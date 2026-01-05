حجز منتخب المغرب بطاقة التأهل إلى دور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، المقامة على أرضه، عقب فوزه الصعب على نظيره التنزاني بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأحد).

بونو يحافظ على نظافة الشباك

وشارك حارس مرمى الهلال ياسين بونو، أساسياً في تشكيل المنتخب المغربي، وقدم أداءً مميزاً أسهم في الحفاظ على نظافة شباكه، رغم المحاولات الخطرة التي شكلها هجوم منتخب تنزانيا.

دياز يسجل هدف التأهل

وجاء هدف المباراة الوحيد عن طريق إبراهيم دياز، الذي تسلم الكرة على حدود منطقة الجزاء، قبل أن يخترق الدفاع التنزاني بمهارة فردية مميزة، ويطلق تسديدة قوية استقرت في الشباك عند الدقيقة 64.