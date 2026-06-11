دعت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجا ميلوني، اليوم (الخميس)، أوروبا إلى الاستعداد لزيادة الضغط على إيران في حال رفضها التفاوض، وتخفيفه في الحال نفسه.


وقالت ميلوني أمام البرلمان: «إذا واصلت طهران المضي في مسارها الخاطئ، بتهديد حرية الملاحة وشن هجمات ودعم المليشيات وانتهاك التزاماتها الدولية، فعلى الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يكون مستعداً لزيادة الضغط، من خلال إجراءات جديدة محددة الأهداف»، مبينة أن التوتر المستمر في مضيق هرمز أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وأثر سلباً على الاقتصاد العالمي.


وفيما يتعلق بالمفاوضات الروسية - الأوكرانية، شددت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية على ضرورة تعيين حلفاء كييف الأوروبيين ممثلاً واحداً للمحادثات مع موسكو لإنهاء الحرب، موضحة أن مجموعات صغيرة من الدول لا يمكنها تمثيل التكتل بأكمله.


وقالت ميلوني إنه لا توجد مجموعة محددة تمتلك الشرعية للتحدث باسم الدول الأوروبية، مؤكدة ضرورة تواصل أوروبا مع موسكو لوقف الصراع.


وأضافت: «إن الجهود المبذولة لإحلال السلام في أوكرانيا تتطلب أيضاً تنسيقاً أقوى بين أوروبا والولايات المتحدة»، معتبرة أن ذلك يشكل «تحدياً ليس سهلاً دائماً لكنه ضروري».


والتقى قادة الترويكا الأوروبية، المؤلفة من بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا، الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي (الأحد)، وأكدوا أنهم يدعمون اقتراح كييف بإجراء محادثات مع روسيا للتوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار.