In contrast to the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he has not yet decided whether to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot ground-to-air interceptor missiles, raising doubts about whether Washington will agree to one of Kyiv's top priorities.



Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times (Thursday) that he is "unsure" whether Washington will grant Kyiv a license to produce Patriot missiles, adding: "We are studying the matter."



He noted that it is an extremely exceptional weapon, and we need to be a little cautious about the entities to which we grant production licenses. We do not usually grant licenses for military equipment.



Trump emphasized that his focus is on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, revealing that his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will visit Ukraine for the first time in the coming days. He confirmed that he wants to end the war in Ukraine with Russia, stating that he is not looking for missiles, but rather for peace.



Zelensky had announced that he discussed in a "good meeting" with Trump the production licenses for Patriot air defense systems and the reactivation of the diplomatic track with Russia. He wrote on the platform X: "Good meeting with President Trump," adding: "We discussed the production licenses for Patriot interceptor missiles and other ideas that could help" in facing the Russian military operation that began in early 2022. He expressed gratitude to the United States for its steadfast support, confirming that his team and Trump's team will work on communication arrangements for the upcoming period.