كشفت صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية النقاب عن ارتفاع كبير في حالات الانتحار بين جنود الجيش الإسرائيلي منذ بداية العام الحالي، ورصدت 15 حالة انتحار خلال الأشهر الأربعة الأخيرة.


وأفادت الصحيفة بأن ما لا يقل عن 10 جنود في الخدمة انتحروا منذ بداية 2026، بينهم 6 جنود انتحروا في أبريل، وانتحر 3 جنود آخرين خدموا في قوات الاحتياط خلال الحرب في أبريل الجاري، بعد خروجهم من الخدمة. وانتحر عنصران من الشرطة، أحدهما مجند في شرطة حرس الحدود.


وتشير هذه المعطيات، بحسب الصحيفة، إلى استمرار ارتفاع حالات الانتحار داخل الجيش والمؤسسات الأمنية، منذ اندلاع حرب غزة في 7 أكتوبر.


صعوبة اتخاذ خطوات فعالة


وذكرت الصحيفة، أن مصادر في الجيش أقرت بأن المؤسسة «تواجه صعوبة في اتخاذ خطوات فعالة للحد من الظاهرة، خصوصاً في الحالات التي لا يسعى فيها الجنود الذين يعانون من ضائقة نفسية إلى تلقي العلاج».


ونقلت عن مسؤول رفيع في إدارة الموارد البشرية في الجيش الإسرائيلي قوله: «في بداية الحرب اعتقدنا أننا نسيطر على الوضع، لكنه انفجر في وجوهنا».


وعزا عدد من الضباط في الإدارة حالات الانتحار في أبريل، إلى فعاليات «يوم الذكرى»، إلا أن خبراء في الصحة النفسية شككوا في هذا التفسير، ولفتوا إلى أنهم لم يلاحظوا ارتفاعاً كبيراً في مثل هذه الفترات في السنوات السابقة.


تجنيد أفراد يعانون إصابات نفسية


وفي فبراير الماضي، قرر الجيش الإسرائيلي إلغاء جلسات التأهيل النفسي لجنود الاحتياط، والتي كانت تعقد قبل عودتهم إلى الحياة المدنية، وأفصحت «هآرتس» أن الجيش أعاد هذه الجلسات بعد اندلاع حرب إيران، ولكن بشكل جزئي.


ولفتت إلى أن الجيش واصل تجنيد أفراد يعانون من إصابات نفسية، حتى بعد تسجيلهم لدى وزارة الدفاع بسبب حالتهم، وقبل تقييم وضعهم من قبل لجان طبية، وذلك دون فحص أهليتهم للخدمة. واتهمت قادة عسكريين بأنهم مارسوا ضغوطاً على جنود يعانون من اضطرابات نفسية، للحضور إلى الخدمة، وهددوهم بالاعتقال.


ارتفاع كبير منذ حرب غزة


وقالت «هآرتس» إنه في العقد الذي سبق حرب غزة، بلغ متوسط حالات الانتحار في الجيش 12 حالة سنوياً. ومنذ 7 أكتوبر 2023 حتى نهاية العام ذاته، انتحر 7 جنود في الخدمة، وفي عام 2024، بلغ العدد 21 جندياً، وارتفع في 2025 إلى 22، وهو أعلى رقم خلال 15 عاماً. وأشارت إلى أن بيانات الجيش لا تعكس الصورة الكاملة، إذ لا تشمل الجنود الذين انتحروا بعد إنهاء خدمتهم.


وفي نهاية عام 2025، أعلن الجيش أن تحقيقاته حددت 15 حالة انتحار بعد انتهاء الخدمة، لكن الصحيفة أكدت وجود 4 حالات إضافية على الأقل منذ ذلك الحين، 3 منها في أبريل الجاري. وتم تسجيل حالات لجنود شاركوا في حروب سابقة، وتم تشخيصهم باضطراب ما بعد الصدمة، وانتحروا بعد 7 أكتوبر. وحددت وزارة الدفاع أيضاً حالات لجنود احتياط عانوا من ضائقة نفسية وتوفوا لاحقاً بسبب جرعات زائدة من المخدرات أو الكحول بعد تسريحهم.