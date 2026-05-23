أعلنت مديرة الاستخبارات الوطنية الأمريكية تولسي جابارد، الاستقالة من منصبها لدعم زوجها خلال معركته مع «نوع نادر من سرطان العظام».

نص الاستقالة

نص الاستقالة


وقالت في خطاب الاستقالة: للأسف، يتعين عليّ تقديم استقالتي، اعتباراً من 30 يونيو 2026، مؤكدة «تم تشخيص زوجي أبراهام بإصابته بنوع نادر للغاية من سرطان العظام».


فيما عبر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن أسفه بشأن استقالة جابارد، لافتاً إلى أنها «قدمت عملاً رائعاً ومذهلاً».


وأضاف عبر منصته أن «أبراهام زوج جابارد شخص رائع، وهي ترغب في البقاء إلى جانبه ومساعدته على استعادة صحته، بينما يخوضان معاً معركة صعبة حالياً.. وليس لدي أدنى شك في أنه سيصبح قريباً أفضل من أي وقت مضى». ولفت إلى أن نائب جابارد، آرون لوكاس، سيتولى المهمة، لافتاً إلى أنه «شخصية تحظى باحترام كبير».


وأفادت شبكة FOX NEWS بأن جابارد أبلغت ترمب بقرارها خلال اجتماع في المكتب البيضاوي، أمس الجمعة، ويتوقع أن يكون آخر يوم لها في مكتب مدير الاستخبارات الوطنية 30 يونيو القادم


وذكرت أنها حصلت على خطاب الاستقالة الرسمي، الذي قالت فيه جابارد: «أنا ممتنة للغاية للثقة التي منحتموني إياها، ولإتاحة الفرصة لي لقيادة مكتب مدير الاستخبارات الوطنية خلال العام والنصف الماضيين».


وكانت جابارد أطلقت جهوداً لإعادة تشكيل مجتمع الاستخبارات، شملت تقليص حجم الوكالة، وتوفير أكثر من 700 مليون دولار سنوياً لدافعي الضرائب، وتفكيك برامج التنوع والمساواة والشمول داخل مجتمع الاستخبارات، إلى جانب إجراءات أخرى، وفق الشبكة.


وبحلول هذا الشهر، رفعت جابارد السرية عن أكثر من نصف مليون صفحة من السجلات الحكومية، من بينها وثائق تتعلق بالتحقيق في ملف ترمب وروسيا، واغتيالي جون كينيدي وروبرت كينيدي، وغيرها.


وأكدت أن زوجها سيواجه تحديات كبيرة خلال الأسابيع والأشهر القادمة، مضيفة: «في هذا الوقت، يجب أن أتنحى عن الخدمة العامة لأكون إلى جانبه، وأدعمه بشكل كامل خلال هذه المعركة».


واعتبرت جابارد أنها حققت تقدماً كبيراً في مكتب مدير الاستخبارات الوطنية، من خلال تعزيز مستوى غير مسبوق من الشفافية، واستعادة النزاهة داخل مجتمع الاستخبارات، لكنها أقرت بأنه «لا يزال هناك عمل مهم ينبغي إنجازه».