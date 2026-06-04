يمثل سبتمبر القادم شهر الحسم في العراق، وهو الموعد الذي حدده رئيس الوزراء علي الزيدي بالتوافق مع قوى الإطار التنسيقي الشيعي الحاكم لتسليم السلاح إلى الدولة، في وقت بدا فيه الإطار ذاته متكيفاً مع سيناريوهات الصدام المحتمل مع بعض الفصائل المسلحة التي ترفض نزع سلاحها أو التخلي عن نفوذها ومواقعها.


وتعهد الإطار التنسيقي لرئيس الوزراء بالمضي قدماً في إجراءات «حصر السلاح بيد الدولة» و«فك ارتباط» هيئة الحشد الشعبي بالأحزاب السياسية، خلال مدة أقصاها سبتمبر القادم، بالتزامن مع الانسحاب الكامل للتحالف الدولي من البلاد، وهو الملف الذي ناقشه رئيس الوزراء العراقي مع الإدارة الأمريكية.


وكانت أولى خطوات تنفيذ الاتفاق بين قيادات الإطار التنسيقي ورئيس الوزراء سحب قانون الحشد الشعبي وقانون التقاعد الخاص به من البرلمان، وصولاً إلى اعتماد ملف حصر السلاح أولويةً سياسية وأمنية. كما تحركت الفصائل المستعدة لإلقاء السلاح، والتي تضم عصائب أهل الحق، ومنظمة بدر، وكتائب سيد الشهداء، وثأر الله، وكتائب الإمام علي، لتشكيل لجنة مركزية تتولى فك الارتباط بتشكيلات الحشد الشعبي، وجرد الأفراد والآليات، تمهيداً لتسليم السلاح إلى الدولة.


في المقابل، يسعى قادة الإطار التنسيقي إلى احتواء الفصائل الرافضة لقرار تسليم السلاح، وفي مقدمتها «كتائب حزب الله» و«النجباء» وجماعة «أصحاب الكهف».


وأكدت مصادر «عكاظ» أن سلسلة اجتماعات ستُعقد خلال الأسبوع القادم بين قادة الإطار التنسيقي وقيادات الفصائل الرافضة لتسليم السلاح، بهدف التوصل إلى صيغة توافقية تُبعد شبح أي اقتتال داخلي.