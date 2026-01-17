في مواجهة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، يخوض مصر اختياراً صعباً ضد نيجيريا، اليوم (السبت)، في لقاء تحديد المركز الثالث ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب.

وتنطلق المباراة في السابعة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «محمد الخامس» بالدار البيضاء.

وكان منتخب مصر قد خسر أمام السنغال بهدف نظيف في الدور نصف النهائي، فيما خسر منتخب نيجيريا بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية 4-2 عقب انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل 0-0.

الغيابات تؤرق منتخب مصر

ويغيب الظهير الأيسر المصري أحمد فتوح بسبب إصابته بتمزق في العضلة الخلفية، ما يؤكد غيابه عن مواجهة نيجيريا، فيما يعاني قلب الدفاع ياسر إبراهيم من آلام أسفل الظهر.

كما يغيب الثنائي مروان عطية وصلاح محسن لأسباب انضباطية، عقب خروجهما عن النص بعد مواجهة السنغال في الدور نصف النهائي.

ويفقد منتخب مصر أيضاً خدمات المدافع حسام عبد المجيد بسبب تراكم البطاقات الصفراء، في حين يغيب محمد حمدي بعد تعرضه لإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي.