية لبدء هذه المرحلة الجديدة من مسيرتي مع أورلاندو سيتي منذ محادثاتي الأولى مع النادي لمست طموحاً كبيراً ورؤية واضحة للمستقبل وهذا ما جذبني حقاً».

وأضاف النجم الفرنسي: «أتطلع للقاء المشجعين وبذل قصارى جهدي لمساعدة الفريق على تحقيق إنجازات عظيمة».

مسيرة رائعة مع الأندية

وسينضم غريزمان البالغ من العمر 35 عامًا إلى أورلاندو سيتي بعد مسيرة كروية حافلة بالإنجازات حيث سجل 298 هدفاً وصنع 132 تمريرة حاسمة في 792 مباراة احترافية مع أتلتيكو مدريد وبرشلونة وريال سوسيداد.

وتشمل ألقابه مع الأندية: الدوري الأوروبي 2017-2018 وكأس السوبر الأوروبي 2018 وكأس السوبر الإسباني 2014 مع أتلتيكو مدريد، وكأس ملك إسبانيا 2020-2021 مع برشلونة، ودوري الدرجة الثانية الإسباني 2009-2010 مع ريال سوسيداد.

ويُعد غريزمان الهداف التاريخي لأتلتيكو مدريد برصيد 211 هدفاً في جميع المسابقات وفي هذا الموسم سجل 13 هدفاً وصنع 4 تمريرات حاسمة في جميع المسابقات.

الإنجازات الدولية

على الصعيد الدولي، ساهم غريزمان في تحقيق المنتخب الفرنسي لقب كأس العالم 2018، وحصد المركز الثاني في نسخة 2022، بالإضافة إلى لقب دوري الأمم الأوروبية 2020-2021.

وأعلن اعتزاله اللعب الدولي عام 2024 مختتماً مسيرته مع فرنسا برصيد 44 هدفاً و38 تمريرة حاسمة خلال 137 مباراة دولية.