في مواجهة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، يخوض مصر اختياراً صعباً ضد نيجيريا، اليوم (السبت)، في لقاء تحديد المركز الثالث ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب.
وتنطلق المباراة في السابعة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «محمد الخامس» بالدار البيضاء.
وكان منتخب مصر قد خسر أمام السنغال بهدف نظيف في الدور نصف النهائي، فيما خسر منتخب نيجيريا بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية 4-2 عقب انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل 0-0.
الغيابات تؤرق منتخب مصر
ويغيب الظهير الأيسر المصري أحمد فتوح بسبب إصابته بتمزق في العضلة الخلفية، ما يؤكد غيابه عن مواجهة نيجيريا، فيما يعاني قلب الدفاع ياسر إبراهيم من آلام أسفل الظهر.
كما يغيب الثنائي مروان عطية وصلاح محسن لأسباب انضباطية، عقب خروجهما عن النص بعد مواجهة السنغال في الدور نصف النهائي.
ويفقد منتخب مصر أيضاً خدمات المدافع حسام عبد المجيد بسبب تراكم البطاقات الصفراء، في حين يغيب محمد حمدي بعد تعرضه لإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي.
In a match that cannot be divided, Egypt faces a tough choice against Nigeria today (Saturday) in the third-place playoff of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.
The match kicks off at 7 PM Mecca time at the "Mohammed V" stadium in Casablanca.
The Egyptian national team lost to Senegal by a single goal in the semi-finals, while Nigeria lost on penalties 4-2 after the regular and extra time ended in a 0-0 draw.
Absences Worry the Egyptian Team
The left-back Ahmed Fattouh is absent due to a hamstring injury, confirming his unavailability for the match against Nigeria, while center-back Yasser Ibrahim is suffering from lower back pain.
Additionally, the duo Marwan Attia and Salah Mohsen are absent for disciplinary reasons after stepping out of line following the match against Senegal in the semi-finals.
The Egyptian team also loses the services of defender Hossam Abdel-Meguid due to accumulated yellow cards, while Mohamed Hamdy is out after suffering a torn ACL injury.