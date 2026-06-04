Next September represents a decisive month in Iraq, which is the date set by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi in agreement with the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework to hand over weapons to the state, at a time when the framework itself seems to be adapting to potential confrontation scenarios with some armed factions that refuse to disarm or relinquish their influence and positions.



The Coordination Framework has pledged to the Prime Minister to move forward with the procedures for "restricting weapons to the state" and "disassociating" the Popular Mobilization Forces from political parties, within a maximum period until next September, coinciding with the complete withdrawal of the international coalition from the country, a file that the Iraqi Prime Minister discussed with the American administration.



The first steps to implement the agreement between the leaders of the Coordination Framework and the Prime Minister included withdrawing the Popular Mobilization Law and its retirement law from Parliament, leading to the prioritization of the weapons restriction file as a political and security priority. The factions willing to disarm, which include Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Badr Organization, Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, Thar Allah, and Imam Ali Brigades, have also moved to form a central committee to disassociate from the Popular Mobilization formations and inventory individuals and equipment, in preparation for handing over the weapons to the state.



In contrast, the leaders of the Coordination Framework are seeking to contain the factions that reject the decision to hand over weapons, foremost among them are the "Hezbollah Brigades," "Nujaba," and the "Ahl al-Kahf" group.



Sources confirmed to "Okaz" that a series of meetings will be held next week between the leaders of the Coordination Framework and the leaders of the factions rejecting the handover of weapons, with the aim of reaching a consensus formula that removes the specter of any internal conflict.