صعد الطيران اليمني غاراته، (الأحد)، على مواقع وتجمعات وآليات عسكرية لمليشيا الحوثي في محافظة تعز، مستهدفاً مناطق شرقي المدينة وجنوبها، امتداداً للضربات التي شهدتها جبهات المحافظة، (السبت)، بالتزامن مع العمليات العسكرية لعملية «فجر اليمن».
وأفادت مصادر محلية بأن الغارات استهدفت تلال المقرمي والجَعشة والسلال شرقي مدينة تعز، إلى جانب حصن المخعف ومنطقة بلعان في جبهة الأقروض جنوب المحافظة. وأضافت أن هذه المواقع التي يستخدمها الحوثيون لتمركز عناصرهم وآلياتهم منذ عام 2015، تعرضت للاستهداف للمرة الأولى خلال التصعيد الحالي، في مؤشر على اتساع نطاق الضربات الجوية. وشن الطيران الحربي، (السبت)، سلسلة غارات على مواقع للحوثيين في جبهات غرب تعز وشرقها وجنوبها، شملت غراب وحذران والقرن والأقروض وجبل حبشي وسامع، إضافة إلى محيط التربة والضباب. وذكرت مصادر ميدانية أن إحدى الغارات استهدفت قافلة عسكرية للحوثيين في الجبهة الغربية، وسط معلومات أولية عن سقوط أكثر من 30 من عناصر المليشيا وإصابة نحو 10 آخرين. من جانبها، حذرت وزارة الصحة العامة والسكان في الحكومة اليمنية من خطر توقف خدمات طبية أساسية في مدينة تعز، مع اقتراب نفاد الأدوية والمحلاتيل والمستلزمات الطبية والوقود، بسبب استمرار الحصار وتعثر وصول الإمدادات. وأكدت في بيان، أن نقص الإمدادات يهدد بتعطيل أقسام الطوارئ والعمليات الجراحية والعناية المركزة وغسيل الكلى وحضانات الأطفال، ما يعرض حياة المرضى والجرحى والنساء الحوامل وحديثي الولادة للخطر. وحمّلت الوزارة الحوثيين مسؤولية استمرار الحصار وعرقلة وصول الإمدادات، ودعت الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الإنسانية إلى التحرك العاجل لتأمين الأدوية والوقود للمرافق الصحية في المحافظة.
The Yemeni air force intensified its airstrikes on Sunday against the sites, gatherings, and military vehicles of the Houthi militia in Taiz Governorate, targeting areas to the east and south of the city, following the strikes witnessed on the fronts of the governorate on Saturday, coinciding with the military operations of "Operation Yemen Dawn".
Local sources reported that the airstrikes targeted the Al-Maqrami, Al-Jashah, and Al-Sallal hills east of the city of Taiz, in addition to the Al-Mukhaf fortress and the Bal'an area on the Al-Aqroud front in the south of the governorate. They added that these sites, which the Houthis have used to position their elements and vehicles since 2015, were targeted for the first time during the current escalation, indicating an expansion of the airstrikes. On Saturday, the warplanes launched a series of strikes on Houthi positions on the western, eastern, and southern fronts of Taiz, including Ghurab, Huthran, Al-Qarn, Al-Aqroud, Jabal Habashi, and Sam'aa, in addition to the surroundings of Al-Turbah and Al-Dabab. Field sources reported that one of the airstrikes targeted a military convoy of the Houthis on the western front, with initial information indicating the death of more than 30 militia members and the injury of about 10 others. For its part, the Ministry of Public Health and Population in the Yemeni government warned of the risk of halting essential medical services in the city of Taiz, as medicines, solutions, medical supplies, and fuel are nearing depletion due to the ongoing siege and the failure to deliver supplies. It confirmed in a statement that the shortage of supplies threatens to disrupt emergency departments, surgical operations, intensive care, kidney dialysis, and neonatal incubators, putting the lives of patients, injured individuals, pregnant women, and newborns at risk. The ministry held the Houthis responsible for the continuation of the siege and the obstruction of supply deliveries, and called on the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to take urgent action to secure medicines and fuel for health facilities in the governorate.