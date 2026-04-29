أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية اليوم (الأربعاء) واقعة طعن رجلين في شمال لندن ووصفتها بـ«الإرهابية»، موضحة ان أفرادها يحققون فيما إذا كان الهجوم استهدف اليهود عمداً.


وقال رئيس شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب البريطانية إن واقعة الطعن في لندن عمل إرهابي، موضحاً انها «عمل عنف مروع موجه ضد المجتمع اليهودي».


في حين أوضح رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر أن حادثة الطعن في منطقة يهودية في لندن مثير للقلق للغاية بعد وورد تقارير عن إصابة شخصين.


بدوره، دان عمدة لندن صادق خان الحادث، ووصفه بــ«الهجوم المروع»، وشدد على سرعة استجابة خدمات الطوارئ والمتطوعين.


وأفادت جماعتان من الجالية اليهودية إن شخصين تعرضا للطعن في حي بلندن تقطنه أغلبية يهودية كبيرة، واعتقلت الشرطة مشتبهاً به، فيما قالت منظمة شومريم للأمن اليهودي إن رجلاً شوهد وهو يركض حاملاً سكيناً ويحاول طعن سكان يهود قبل أن يتمكن أحد عناصر المنظمة من احتجازه.


وأشارت إلى أن الشرطة البريطانية أوقفت الرجل بعد أن استخدمت مسدس صعق كهربائياً.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن جماعة مرتبطة بإيران أعلنت تبنيها لعملية الطعن في لندن، فيما ذكرت مصادر أخرى أن حركة «أصحاب اليمين» التي تبنت عملية الطعن بلندن سبق لها تبني هجمات سابقة. وقالت وزيرة الداخلية البريطانية: ليس لدينا أدلة حتى الآن بشأن صلة منفذ عملية الطعن بإيران.


في المقابل، طالب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو الحكومة البريطانية باتخاذ إجراءات لحماية اليهود.