سقطت طائرة هليكوبتر حربية من طراز أباتشي تابعة للجيش الأمريكي بالقرب من مضيق هرمز، أمس الإثنين، وتم إنقاذ طاقمها المكون من فردين.
وكشف مصدران مطلعان، اليوم الثلاثاء، أنه لم يتضح بعد ما إذا كانت الطائرة قد أسقطت بنيران إيرانية أم تعرضت لعطل فني أم واجهت مشكلة أخرى، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».
وتستخدم القوات الأمريكية مروحيات أباتشي إلى جانب طائرات مسيرة من طراز MQ-9 Reaper، ومقاتلات F/A-18 وF-35، ضمن جهود مكثفة تقودها القيادة المركزية لمواجهة ما تصفه بإغلاق إيران الفعلي لمضيق هرمز أمام معظم حركة الملاحة التجارية.
وأسقطت إيران نحو 30 طائرة مسيرة من طراز «ريبر»، في حين خسر الجيش الأمريكي عدداً محدوداً من الطائرات المقاتلة بنيران معادية أو صديقة منذ اندلاع الحرب في 28 فبراير، إلا أن هذه الحادثة تمثل أول خسارة لمروحية أباتشي في هذا النزاع.
وتعد مروحية الأباتشي AH-64، المسلحة بصواريخ «هيلفاير»، من أخطر أنواع الطائرات العاملة في المنطقة، حيث تقوم بدوريات في الممر المائي الإستراتيجي لردع هجمات الزوارق الصغيرة وإسقاط الطائرات المسيرة.
وبدأت هذه المروحيات بالاقتراب أكثر من الأراضي الإيرانية، بما في ذلك الجزر التي تسيطر عليها طهران في المضيق والخليج، في إطار النهج التصعيدي الذي تتبعه القيادة المركزية، رغم استمرار مفاوضات متقطعة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإعادة فتح هذا الممر المائي الحيوي.
وأعلنت إيران وإسرائيل أمس أنهما أوقفتا تبادل الهجمات عقب مناشدة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لكن طهران أكدت أنها ستستأنف الهجمات إذا واصلت إسرائيل قصف حزب الله في لبنان.
فيما أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن بلاده مستعدة على كل الجبهات، وأنها ستستأنف الضربات على إيران إذا ارتكبت الأخيرة أي انتهاك لوقف النار. ولفت إلى أن بلاده لن توقف الضربات ضد حزب الله في حال استمر إطلاق الصواريخ نحو المستوطنات الإسرائيلية الشمالية.
An American military Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, Monday, and its two-member crew was rescued.
Two informed sources revealed today, Tuesday, that it is still unclear whether the helicopter was shot down by Iranian fire, suffered a technical malfunction, or faced another issue, according to what was reported by the New York Times.
The U.S. forces use Apache helicopters alongside MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets as part of intensified efforts led by Central Command to counter what it describes as Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial shipping traffic.
Iran has shot down about 30 Reaper drones, while the U.S. military has lost a limited number of fighter aircraft to hostile or friendly fire since the outbreak of the war on February 28, but this incident represents the first loss of an Apache helicopter in this conflict.
The AH-64 Apache helicopter, armed with Hellfire missiles, is one of the most dangerous types of aircraft operating in the region, patrolling the strategic waterway to deter small boat attacks and shoot down drones.
These helicopters have begun to approach closer to Iranian territory, including the islands controlled by Tehran in the strait and the Gulf, as part of the escalatory approach taken by Central Command, despite ongoing intermittent negotiations between the United States and Iran to reopen this vital waterway.
Iran and Israel announced yesterday that they had halted the exchange of attacks following a plea from U.S. President Donald Trump, but Tehran confirmed that it would resume attacks if Israel continued to bomb Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country is prepared on all fronts and that it will resume strikes on Iran if the latter commits any violation of the ceasefire. He noted that his country will not stop strikes against Hezbollah if rocket fire towards northern Israeli settlements continues.