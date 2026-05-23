يدرس الرئيس الأمريكي بجدية شن ضربات جديدة ضد إيران، وكشف موقع «أكسيوس»، أن ترمب عقد اجتماعاً مع كبار مسؤولي الأمن القومي لبحث الخطوات القادمة.

اجتماع فريق الأمن القومي الأمريكي


ونقل الموقع عن مصادر وصفها بأنها تحدثت مباشرة مع ترمب، أن الرئيس «يدرس بجدية شن ضربات جديدة ضد إيران، ما لم تحدث انفراجة في المفاوضات في اللحظات الأخيرة».


وجاء اجتماع ترمب مع فريق الأمن القومي بالتزامن مع زيارة قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، إلى طهران، في ما بدا أنها محاولة أخيرة لتقريب وجهات النظر ومنع استئناف الحرب، فيما وصل وفد قطري إلى طهران، الجمعة، لدعم جهود الوساطة.


وحسب المصادر، فإن نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية جون راتكليف، وكبيرة موظفي البيت الأبيض سوزي وايلز، ومسؤولين آخرين، حضروا الاجتماع، فيما غاب وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو لوجوده في أوروبا، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة، دان كين، لحضور حفل تخرج الأكاديمية البحرية.

إحاطة بشأن آخر المستجدات


وخلال الاجتماع، تلقى ترمب إحاطة بشأن آخر مستجدات المفاوضات مع إيران، والسيناريوهات المختلفة في حال انهيارها.


ووصف مسؤول أمريكي مطلع المفاوضات بأنها «مضنية»، قائلاً إن مسودات الاتفاق يجري تبادلها يومياً بين الجانبين من دون تقدم يُذكر.


وأفصح مصدران إن الرئيس ترمب أبلغ رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، الثلاثاء، برغبته في منح الدبلوماسية فرصة أخرى، لكنه بحلول مساء الخميس كان يميل إلى إصدار أمر بشن ضربة عسكرية.


وقال مصدر مقرب من ترمب إنه طرح إمكانية تنفيذ عملية عسكرية «حاسمة» ونهائية، يمكنه بعدها إعلان النصر وإنهاء الحرب.

تبادل الرسائل عبر باكستان


من جانبها، نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء عن مصدر مقرب من فريق التفاوض بأن باكستان ما زالت تتبادل الرسائل بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، مع استمرار المفاوضات حول نقاط الخلاف الرئيسية.


وأعلن المصدر تحقيق مزيد من التقدم في بعض القضايا مقارنة بالمحادثات السابقة، دون تحديد المجالات التي تم إحراز تقدم بشأنها.


وكان ترمب، أكد الجمعة، إن «المفاوضات مع إيران جارية، وسنرى ما سيحدث»، معتبراً أن «طهران تتوق بشدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق»، معتبراً أنها تعرضت إلى ضربات قاسية.


وأضاف خلال مراسم أداء كيفين وارش اليمين رئيساً للاحتياطي الفيدرالي: «وجهنا لإيران ضربات قاسية، ولم يكن أمامنا أي خيار آخر»، مشدداً على أن طهران «لا يمكنها الحصول على سلاح نووي».