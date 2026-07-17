وسعت الولايات المتحدة ضرباتها الجوية ضد إيران، فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، بعد أن استهدفت عدداً من الجسور وأسقطت برجاً في ميناء إيراني رئيسي، في إطار تهديدات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشن هجمات على البنية التحتية للضغط على طهران لوقف هجماتها في مضيق هرمز.


وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) أنها استهدفت عشرات الأهداف في أحدث غاراتها الجوية، التي اختُتمت فجر (الجمعة)، وهي الليلة السادسة على التوالي من الهجمات الأمريكية.


وقالت في بيان، إن طائرات مقاتلة ومسيّرات وسفناً حربية أمريكية استخدمت ذخائر دقيقة التوجيه لضرب عشرات الأهداف العسكرية الإيرانية. وأضافت أن الأهداف شملت مواقع للمراقبة الساحلية والدفاع الجوي، ومنشآت لوجستية عسكرية وقدرات بحرية.


وأعلن التلفزيون الإيراني الرسمي بأن غارات جوية أمريكية استهدفت خمسة جسور خلال الليل، في محافظة هرمزجان جنوب إيران، ما أودى بحياة سبعة أشخاص على الأقل. ووقعت الهجمات في مدينة بندر خمير الساحلية على مضيق هرمز.


وتسببت الغارات في انهيار برج في ميناء تشابهار الإيراني على خليج عُمان، وهو ممر تجاري حيوي لأفغانستان المجاورة غير الساحلية، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية «إرنا».


ونشر وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث صورة لبرج المراقبة وهو ينهار، في إطار مساعي فرض السيطرة الأمريكية على المضيق. وكانت هذه الصورة قد انتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، قبل أن ينشرها هيجسيث، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


ويُعدّ ميناء تشابهار هدفاً متكرراً للغارات الجوية الأمريكية. وأقرت وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية الرسمية بتعرض الميناء لجولة ثالثة من الضربات دون أن تُشير فوراً إلى انهيار البرج.


وذكرت إيران أن البرج كان يُشرف على حركة الملاحة التجارية في الميناء، إلا أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني يُسيطر أيضاً على موانئ في أنحاء البلاد.


وكرر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في الأيام الأخيرة تهديداته باستهداف محطات الطاقة والجسور الإيرانية في محاولة لإجبار إيران على تخفيف سيطرتها على المضيق، الذي كان يمر عبره نحو خُمس تجارة النفط والغاز الطبيعي في زمن السلم. كما أعادت الولايات المتحدة فرض حصار بحري على الموانئ الإيرانية لوقف شحنات النفط الخام.


وانخفضت شحنات البضائع عبر المضيق أسبوعياً بنحو الربع في بداية الشهر، وفقاً لشركة «لويدز ليست إنتليجنس» المتخصصة في بيانات الملاحة البحرية. وكان ذلك قبل تصاعد الهجمات المتبادلة أخيراً.