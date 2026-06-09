An American military Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, Monday, and its two-member crew was rescued.



Two informed sources revealed today, Tuesday, that it is still unclear whether the helicopter was shot down by Iranian fire, suffered a technical malfunction, or faced another issue, according to what was reported by the New York Times.



The U.S. forces use Apache helicopters alongside MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets as part of intensified efforts led by Central Command to counter what it describes as Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial shipping traffic.



Iran has shot down about 30 Reaper drones, while the U.S. military has lost a limited number of fighter aircraft to hostile or friendly fire since the outbreak of the war on February 28, but this incident represents the first loss of an Apache helicopter in this conflict.



The AH-64 Apache helicopter, armed with Hellfire missiles, is one of the most dangerous types of aircraft operating in the region, patrolling the strategic waterway to deter small boat attacks and shoot down drones.



These helicopters have begun to approach closer to Iranian territory, including the islands controlled by Tehran in the strait and the Gulf, as part of the escalatory approach taken by Central Command, despite ongoing intermittent negotiations between the United States and Iran to reopen this vital waterway.



Iran and Israel announced yesterday that they had halted the exchange of attacks following a plea from U.S. President Donald Trump, but Tehran confirmed that it would resume attacks if Israel continued to bomb Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country is prepared on all fronts and that it will resume strikes on Iran if the latter commits any violation of the ceasefire. He noted that his country will not stop strikes against Hezbollah if rocket fire towards northern Israeli settlements continues.