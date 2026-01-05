The Moroccan national team secured their qualification to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, held on their home ground, after a tough victory over their Tanzanian counterpart with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday).

Bono Keeps a Clean Sheet

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Al Hilal played a key role in the Moroccan national team, delivering an outstanding performance that helped maintain a clean sheet, despite the dangerous attempts posed by the Tanzanian team's attack.

Diaz Scores the Qualification Goal

The only goal of the match came from Ibrahim Diaz, who received the ball at the edge of the penalty area, before skillfully penetrating the Tanzanian defense and unleashing a powerful shot that found the back of the net in the 64th minute.