صعد الطيران اليمني غاراته، (الأحد)، على مواقع وتجمعات وآليات عسكرية لمليشيا الحوثي في محافظة تعز، مستهدفاً مناطق شرقي المدينة وجنوبها، امتداداً للضربات التي شهدتها جبهات المحافظة، (السبت)، بالتزامن مع العمليات العسكرية لعملية «فجر اليمن».

وأفادت مصادر محلية بأن الغارات استهدفت تلال المقرمي والجَعشة والسلال شرقي مدينة تعز، إلى جانب حصن المخعف ومنطقة بلعان في جبهة الأقروض جنوب المحافظة. وأضافت أن هذه المواقع التي يستخدمها الحوثيون لتمركز عناصرهم وآلياتهم منذ عام 2015، تعرضت للاستهداف للمرة الأولى خلال التصعيد الحالي، في مؤشر على اتساع نطاق الضربات الجوية. وشن الطيران الحربي، (السبت)، سلسلة غارات على مواقع للحوثيين في جبهات غرب تعز وشرقها وجنوبها، شملت غراب وحذران والقرن والأقروض وجبل حبشي وسامع، إضافة إلى محيط التربة والضباب. وذكرت مصادر ميدانية أن إحدى الغارات استهدفت قافلة عسكرية للحوثيين في الجبهة الغربية، وسط معلومات أولية عن سقوط أكثر من 30 من عناصر المليشيا وإصابة نحو 10 آخرين. من جانبها، حذرت وزارة الصحة العامة والسكان في الحكومة اليمنية من خطر توقف خدمات طبية أساسية في مدينة تعز، مع اقتراب نفاد الأدوية والمحلاتيل والمستلزمات الطبية والوقود، بسبب استمرار الحصار وتعثر وصول الإمدادات. وأكدت في بيان، أن نقص الإمدادات يهدد بتعطيل أقسام الطوارئ والعمليات الجراحية والعناية المركزة وغسيل الكلى وحضانات الأطفال، ما يعرض حياة المرضى والجرحى والنساء الحوامل وحديثي الولادة للخطر. وحمّلت الوزارة الحوثيين مسؤولية استمرار الحصار وعرقلة وصول الإمدادات، ودعت الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الإنسانية إلى التحرك العاجل لتأمين الأدوية والوقود للمرافق الصحية في المحافظة.