In a match that cannot be divided, Egypt faces a tough choice against Nigeria today (Saturday) in the third-place playoff of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.

The match kicks off at 7 PM Mecca time at the "Mohammed V" stadium in Casablanca.

The Egyptian national team lost to Senegal by a single goal in the semi-finals, while Nigeria lost on penalties 4-2 after the regular and extra time ended in a 0-0 draw.

Absences Worry the Egyptian Team

The left-back Ahmed Fattouh is absent due to a hamstring injury, confirming his unavailability for the match against Nigeria, while center-back Yasser Ibrahim is suffering from lower back pain.

Additionally, the duo Marwan Attia and Salah Mohsen are absent for disciplinary reasons after stepping out of line following the match against Senegal in the semi-finals.

The Egyptian team also loses the services of defender Hossam Abdel-Meguid due to accumulated yellow cards, while Mohamed Hamdy is out after suffering a torn ACL injury.