وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الاتفاق النووي المرتقب مع إيران بأنه سيكون أفضل من السابق، أكد أنه يعمل على صياغة اتفاق يفوق ما تم التوصل إليه خلال إدارة الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، متهماً الديمقراطيين بالسعي للإضرار بموقف بلاده تجاه طهران.
فيما أكد المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن أي اتفاق بين إدارة ترمب وإيران دون إشراك الوكالة الأممية سيكون وهماً.
دور الوكالة في التحقق والشفافية
وقال غروسي في مقابلة مع صحيفة «تلغراف» البريطانية: «أي اتفاق بدون الوكالة الأممية سيكون بلا قيمة»، مضيفاً: «بدون تحقق، أي اتفاق ليس اتفاقاً؛ إنه وهم باتفاق أو مجرد وعد لا يُعرف ما إذا كان سيتم الالتزام به أم لا».
وأشار غروسي إلى أن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية ستكون الجهة القادرة على التأكيد والتصديق على تنفيذ أي اتفاق، مبيناً أنها تمتلك معرفة دقيقة بإيران ومنشآتها، وهي الجهة الوحيدة القادرة على ضمان الشفافية الكاملة.
الاتفاق المرتقب ومخاوف السلامة
وتوقع غروسي أن يشمل الاتفاق التزاماً إيرانياً بتخفيف تخصيب اليورانيوم وشحن الكميات المتبقية إلى دولة ثالثة، كما حدث في اتفاق 2015، لافتاً إلى وجود مخاطر تتعلق بالسلامة، خصوصاً في المنشآت التي تعرضت للقصف، في سياق الحديث عن نقل اليورانيوم من إيران.
تحذير من سباق نووي عالمي
وحذر غروسي من خطورة تجدد النقاش حول امتلاك الأسلحة النووية في دول مثل بولندا وكوريا الجنوبية واليابان، معتبراً أن ذلك قد يضع العالم في «وضع هش للغاية».
كما أعرب عن قلق الوكالة من النمو المتسارع للبرنامج النووي الصيني، مشيراً إلى أن كوريا الشمالية لا تزال تمثل تهديداً متزايداً للاستقرار العالمي بسبب توسيع برنامجها النووي بشكل سري.
تراجع المخاوف من سورية
وحول دور الوكالة في سورية، قال غروسي: «نعمل على إزالة سورية من قائمة المخاوف المحتملة»، مشيداً بتعاون الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، بعد عثور مفتشي الأمم المتحدة على مواد نووية تعود إلى برنامج غير معلن يُشتبه أن النظام السابق كان يسعى لتطويره.
وأضاف: «المخاوف الرئيسية اختفت، لكن لا تزال هناك بعض المؤشرات والمعلومات التي نحتاج إلى التحقق منها، ويجري الحوار مع سورية بشأنها».
توتر بحري وتصريحات إيرانية
من جهة أخرى، نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن مسؤول عسكري أمريكي قوله إن طاقم السفينة الإيرانية المحتجزة سيعود إلى إيران قريباً.
وفي السياق، أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، خلال حديثه مع نظيره الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار، أن تهديدات الولايات المتحدة واعتداءاتها على السفن التجارية الإيرانية تعرقل المسار الدبلوماسي، مضيفاً: «سنتخذ قرارنا بشأن متابعة المسار الدبلوماسي مع الأخذ في الاعتبار جميع المعطيات».
U.S. President Donald Trump described the anticipated nuclear agreement with Iran as being better than the previous one, asserting that he is working on crafting an agreement that surpasses what was reached during the administration of former President Barack Obama, accusing the Democrats of seeking to undermine his country's position towards Tehran.
Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed today (Monday) that any agreement between the Trump administration and Iran without involving the UN agency would be an illusion.
The Agency's Role in Verification and Transparency
Grossi stated in an interview with the British newspaper "Telegraph": "Any agreement without the UN agency will be worthless," adding: "Without verification, any agreement is not an agreement; it is an illusion of an agreement or merely a promise whose adherence is uncertain."
Grossi pointed out that the IAEA would be the entity capable of confirming and certifying the implementation of any agreement, indicating that it has precise knowledge of Iran and its facilities, and is the only body capable of ensuring complete transparency.
The Anticipated Agreement and Safety Concerns
Grossi anticipated that the agreement would include an Iranian commitment to reduce uranium enrichment and ship the remaining quantities to a third country, as happened in the 2015 agreement, noting that there are safety risks, especially in facilities that have been bombed, in the context of discussions about transferring uranium from Iran.
Warning of a Global Nuclear Race
Grossi warned of the dangers of renewed discussions about nuclear weapons in countries like Poland, South Korea, and Japan, considering that this could place the world in a "very fragile situation."
He also expressed the agency's concern over the rapid growth of the Chinese nuclear program, pointing out that North Korea continues to pose an increasing threat to global stability due to the secret expansion of its nuclear program.
Decreased Concerns from Syria
Regarding the agency's role in Syria, Grossi said: "We are working to remove Syria from the list of potential concerns," praising the cooperation of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara after UN inspectors found nuclear materials linked to an undeclared program that the former regime was suspected of trying to develop.
He added: "The main concerns have disappeared, but there are still some indicators and information that we need to verify, and discussions are ongoing with Syria regarding them."
Maritime Tensions and Iranian Statements
On another note, the "New York Times" reported that a U.S. military official stated that the crew of the detained Iranian ship would return to Iran soon.
In this context, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar, confirmed that U.S. threats and attacks on Iranian commercial vessels are hindering the diplomatic path, adding: "We will make our decision regarding pursuing the diplomatic path while considering all the data."