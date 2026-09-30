لم تنتظر طهران كثيراً لإغلاق ملف مواجهات الشارع، إذ أعلنت شبكة أخبار الطلبة الإيرانية عن تنفيذ حكم الإعدام بحق رجلين في مدينة مشهد شمال شرق البلاد، بعد إدانتهما بالضلوع في مقتل أربعة من أفراد قوات الأمن خلال احتجاجات يناير الماضي. جاء القرار بعيد تأييد المحكمة العليا الإيرانية للحكمين واستكمال الإجراءات القانونية بسرعة تؤكد من خلالها السلطة القضائية أن أمن النظام خط أحمر لا يقبل المساومة.

هذا التحرك الميداني السريع في مشهد يأتي امتداداً لموجة تصفيات قضائية حادة تشهدها البلاد عقب مواجهات إقليمية، إذ كشفت السلطة القضائية أخيراً إعدام حسين بدران بتهمة تزويد الموساد الإسرائيلي بإحداثيات حساسة لمواقع صاروخية في محافظة أصفهان خلال «حرب الاثني عشر يوماً». ويبرز تسارع هذه الأحكام حالة الاستنفار القصوى داخل أجهزة الأمن الإيرانية للسيطرة على الجبهتين الداخلية والخارجية في آن واحد.

بين الضربات العسكرية المتتالية والتسريبات الاستخباراتية وشبح الغضب الشعبي، رفعت طهران وتيرة الاعتقالات والإعدامات إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة للسيطرة على المشهد بعد رحيل قيادات بارزة. ووفق تقارير المنظمات الدولية وعلى رأسها العفو الدولية، تواصل إيران التربع على صدارة الدول الأكثر استخداماً لقصاص الإعدام عالمياً بعد الصين، مؤكدة أن حبل المشنقة بات الأداة الأكثر حسماً لدى النظام لإغلاق كافة ملفاته العالقة.