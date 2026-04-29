The Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" revealed a significant increase in suicide cases among Israeli army soldiers since the beginning of the current year, recording 15 suicide cases over the last four months.



The newspaper reported that at least 10 active-duty soldiers have committed suicide since the beginning of 2026, including 6 soldiers who took their lives in April, and 3 other soldiers who served in the reserves during the ongoing war in April after leaving service. Two police officers also committed suicide, one of whom was a recruit in the Border Police.



According to the newspaper, these figures indicate a continued rise in suicide cases within the army and security institutions since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7.



Difficulty in Taking Effective Steps



The newspaper mentioned that sources in the army acknowledged that the institution "faces difficulty in taking effective steps to curb the phenomenon, especially in cases where soldiers suffering from psychological distress do not seek treatment."



It quoted a senior official in the Israeli army's human resources department saying: "At the beginning of the war, we thought we were in control of the situation, but it exploded in our faces."



Several officers in the department attributed the suicide cases in April to the activities of "Memorial Day," but mental health experts questioned this explanation, noting that they had not observed a significant increase during such periods in previous years.



Recruiting Individuals with Psychological Injuries



Last February, the Israeli army decided to cancel psychological rehabilitation sessions for reserve soldiers, which were held before their return to civilian life. "Haaretz" disclosed that the army reinstated these sessions after the outbreak of the Iran war, but only partially.



It pointed out that the army continued to recruit individuals suffering from psychological injuries, even after they were registered with the Ministry of Defense due to their condition, and before their situation was evaluated by medical committees, all without assessing their fitness for service. Military leaders were accused of pressuring soldiers with psychological disorders to report for duty, threatening them with arrest.



Significant Increase Since the Gaza War



"Haaretz" stated that in the decade preceding the Gaza war, the average number of suicide cases in the army was 12 annually. From October 7, 2023, until the end of that year, 7 active-duty soldiers committed suicide, and in 2024, the number reached 21 soldiers, rising to 22 in 2025, the highest figure in 15 years. It noted that the army's data does not reflect the complete picture, as it does not include soldiers who committed suicide after completing their service.



At the end of 2025, the army announced that its investigations identified 15 suicide cases after the end of service, but the newspaper confirmed the existence of at least 4 additional cases since then, 3 of which occurred in the current April. Cases were recorded of soldiers who participated in previous wars, diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, who committed suicide after October 7. The Ministry of Defense also identified cases of reserve soldiers who suffered from psychological distress and later died from drug or alcohol overdoses after their discharge.