The British police announced today (Wednesday) an incident of stabbing two men in North London and described it as "terroristic," explaining that their members are investigating whether the attack deliberately targeted Jews.



The British counter-terrorism chief stated that the stabbing incident in London is a terrorist act, clarifying that it is "a horrific act of violence directed against the Jewish community."



Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated that the stabbing incident in a Jewish area of London is extremely concerning after reports emerged of two people being injured.



For his part, London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the incident, describing it as "a horrific attack," and emphasized the swift response of emergency services and volunteers.



Two groups from the Jewish community reported that two individuals were stabbed in a neighborhood in London with a large Jewish majority, and the police arrested a suspect, while the Shomrim Jewish security organization stated that a man was seen running with a knife attempting to stab Jewish residents before one of the organization's members was able to detain him.



It was noted that the British police apprehended the man after using a Taser.



On another note, Western media reported that a group linked to Iran claimed responsibility for the stabbing in London, while other sources mentioned that the "Right-Wing Owners" movement, which claimed the stabbing in London, had previously claimed other attacks. The British Home Secretary stated: "We have no evidence so far regarding the connection of the perpetrator of the stabbing to Iran."



In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the British government to take measures to protect Jews.