دعت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجا ميلوني، اليوم (الخميس)، أوروبا إلى الاستعداد لزيادة الضغط على إيران في حال رفضها التفاوض، وتخفيفه في الحال نفسه.
وقالت ميلوني أمام البرلمان: «إذا واصلت طهران المضي في مسارها الخاطئ، بتهديد حرية الملاحة وشن هجمات ودعم المليشيات وانتهاك التزاماتها الدولية، فعلى الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يكون مستعداً لزيادة الضغط، من خلال إجراءات جديدة محددة الأهداف»، مبينة أن التوتر المستمر في مضيق هرمز أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وأثر سلباً على الاقتصاد العالمي.
وفيما يتعلق بالمفاوضات الروسية - الأوكرانية، شددت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية على ضرورة تعيين حلفاء كييف الأوروبيين ممثلاً واحداً للمحادثات مع موسكو لإنهاء الحرب، موضحة أن مجموعات صغيرة من الدول لا يمكنها تمثيل التكتل بأكمله.
وقالت ميلوني إنه لا توجد مجموعة محددة تمتلك الشرعية للتحدث باسم الدول الأوروبية، مؤكدة ضرورة تواصل أوروبا مع موسكو لوقف الصراع.
وأضافت: «إن الجهود المبذولة لإحلال السلام في أوكرانيا تتطلب أيضاً تنسيقاً أقوى بين أوروبا والولايات المتحدة»، معتبرة أن ذلك يشكل «تحدياً ليس سهلاً دائماً لكنه ضروري».
والتقى قادة الترويكا الأوروبية، المؤلفة من بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا، الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي (الأحد)، وأكدوا أنهم يدعمون اقتراح كييف بإجراء محادثات مع روسيا للتوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار.
The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on Europe today (Thursday) to prepare for increased pressure on Iran if it refuses to negotiate, and to ease it at the same time.
Meloni said before Parliament: “If Tehran continues down its wrong path, threatening freedom of navigation, launching attacks, supporting militias, and violating its international obligations, the European Union must be ready to increase pressure through new targeted measures,” noting that the ongoing tension in the Strait of Hormuz has led to rising energy prices and negatively impacted the global economy.
Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, the Italian Prime Minister emphasized the need for European allies of Kyiv to appoint a single representative for talks with Moscow to end the war, explaining that small groups of countries cannot represent the entire bloc.
Meloni stated that there is no specific group that has the legitimacy to speak on behalf of European countries, stressing the necessity for Europe to communicate with Moscow to stop the conflict.
She added: “The efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine also require stronger coordination between Europe and the United States,” considering that this poses “a challenge that is not always easy but is necessary.”
The leaders of the European troika, consisting of Britain, France, and Germany, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on Sunday) and affirmed their support for Kyiv's proposal to hold talks with Russia to reach a ceasefire.