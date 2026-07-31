في تناقض مع تصريحات الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي، كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه لم يقرر بعد ما إذا كان سيسمح لأوكرانيا بإنتاج صواريخ «باتريوت» الاعتراضية أرض-جو، ما يثير الشكوك بشأن ما إذا كانت واشنطن ستوافق على أحد أبرز أولويات كييف.


وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» (الخميس)، إنه «غير متأكد» مما إذا كانت واشنطن ستمنح كييف ترخيصاً لإنتاج صواريخ باتريوت، مضيفاً: «نحن ندرس الأمر».


وأشار إلى أنه سلاح استثنائي للغاية، وعلينا أن نكون حذرين قليلاً بشأن الجهات التي نمنحها تراخيص الإنتاج. فنحن لا نمنح عادة تراخيص للمعدات العسكرية.


وشدد ترمب على أن تركيزه ينصب على إنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، كاشفاً أن مبعوثيه جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف سيزوران أوكرانيا للمرة الأولى خلال الأيام القادمة. وأكد أنه يريد إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا مع روسيا، وأنه لا يبحث عن الصواريخ، بل يبحث عن السلام.


وكان زيلينسكي أعلن أنه بحث في «لقاء جيد» مع ترمب، تراخيص إنتاج أنظمة باتريوت للدفاع الجوي، وإعادة تفعيل المسار الدبلوماسي مع روسيا. وكتب على منصة «إكس»: «لقاء جيد مع الرئيس ترمب»، مضيفاً: «بحثنا في تراخيص إنتاج صواريخ باتريوت الاعتراضية وأفكار أخرى قد تساعد» في مواجهة العملية العسكرية الروسية التي بدأت مطلع العام 2022. وقال إنه ممتن للولايات المتحدة على دعمها الثابت، مؤكداً أن فريقه وفريق ترمب سيعملان على ترتيبات التواصل للفترة القادمة.