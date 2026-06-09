سقطت طائرة هليكوبتر حربية من طراز أباتشي تابعة للجيش الأمريكي بالقرب من مضيق هرمز، أمس الإثنين، وتم إنقاذ طاقمها المكون من فردين.


وكشف مصدران مطلعان، اليوم الثلاثاء، أنه لم يتضح بعد ما إذا كانت الطائرة قد أسقطت بنيران إيرانية أم تعرضت لعطل فني أم واجهت مشكلة أخرى، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».


وتستخدم القوات الأمريكية مروحيات أباتشي إلى جانب طائرات مسيرة من طراز MQ-9 Reaper، ومقاتلات F/A-18 وF-35، ضمن جهود مكثفة تقودها القيادة المركزية لمواجهة ما تصفه بإغلاق إيران الفعلي لمضيق هرمز أمام معظم حركة الملاحة التجارية.


وأسقطت إيران نحو 30 طائرة مسيرة من طراز «ريبر»، في حين خسر الجيش الأمريكي عدداً محدوداً من الطائرات المقاتلة بنيران معادية أو صديقة منذ اندلاع الحرب في 28 فبراير، إلا أن هذه الحادثة تمثل أول خسارة لمروحية أباتشي في هذا النزاع.


وتعد مروحية الأباتشي AH-64، المسلحة بصواريخ «هيلفاير»، من أخطر أنواع الطائرات العاملة في المنطقة، حيث تقوم بدوريات في الممر المائي الإستراتيجي لردع هجمات الزوارق الصغيرة وإسقاط الطائرات المسيرة.


وبدأت هذه المروحيات بالاقتراب أكثر من الأراضي الإيرانية، بما في ذلك الجزر التي تسيطر عليها طهران في المضيق والخليج، في إطار النهج التصعيدي الذي تتبعه القيادة المركزية، رغم استمرار مفاوضات متقطعة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإعادة فتح هذا الممر المائي الحيوي.


وأعلنت إيران وإسرائيل أمس أنهما أوقفتا تبادل الهجمات عقب مناشدة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لكن طهران أكدت أنها ستستأنف الهجمات إذا واصلت إسرائيل قصف حزب الله في لبنان.


فيما أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن بلاده مستعدة على كل الجبهات، وأنها ستستأنف الضربات على إيران إذا ارتكبت الأخيرة أي انتهاك لوقف النار. ولفت إلى أن بلاده لن توقف الضربات ضد حزب الله في حال استمر إطلاق الصواريخ نحو المستوطنات الإسرائيلية الشمالية.