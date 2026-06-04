The spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, confirmed that the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region is an integral part of Egyptian and Arab national security, emphasizing that the legitimate security concerns of our brothers in the Gulf countries must be taken into account in any future security arrangements.

Khalaf stated today (Thursday) during a meeting with accredited diplomatic editors that Egypt firmly rejects and condemns the repeated Iranian targeting of the brotherly Gulf states.

He added that Egypt looks forward to the ongoing diplomatic efforts leading to an agreement between the United States and Iran that ensures de-escalation and tension reduction, ends the war, and contributes to restoring stability in the region.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that the diplomatic path must be prioritized, and reliance on dialogue should continue, as it remains the best and only option for addressing outstanding concerns, containing tensions, and sparing the region further suffering.

Regarding developments in the Gaza Strip, he stated that there is an urgent need to expedite the completion of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, primarily ensuring the flow of humanitarian and relief aid to the Strip at a sufficient pace and without obstacles, to meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian people, along with the gradual Israeli withdrawal from the area.

Ambassador Khalaf added that Egypt emphasizes the importance of enabling the National Committee for Gaza to begin its work from within the Strip as soon as possible, considering this a fundamental step to restore services and facilitate the affairs of citizens, alongside advancing arrangements for deploying an international stabilization force to monitor the ceasefire and ensure compliance.

He noted that Egypt continues to coordinate closely with the United States, the high representative for Gaza, regional parties, and is hosting negotiations with representatives of Hamas aimed at reaching understandings on ways to move forward in implementing President Trump's plan.

Regarding the situation in Lebanon, he stated that Egypt reaffirms its full support for brotherly Lebanon in facing current challenges and stresses the necessity of Israel's complete withdrawal from all Lebanese territories and respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and the unity and integrity of its lands, in accordance with international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

He emphasized that support for Lebanese state institutions, particularly the Lebanese army, is essential to enable them to assert their authority over all state institutions and safeguard the security and resources of the brotherly Lebanese people, reiterating that the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of the state is a fundamental pillar for establishing stability and enhancing state institutions while protecting the security and resources of the brotherly Lebanese people.

Regarding the situation in Sudan, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized the necessity of full respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, stressing Egypt's rejection of any parallel entities that could undermine the unity of the Sudanese state or the legitimacy of its national institutions.

He confirmed that resolving the crisis in Sudan must occur through a purely Sudanese political path based on national dialogue, supporting de-escalation efforts, and ending the humanitarian suffering of the Sudanese people.