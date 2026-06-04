أكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية المصرية السفير تميم خلاف أن أمن واستقرار منطقة الخليج العربي جزء لا يتجزأ من الأمن القومي المصري والعربي، مشددا على أنه يجب مراعاة الشواغل الأمنية المشروعة للأشقاء في دول الخليج في أي ترتيبات أمنية مستقبلية.

وقال خلاف، اليوم (الخميس) خلال لقاء مع المحررين الدبلوماسيين المعتمدين، إن مصر ترفض وتدين بشكل قاطع الاستهداف الإيراني المتكرر للدول الخليجية الشقيقة.

وأضاف أن مصرل تتطلع إلى أن تفضي الجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية إلى التوصل لاتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران يضمن خفض التصعيد والتوتر وإنهاء الحرب، ويسهم في استعادة الاستقرار في المنطقة.

وشدد متحدث الخارحية المصرية، على أنه يجب تغليب المسار الدبلوماسي ومواصلة الارتكان إلى لغة الحوار الذي يظل الخيار الأمثل والوحيد لمعالجة الشواغل العالقة، واحتواء التوتر وتجنيب الإقليم المزيد من المعاناة.

وفيما يخص التطورات في قطاع غزة، قال إن هناك ضرورة ملحة للإسراع في استكمال تنفيذ استحقاقات المرحلة الأولى من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وفي مقدمتها ضمان نفاذ المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية إلى القطاع بالوتيرة الكافية ودون عوائق، بما يلبي الاحتياجات العاجلة للشعب الفلسطيني، والانسحاب الإسرائيلي التدريجي من القطاع.

وأضاف السفير خلاف، أن مصر تؤكد أهمية تمكين اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة من مباشرة عملها من داخل القطاع في أقرب وقت، باعتبار ذلك خطوة أساسية لاستعادة الخدمات وتيسير شؤون المواطنين، بالتوازي مع المضي قدما في الترتيبات الخاصة بنشر قوة الاستقرار الدولية لمراقبة وقف إطلاق النار وضمان الالتزام به.

وأشار إلى أن مصر تواصل التنسيق الوثيق مع الولايات المتحدة، والممثل الأعلى لغزة، والأطراف الإقليمية، واستضافة مفاوضات مع ممثلى حركة حماس يهدف إلى التوصل لتفاهمات حول سبل المضي قدماً فى تنفيذ خطة الرئيس ترمب.

وفيما يتعلق بالموقف من التطورات في لبنان، قال إن مصر تؤكد دعمها الكامل للبنان الشقيق في مواجهة التحديات الراهنة، وتشدد على ضرورة انسحاب إسرائيل الكامل من جميع الأراضي اللبنانية واحترام سيادة لبنان ووحدة وسلامة أراضيه، وفقاً لأحكام القانون الدولي وقرار مجلس الأمن ۱۷۰۱ .

وشدد على أنه يجب دعم مؤسسات الدولة اللبنانية، وفي مقدمتها الجيش اللبناني، بما يمكنها من بسط سلطتها على كامل مؤسسات الدولة وصون أمن ومقدرات الشعب اللبناني الشقيق، مع التأكيد على أن حصرية السلاح بيد الدولة تمثل ركيزة أساسية لترسيخ الاستقرار وتعزيز مؤسسات الدولة وصون أمن ومقدرات الشعب اللبناني الشقيق.

وفيما يتعلق بالأوضاع في السودان، أكد متحدث الخارجية المصرية على ضرورة الاحترام الكامل لسيادة السودان ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه، مشددا على رفض مصر لأي كيانات موازية من شأنها المساس بوحدة الدولة السودانية أو شرعية مؤسساتها الوطنية.

وأكد أن تسوية الأزمة في السودان يجب أن يتم عبر مسار سياسي سوداني خالص قائم على الحوار الوطني، ودعم جهود التهدئة، وإنهاء المعاناة الإنسانية للشعب السوداني.