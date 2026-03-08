واصل فريق بورت فايل المتعثر في دوري الدرجة الثالثة مغامرته التاريخية في كأس إنجلترا ببلوغ الدور ربع النهائي للمرة الأولى منذ عام 1954، بعد فوزه على سندرلاند بهدف نظيف اليوم (الأحد).
جاء هدف بورت فايل الوحيد في الدقيقة 28 بضربة رأس من اللاعب بن واين، مستغلاً ارتباك دفاع سندرلاند الذي فشل في تشتيت الكرة.
وضع كارثي في الدوري
ويواجه بورت فايل شبح الهبوط من دوري الدرجة الثالثة هذا الموسم، إذ يتذيل جدول الترتيب، بعدما حقق الفريق 6 انتصارات فقط في البطولة حتى الآن.
موعد قرعة ربع النهائي
ومن المقرر أن تُقام قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من كأس إنجلترا غداً (الإثنين) في تمام الساعة العاشرة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.
