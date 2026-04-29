يمثل وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، اليوم الأربعاء، أمام الكونغرس للإدلاء بإفادته الأولى بشأن الحرب في إيران، في وقت تتعثر فيه جهود إنهاء الصراع.


وتعقد هذه الجلسة في ظل انتقادات حادة من الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي، بسبب ما وصفه مشرعون بغياب الشفافية وعدم تقديم إحاطات منتظمة حول تطورات الحرب، التي اندلعت أواخر فبراير الماضي بضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية مشتركة، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «فرانس برس».


ويتوقع أن يواجه هيغسيث، إلى جانب رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كاين، تساؤلات صعبة من لجنة القوات المسلحة في مجلس النواب، خصوصاً من الديمقراطيين الذين يطالبون بمحاسبته على إدارة النزاع.


وتشمل الانتقادات عدم العودة إلى الكونغرس قبل بدء العمليات العسكرية، رغم أن الدستور يمنح السلطة التشريعية حق إعلان الحرب، ما أثار جدلاً دستورياً وسياسياً واسعاً.


وطالب عدد من النواب بفتح تحقيق في مقتل جنود أمريكيين خلال الأيام الأولى من الحرب، وسط اتهامات للوزارة بتضليل الرأي العام بشأن ملابسات الهجمات.


ويرجح أن تتناول جلسة الكونغرس مسألة التمويل العسكري، في ظل طلب الإدارة زيادة ميزانية الدفاع بنسبة 42% لتصل إلى نحو 1.5 تريليون دولار بحلول 2027، وهو رقم غير مسبوق.


ويثير هذا الطلب مخاوف بشأن استنزاف الموارد العسكرية، خصوصاً مع الاستخدام المكثف لصواريخ وأسلحة استراتيجية محدودة المخزون.


وتمثل جلسة استجواب وزير الدفاع محطة مفصلية في مسار الحرب، إذ تعكس حجم الضغوط الداخلية، والتحديات العسكرية والاقتصادية التي تواجه الإدارة.


سياسياً، لا تزال المفاوضات مع إيران تراوح مكانها، في وقت يظل فيه مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم الممرات الحيوية لنقل النفط والغاز، مغلقاً فعلياً منذ اندلاع الحرب، ما أدى إلى اضطرابات كبيرة في الأسواق العالمية.


وتدرس واشنطن مقترحات إيرانية جديدة تتعلق بإعادة فتح المضيق، لكنها لم تحسم موقفها بعد، وسط شكوك متبادلة وتصعيد في الخطاب السياسي بين الطرفين.


تداعيات الحرب انعكست اقتصادياً على الداخل الأمريكي، مع ارتفاع أسعار الوقود، وزيادة الضغوط على الإدارة مع اقتراب انتخابات التجديد النصفي.


وتندرج هذه التطورات ضمن سياق إقليمي معقد، إذ تتداخل الحرب مع ملفات أوسع، أبرزها البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وأمن الملاحة في الخليج، والتوازنات الدولية. وتتزامن مع تصاعد التوتر بين واشنطن وبعض حلفائها الأوروبيين، في ظل اختلاف الرؤى حول إدارة الصراع وسبل إنهائه.