Port Vale's struggling team in the third division continued their historic adventure in the FA Cup by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954, after defeating Sunderland with a clean goal today (Sunday).

The only goal for Port Vale came in the 28th minute with a header from player Ben Waine, taking advantage of the confusion in Sunderland's defense, which failed to clear the ball.

Catastrophic Situation in the League

Port Vale is facing the specter of relegation from the third division this season, as they sit at the bottom of the standings, having achieved only 6 victories in the league so far.

Quarter-Final Draw Date

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday) at 10 PM Mecca time.