The Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaiichi is facing a growing political crisis; following a report by a weekly magazine that claimed her election campaign published defamatory videos targeting her opponents on social media during last year's Liberal Democratic Party presidential elections and this year's House of Representatives elections.



Takaiichi Denies, Opposition Mobilizes



Despite Takaiichi denying the accuracy of the "Shukan Bunshun" magazine report, the controversy escalated after audio recordings were allegedly released from an online meeting involving the creator of those videos and her secretary, according to the "Japan Times."



The opposition parties, led by the "Centrist Reform Alliance," are seeking to summon the secretary to appear before parliament.



During a parliamentary session yesterday, Friday, Takaiichi stated: "I listened to the recordings late last night, and I found it strange because the person who was said to be the secretary was speaking much faster and in a much higher tone than the way he speaks with me."



The "Shukan Bunshun" magazine published a report on April 29, claiming that Takaiichi's secretary conspired with the creator of the defamatory videos to disseminate them on social media.



Although Takaiichi has categorically denied the accusations, subsequent reports have raised concerns within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. One party member stated: "She is being pulled into a swamp of controversy."



Audio Recording Sparks Confusion



Takaiichi's statements have seen some changes since the issue emerged, as she initially confirmed that neither she nor her secretary knew the creator of the videos. However, after the latter admitted in an online program that he had been in contact with the secretary through the network, she said: "Neither I nor my secretary have met him."



The magazine released an audio recording on Wednesday, claiming it was from an online meeting between the video creator and the secretary last December. One opposition member asked Takaiichi to confirm whether the secretary participated in the meeting, but she avoided answering during a parliamentary session on Thursday, explaining that she was informed of the request around 3:30 AM that day and that she did not intend to subscribe to the magazine to listen to the recording. However, she ultimately had to listen to the recordings, which were provided by the Centrist Reform Alliance with the magazine's permission.



Unconvincing Explanation from the Prime Minister



For his part, the leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, Junya Ogawa, stated during a press conference that the Prime Minister's explanation is "unconvincing," adding that the issue "has become a matter of the Prime Minister's leadership capabilities."



It is expected that opposition parties will continue to question Takaiichi until the end of the current parliamentary session on July 17, including during budget committee meetings in both houses of parliament scheduled for later this month, and during a debate among party leaders in July.



Another member of the ruling party stated: "The Prime Minister, who was accustomed to answering questions clearly, provided responses this time that differ from her usual style, which may affect her government's approval ratings."