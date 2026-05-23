The American president is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran, and Axios reported that Trump held a meeting with senior national security officials to discuss the next steps.

Meeting of the U.S. National Security Team



The site quoted sources described as having spoken directly with Trump, stating that the president "is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran, unless there is a breakthrough in negotiations at the last minute."



The meeting between Trump and the national security team coincided with the visit of Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to Tehran, in what appeared to be a final attempt to bridge differences and prevent the resumption of war, while a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday to support mediation efforts.



According to the sources, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles, and other officials attended the meeting, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio was absent due to his presence in Europe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Keen was attending a naval academy graduation ceremony.

Briefing on the Latest Developments



During the meeting, Trump received a briefing on the latest developments in negotiations with Iran and the various scenarios in case they collapse.



An American official familiar with the negotiations described them as "arduous," stating that drafts of the agreement are exchanged daily between the two sides with little progress.



Two sources revealed that President Trump informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday of his desire to give diplomacy another chance, but by Thursday evening, he was leaning towards issuing an order to launch a military strike.



A source close to Trump indicated that he proposed the possibility of carrying out a "decisive" and final military operation, after which he could declare victory and end the war.

Message Exchange via Pakistan



For its part, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported from a source close to the negotiation team that Pakistan is still exchanging messages between Iran and the United States, as negotiations continue over the main points of contention.



The source announced that further progress has been made on some issues compared to previous talks, without specifying the areas where progress has been achieved.



Trump confirmed on Friday that "negotiations with Iran are ongoing, and we will see what happens," considering that "Tehran is very eager to reach an agreement," noting that it has faced severe strikes.



He added during the swearing-in ceremony of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve: "We dealt Iran severe blows, and we had no other choice," emphasizing that Tehran "cannot obtain a nuclear weapon."