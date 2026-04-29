U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is testifying before Congress today, Wednesday, to give his first statement regarding the war in Iran, at a time when efforts to end the conflict are stalled.



This session is being held amid sharp criticism from both the Republican and Democratic parties, due to what lawmakers describe as a lack of transparency and the failure to provide regular briefings on the developments of the war, which erupted in late February with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, according to the French news agency "AFP."



Hegseth, along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kine, is expected to face tough questions from the House Armed Services Committee, particularly from Democrats who are demanding accountability for the management of the conflict.



The criticisms include not returning to Congress before the commencement of military operations, despite the Constitution granting the legislative branch the right to declare war, which has sparked widespread constitutional and political debate.



A number of lawmakers have called for an investigation into the deaths of American soldiers during the early days of the war, amid accusations against the department of misleading public opinion regarding the circumstances of the attacks.



The congressional session is likely to address military funding, as the administration has requested a 42% increase in the defense budget to reach about $1.5 trillion by 2027, a record figure.



This request raises concerns about the depletion of military resources, especially with the intensive use of missiles and strategically limited stockpiles of weapons.



The interrogation session of the Defense Secretary represents a pivotal moment in the course of the war, reflecting the extent of internal pressures and the military and economic challenges facing the administration.



Politically, negotiations with Iran remain stagnant, while the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most vital corridors for transporting oil and gas, has been effectively closed since the outbreak of the war, leading to significant disruptions in global markets.



Washington is considering new Iranian proposals regarding the reopening of the strait, but it has not yet made a definitive stance, amid mutual suspicions and escalating political rhetoric between the two sides.



The repercussions of the war have economically impacted the U.S. interior, with rising fuel prices and increasing pressures on the administration as the midterm elections approach.



These developments fall within a complex regional context, as the war intertwines with broader issues, most notably the Iranian nuclear program, maritime security in the Gulf, and international balances. This coincides with rising tensions between Washington and some of its European allies, amid differing views on managing the conflict and ways to end it.