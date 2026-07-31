في تناقض مع تصريحات الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي، كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه لم يقرر بعد ما إذا كان سيسمح لأوكرانيا بإنتاج صواريخ «باتريوت» الاعتراضية أرض-جو، ما يثير الشكوك بشأن ما إذا كانت واشنطن ستوافق على أحد أبرز أولويات كييف.
وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» (الخميس)، إنه «غير متأكد» مما إذا كانت واشنطن ستمنح كييف ترخيصاً لإنتاج صواريخ باتريوت، مضيفاً: «نحن ندرس الأمر».
وأشار إلى أنه سلاح استثنائي للغاية، وعلينا أن نكون حذرين قليلاً بشأن الجهات التي نمنحها تراخيص الإنتاج. فنحن لا نمنح عادة تراخيص للمعدات العسكرية.
وشدد ترمب على أن تركيزه ينصب على إنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، كاشفاً أن مبعوثيه جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف سيزوران أوكرانيا للمرة الأولى خلال الأيام القادمة. وأكد أنه يريد إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا مع روسيا، وأنه لا يبحث عن الصواريخ، بل يبحث عن السلام.
وكان زيلينسكي أعلن أنه بحث في «لقاء جيد» مع ترمب، تراخيص إنتاج أنظمة باتريوت للدفاع الجوي، وإعادة تفعيل المسار الدبلوماسي مع روسيا. وكتب على منصة «إكس»: «لقاء جيد مع الرئيس ترمب»، مضيفاً: «بحثنا في تراخيص إنتاج صواريخ باتريوت الاعتراضية وأفكار أخرى قد تساعد» في مواجهة العملية العسكرية الروسية التي بدأت مطلع العام 2022. وقال إنه ممتن للولايات المتحدة على دعمها الثابت، مؤكداً أن فريقه وفريق ترمب سيعملان على ترتيبات التواصل للفترة القادمة.
In contrast to the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he has not yet decided whether to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot ground-to-air interceptor missiles, raising doubts about whether Washington will agree to one of Kyiv's top priorities.
Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times (Thursday) that he is "unsure" whether Washington will grant Kyiv a license to produce Patriot missiles, adding: "We are studying the matter."
He noted that it is an extremely exceptional weapon, and we need to be a little cautious about the entities to which we grant production licenses. We do not usually grant licenses for military equipment.
Trump emphasized that his focus is on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, revealing that his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will visit Ukraine for the first time in the coming days. He confirmed that he wants to end the war in Ukraine with Russia, stating that he is not looking for missiles, but rather for peace.
Zelensky had announced that he discussed in a "good meeting" with Trump the production licenses for Patriot air defense systems and the reactivation of the diplomatic track with Russia. He wrote on the platform X: "Good meeting with President Trump," adding: "We discussed the production licenses for Patriot interceptor missiles and other ideas that could help" in facing the Russian military operation that began in early 2022. He expressed gratitude to the United States for its steadfast support, confirming that his team and Trump's team will work on communication arrangements for the upcoming period.