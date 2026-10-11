The Yemeni air force intensified its airstrikes on Sunday against the sites, gatherings, and military vehicles of the Houthi militia in Taiz Governorate, targeting areas to the east and south of the city, following the strikes witnessed on the fronts of the governorate on Saturday, coinciding with the military operations of "Operation Yemen Dawn".

Local sources reported that the airstrikes targeted the Al-Maqrami, Al-Jashah, and Al-Sallal hills east of the city of Taiz, in addition to the Al-Mukhaf fortress and the Bal'an area on the Al-Aqroud front in the south of the governorate. They added that these sites, which the Houthis have used to position their elements and vehicles since 2015, were targeted for the first time during the current escalation, indicating an expansion of the airstrikes. On Saturday, the warplanes launched a series of strikes on Houthi positions on the western, eastern, and southern fronts of Taiz, including Ghurab, Huthran, Al-Qarn, Al-Aqroud, Jabal Habashi, and Sam'aa, in addition to the surroundings of Al-Turbah and Al-Dabab. Field sources reported that one of the airstrikes targeted a military convoy of the Houthis on the western front, with initial information indicating the death of more than 30 militia members and the injury of about 10 others. For its part, the Ministry of Public Health and Population in the Yemeni government warned of the risk of halting essential medical services in the city of Taiz, as medicines, solutions, medical supplies, and fuel are nearing depletion due to the ongoing siege and the failure to deliver supplies. It confirmed in a statement that the shortage of supplies threatens to disrupt emergency departments, surgical operations, intensive care, kidney dialysis, and neonatal incubators, putting the lives of patients, injured individuals, pregnant women, and newborns at risk. The ministry held the Houthis responsible for the continuation of the siege and the obstruction of supply deliveries, and called on the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to take urgent action to secure medicines and fuel for health facilities in the governorate.