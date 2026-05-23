يدرس الرئيس الأمريكي بجدية شن ضربات جديدة ضد إيران، وكشف موقع «أكسيوس»، أن ترمب عقد اجتماعاً مع كبار مسؤولي الأمن القومي لبحث الخطوات القادمة.
اجتماع فريق الأمن القومي الأمريكي
ونقل الموقع عن مصادر وصفها بأنها تحدثت مباشرة مع ترمب، أن الرئيس «يدرس بجدية شن ضربات جديدة ضد إيران، ما لم تحدث انفراجة في المفاوضات في اللحظات الأخيرة».
وجاء اجتماع ترمب مع فريق الأمن القومي بالتزامن مع زيارة قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، إلى طهران، في ما بدا أنها محاولة أخيرة لتقريب وجهات النظر ومنع استئناف الحرب، فيما وصل وفد قطري إلى طهران، الجمعة، لدعم جهود الوساطة.
وحسب المصادر، فإن نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية جون راتكليف، وكبيرة موظفي البيت الأبيض سوزي وايلز، ومسؤولين آخرين، حضروا الاجتماع، فيما غاب وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو لوجوده في أوروبا، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة، دان كين، لحضور حفل تخرج الأكاديمية البحرية.
إحاطة بشأن آخر المستجدات
وخلال الاجتماع، تلقى ترمب إحاطة بشأن آخر مستجدات المفاوضات مع إيران، والسيناريوهات المختلفة في حال انهيارها.
ووصف مسؤول أمريكي مطلع المفاوضات بأنها «مضنية»، قائلاً إن مسودات الاتفاق يجري تبادلها يومياً بين الجانبين من دون تقدم يُذكر.
وأفصح مصدران إن الرئيس ترمب أبلغ رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، الثلاثاء، برغبته في منح الدبلوماسية فرصة أخرى، لكنه بحلول مساء الخميس كان يميل إلى إصدار أمر بشن ضربة عسكرية.
وقال مصدر مقرب من ترمب إنه طرح إمكانية تنفيذ عملية عسكرية «حاسمة» ونهائية، يمكنه بعدها إعلان النصر وإنهاء الحرب.
تبادل الرسائل عبر باكستان
من جانبها، نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء عن مصدر مقرب من فريق التفاوض بأن باكستان ما زالت تتبادل الرسائل بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، مع استمرار المفاوضات حول نقاط الخلاف الرئيسية.
وأعلن المصدر تحقيق مزيد من التقدم في بعض القضايا مقارنة بالمحادثات السابقة، دون تحديد المجالات التي تم إحراز تقدم بشأنها.
وكان ترمب، أكد الجمعة، إن «المفاوضات مع إيران جارية، وسنرى ما سيحدث»، معتبراً أن «طهران تتوق بشدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق»، معتبراً أنها تعرضت إلى ضربات قاسية.
وأضاف خلال مراسم أداء كيفين وارش اليمين رئيساً للاحتياطي الفيدرالي: «وجهنا لإيران ضربات قاسية، ولم يكن أمامنا أي خيار آخر»، مشدداً على أن طهران «لا يمكنها الحصول على سلاح نووي».
The American president is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran, and Axios reported that Trump held a meeting with senior national security officials to discuss the next steps.
Meeting of the U.S. National Security Team
The site quoted sources described as having spoken directly with Trump, stating that the president "is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran, unless there is a breakthrough in negotiations at the last minute."
The meeting between Trump and the national security team coincided with the visit of Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to Tehran, in what appeared to be a final attempt to bridge differences and prevent the resumption of war, while a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday to support mediation efforts.
According to the sources, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles, and other officials attended the meeting, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio was absent due to his presence in Europe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Keen was attending a naval academy graduation ceremony.
Briefing on the Latest Developments
During the meeting, Trump received a briefing on the latest developments in negotiations with Iran and the various scenarios in case they collapse.
An American official familiar with the negotiations described them as "arduous," stating that drafts of the agreement are exchanged daily between the two sides with little progress.
Two sources revealed that President Trump informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday of his desire to give diplomacy another chance, but by Thursday evening, he was leaning towards issuing an order to launch a military strike.
A source close to Trump indicated that he proposed the possibility of carrying out a "decisive" and final military operation, after which he could declare victory and end the war.
Message Exchange via Pakistan
For its part, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported from a source close to the negotiation team that Pakistan is still exchanging messages between Iran and the United States, as negotiations continue over the main points of contention.
The source announced that further progress has been made on some issues compared to previous talks, without specifying the areas where progress has been achieved.
Trump confirmed on Friday that "negotiations with Iran are ongoing, and we will see what happens," considering that "Tehran is very eager to reach an agreement," noting that it has faced severe strikes.
He added during the swearing-in ceremony of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve: "We dealt Iran severe blows, and we had no other choice," emphasizing that Tehran "cannot obtain a nuclear weapon."