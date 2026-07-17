وسعت الولايات المتحدة ضرباتها الجوية ضد إيران، فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، بعد أن استهدفت عدداً من الجسور وأسقطت برجاً في ميناء إيراني رئيسي، في إطار تهديدات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشن هجمات على البنية التحتية للضغط على طهران لوقف هجماتها في مضيق هرمز.
وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) أنها استهدفت عشرات الأهداف في أحدث غاراتها الجوية، التي اختُتمت فجر (الجمعة)، وهي الليلة السادسة على التوالي من الهجمات الأمريكية.
وقالت في بيان، إن طائرات مقاتلة ومسيّرات وسفناً حربية أمريكية استخدمت ذخائر دقيقة التوجيه لضرب عشرات الأهداف العسكرية الإيرانية. وأضافت أن الأهداف شملت مواقع للمراقبة الساحلية والدفاع الجوي، ومنشآت لوجستية عسكرية وقدرات بحرية.
وأعلن التلفزيون الإيراني الرسمي بأن غارات جوية أمريكية استهدفت خمسة جسور خلال الليل، في محافظة هرمزجان جنوب إيران، ما أودى بحياة سبعة أشخاص على الأقل. ووقعت الهجمات في مدينة بندر خمير الساحلية على مضيق هرمز.
وتسببت الغارات في انهيار برج في ميناء تشابهار الإيراني على خليج عُمان، وهو ممر تجاري حيوي لأفغانستان المجاورة غير الساحلية، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية «إرنا».
ونشر وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث صورة لبرج المراقبة وهو ينهار، في إطار مساعي فرض السيطرة الأمريكية على المضيق. وكانت هذه الصورة قد انتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، قبل أن ينشرها هيجسيث، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».
ويُعدّ ميناء تشابهار هدفاً متكرراً للغارات الجوية الأمريكية. وأقرت وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية الرسمية بتعرض الميناء لجولة ثالثة من الضربات دون أن تُشير فوراً إلى انهيار البرج.
وذكرت إيران أن البرج كان يُشرف على حركة الملاحة التجارية في الميناء، إلا أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني يُسيطر أيضاً على موانئ في أنحاء البلاد.
وكرر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في الأيام الأخيرة تهديداته باستهداف محطات الطاقة والجسور الإيرانية في محاولة لإجبار إيران على تخفيف سيطرتها على المضيق، الذي كان يمر عبره نحو خُمس تجارة النفط والغاز الطبيعي في زمن السلم. كما أعادت الولايات المتحدة فرض حصار بحري على الموانئ الإيرانية لوقف شحنات النفط الخام.
وانخفضت شحنات البضائع عبر المضيق أسبوعياً بنحو الربع في بداية الشهر، وفقاً لشركة «لويدز ليست إنتليجنس» المتخصصة في بيانات الملاحة البحرية. وكان ذلك قبل تصاعد الهجمات المتبادلة أخيراً.
The United States expanded its airstrikes against Iran early today (Friday), targeting several bridges and destroying a tower at a major Iranian port, as part of President Donald Trump's threats to launch attacks on infrastructure to pressure Tehran to stop its assaults in the Strait of Hormuz.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it targeted dozens of sites in its latest airstrikes, which concluded early (Friday), marking the sixth consecutive night of American attacks.
In a statement, it said that fighter jets, drones, and U.S. warships used precision-guided munitions to strike dozens of Iranian military targets. It added that the targets included coastal surveillance sites, air defense installations, military logistics facilities, and naval capabilities.
The official Iranian television announced that U.S. airstrikes targeted five bridges overnight in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people. The attacks occurred in the coastal city of Bandar Khamir on the Strait of Hormuz.
The airstrikes caused the collapse of a tower at the Iranian port of Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman, a vital trade route for neighboring landlocked Afghanistan, according to the official Iranian news agency "IRNA."
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared a photo of the collapsing watchtower as part of efforts to assert American control over the strait. This photo had circulated on social media before Hegseth posted it, according to the Associated Press.
The port of Chabahar has been a recurring target of U.S. airstrikes. Iranian state media acknowledged that the port had been subjected to a third round of strikes without immediately mentioning the tower's collapse.
Iran stated that the tower oversaw commercial shipping traffic at the port, but the Iranian Revolutionary Guard also controls ports across the country.
In recent days, President Donald Trump reiterated his threats to target Iranian power stations and bridges in an attempt to force Iran to ease its control over the strait, through which about one-fifth of oil and natural gas trade passed in peacetime. The United States also reinstated a maritime blockade on Iranian ports to halt shipments of crude oil.
Shipments of goods through the strait declined by about a quarter weekly at the beginning of the month, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence, a maritime data firm. This occurred before the recent escalation of mutual attacks.