كشفت صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية النقاب عن ارتفاع كبير في حالات الانتحار بين جنود الجيش الإسرائيلي منذ بداية العام الحالي، ورصدت 15 حالة انتحار خلال الأشهر الأربعة الأخيرة.
وأفادت الصحيفة بأن ما لا يقل عن 10 جنود في الخدمة انتحروا منذ بداية 2026، بينهم 6 جنود انتحروا في أبريل، وانتحر 3 جنود آخرين خدموا في قوات الاحتياط خلال الحرب في أبريل الجاري، بعد خروجهم من الخدمة. وانتحر عنصران من الشرطة، أحدهما مجند في شرطة حرس الحدود.
وتشير هذه المعطيات، بحسب الصحيفة، إلى استمرار ارتفاع حالات الانتحار داخل الجيش والمؤسسات الأمنية، منذ اندلاع حرب غزة في 7 أكتوبر.
صعوبة اتخاذ خطوات فعالة
وذكرت الصحيفة، أن مصادر في الجيش أقرت بأن المؤسسة «تواجه صعوبة في اتخاذ خطوات فعالة للحد من الظاهرة، خصوصاً في الحالات التي لا يسعى فيها الجنود الذين يعانون من ضائقة نفسية إلى تلقي العلاج».
ونقلت عن مسؤول رفيع في إدارة الموارد البشرية في الجيش الإسرائيلي قوله: «في بداية الحرب اعتقدنا أننا نسيطر على الوضع، لكنه انفجر في وجوهنا».
وعزا عدد من الضباط في الإدارة حالات الانتحار في أبريل، إلى فعاليات «يوم الذكرى»، إلا أن خبراء في الصحة النفسية شككوا في هذا التفسير، ولفتوا إلى أنهم لم يلاحظوا ارتفاعاً كبيراً في مثل هذه الفترات في السنوات السابقة.
تجنيد أفراد يعانون إصابات نفسية
وفي فبراير الماضي، قرر الجيش الإسرائيلي إلغاء جلسات التأهيل النفسي لجنود الاحتياط، والتي كانت تعقد قبل عودتهم إلى الحياة المدنية، وأفصحت «هآرتس» أن الجيش أعاد هذه الجلسات بعد اندلاع حرب إيران، ولكن بشكل جزئي.
ولفتت إلى أن الجيش واصل تجنيد أفراد يعانون من إصابات نفسية، حتى بعد تسجيلهم لدى وزارة الدفاع بسبب حالتهم، وقبل تقييم وضعهم من قبل لجان طبية، وذلك دون فحص أهليتهم للخدمة. واتهمت قادة عسكريين بأنهم مارسوا ضغوطاً على جنود يعانون من اضطرابات نفسية، للحضور إلى الخدمة، وهددوهم بالاعتقال.
ارتفاع كبير منذ حرب غزة
وقالت «هآرتس» إنه في العقد الذي سبق حرب غزة، بلغ متوسط حالات الانتحار في الجيش 12 حالة سنوياً. ومنذ 7 أكتوبر 2023 حتى نهاية العام ذاته، انتحر 7 جنود في الخدمة، وفي عام 2024، بلغ العدد 21 جندياً، وارتفع في 2025 إلى 22، وهو أعلى رقم خلال 15 عاماً. وأشارت إلى أن بيانات الجيش لا تعكس الصورة الكاملة، إذ لا تشمل الجنود الذين انتحروا بعد إنهاء خدمتهم.
وفي نهاية عام 2025، أعلن الجيش أن تحقيقاته حددت 15 حالة انتحار بعد انتهاء الخدمة، لكن الصحيفة أكدت وجود 4 حالات إضافية على الأقل منذ ذلك الحين، 3 منها في أبريل الجاري. وتم تسجيل حالات لجنود شاركوا في حروب سابقة، وتم تشخيصهم باضطراب ما بعد الصدمة، وانتحروا بعد 7 أكتوبر. وحددت وزارة الدفاع أيضاً حالات لجنود احتياط عانوا من ضائقة نفسية وتوفوا لاحقاً بسبب جرعات زائدة من المخدرات أو الكحول بعد تسريحهم.
The Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" revealed a significant increase in suicide cases among Israeli army soldiers since the beginning of the current year, recording 15 suicide cases over the last four months.
The newspaper reported that at least 10 active-duty soldiers have committed suicide since the beginning of 2026, including 6 soldiers who took their lives in April, and 3 other soldiers who served in the reserves during the ongoing war in April after leaving service. Two police officers also committed suicide, one of whom was a recruit in the Border Police.
According to the newspaper, these figures indicate a continued rise in suicide cases within the army and security institutions since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7.
Difficulty in Taking Effective Steps
The newspaper mentioned that sources in the army acknowledged that the institution "faces difficulty in taking effective steps to curb the phenomenon, especially in cases where soldiers suffering from psychological distress do not seek treatment."
It quoted a senior official in the Israeli army's human resources department saying: "At the beginning of the war, we thought we were in control of the situation, but it exploded in our faces."
Several officers in the department attributed the suicide cases in April to the activities of "Memorial Day," but mental health experts questioned this explanation, noting that they had not observed a significant increase during such periods in previous years.
Recruiting Individuals with Psychological Injuries
Last February, the Israeli army decided to cancel psychological rehabilitation sessions for reserve soldiers, which were held before their return to civilian life. "Haaretz" disclosed that the army reinstated these sessions after the outbreak of the Iran war, but only partially.
It pointed out that the army continued to recruit individuals suffering from psychological injuries, even after they were registered with the Ministry of Defense due to their condition, and before their situation was evaluated by medical committees, all without assessing their fitness for service. Military leaders were accused of pressuring soldiers with psychological disorders to report for duty, threatening them with arrest.
Significant Increase Since the Gaza War
"Haaretz" stated that in the decade preceding the Gaza war, the average number of suicide cases in the army was 12 annually. From October 7, 2023, until the end of that year, 7 active-duty soldiers committed suicide, and in 2024, the number reached 21 soldiers, rising to 22 in 2025, the highest figure in 15 years. It noted that the army's data does not reflect the complete picture, as it does not include soldiers who committed suicide after completing their service.
At the end of 2025, the army announced that its investigations identified 15 suicide cases after the end of service, but the newspaper confirmed the existence of at least 4 additional cases since then, 3 of which occurred in the current April. Cases were recorded of soldiers who participated in previous wars, diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, who committed suicide after October 7. The Ministry of Defense also identified cases of reserve soldiers who suffered from psychological distress and later died from drug or alcohol overdoses after their discharge.