تواجه رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي أزمة سياسية متصاعدة؛ بعد تقرير لمجلة أسبوعية زعم أن حملتها الانتخابية نشرت مقاطع فيديو تشهيرية تستهدف منافسيها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال انتخابات رئاسة الحزب الديموقراطي الليبرالي العام الماضي، وانتخابات مجلس النواب هذا العام.


تاكايتشي تنفي والمعارضة تستنفر


ورغم نفي تاكايتشي صحة تقرير مجلة «شوكان بونشون»، فإن الجدل تفاقم بعد نشر تسجيلات صوتية يُزعم أنها تعود لاجتماع عبر الإنترنت شارك فيه صانع تلك المقاطع وأمين سرها، بحسب صحيفة «Japan Times».


وتسعى أحزاب المعارضة، وعلى رأسها «التحالف الإصلاحي الوسطي»، إلى استدعاء أمين السر للمثول أمام البرلمان.


وخلال جلسة برلمانية أمس الجمعة قالت تاكايتشي: «استمعت إلى التسجيلات في وقت متأخر من الليلة الماضية، ووجدت الأمر غريباً، لأن الشخص الذي قيل إنه أمين سري كان يتحدث بسرعة وبنبرة أعلى بكثير من الطريقة التي يتحدث بها معي».


ونشرت مجلة «شوكان بونشون» في 29 أبريل تقريراً زعمت فيه أن أمين سر تاكايتشي تآمر مع صانع المقاطع التشهيرية لنشرها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.


ورغم نفي تاكايتشي الاتهامات بشكل قاطع، إلا أن التقارير اللاحقة أثارت مخاوف داخل الحزب الديموقراطي الليبرالي الحاكم. وقال أحد أعضاء الحزب: «إنها تُسحب إلى مستنقع من الجدل».


تسجيل صوتي يثير البلبلة


وشهدت تصريحات تاكايتشي بعض التغييرات منذ ظهور القضية، إذ أكدت في البداية أنها وأمين سرها لا يعرفان صانع المقاطع. لكن بعد أن اعترف الأخير في برنامج عبر الإنترنت بأنه كان على تواصل مع أمين السر عبر الشبكة، قالت: «لا أنا ولا أمين سري التقينا به».


ونشرت المجلة، الأربعاء، تسجيلاً صوتياً قالت إنه يعود لاجتماع عبر الإنترنت بين صانع المقاطع وأمين السر في ديسمبر الماضي. وطلب أحد نواب المعارضة من تاكايتشي التأكد مما إذا كان أمين السر قد شارك في الاجتماع، لكنها تجنبت الإجابة خلال جلسة برلمانية الخميس، موضحة أنها أُبلغت بالطلب نحو الساعة الثالثة والنصف فجراً في ذلك اليوم، وأنها لا تنوي الاشتراك في المجلة للاستماع إلى التسجيل. إلا أنها اضطرت في النهاية إلى الاستماع إلى التسجيلات، التي وفرها التحالف الإصلاحي الوسطي بإذن من المجلة.


تفسير غير مقنع من رئيسة الحكومة


من جهته، قال زعيم التحالف الإصلاحي الوسطي جونيا أوجاوا خلال مؤتمر صحفي إن تفسير رئيسة الوزراء «غير مقنع»، مضيفاً أن القضية «أصبحت مسألة تتعلق بقدرات رئيسة الوزراء القيادية».


ويتوقع أن تواصل أحزاب المعارضة استجواب تاكايتشي حتى نهاية الدورة البرلمانية الحالية في 17 يوليو، بما في ذلك خلال اجتماعات لجنتي الموازنة في مجلسي البرلمان المقررة في وقت لاحق من هذا الشهر، وخلال مناظرة بين قادة الأحزاب في يوليو.


وقال عضو آخر في الحزب الحاكم: «رئيسة الوزراء التي اعتادت الإجابة عن الأسئلة بوضوح قدمت هذه المرة ردوداً تختلف عن أسلوبها المعتاد، وقد يؤثر ذلك على معدلات التأييد لحكومتها».