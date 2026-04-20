U.S. President Donald Trump described the anticipated nuclear agreement with Iran as being better than the previous one, asserting that he is working on crafting an agreement that surpasses what was reached during the administration of former President Barack Obama, accusing the Democrats of seeking to undermine his country's position towards Tehran.



Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed today (Monday) that any agreement between the Trump administration and Iran without involving the UN agency would be an illusion.



The Agency's Role in Verification and Transparency



Grossi stated in an interview with the British newspaper "Telegraph": "Any agreement without the UN agency will be worthless," adding: "Without verification, any agreement is not an agreement; it is an illusion of an agreement or merely a promise whose adherence is uncertain."



Grossi pointed out that the IAEA would be the entity capable of confirming and certifying the implementation of any agreement, indicating that it has precise knowledge of Iran and its facilities, and is the only body capable of ensuring complete transparency.



The Anticipated Agreement and Safety Concerns



Grossi anticipated that the agreement would include an Iranian commitment to reduce uranium enrichment and ship the remaining quantities to a third country, as happened in the 2015 agreement, noting that there are safety risks, especially in facilities that have been bombed, in the context of discussions about transferring uranium from Iran.



Warning of a Global Nuclear Race



Grossi warned of the dangers of renewed discussions about nuclear weapons in countries like Poland, South Korea, and Japan, considering that this could place the world in a "very fragile situation."



He also expressed the agency's concern over the rapid growth of the Chinese nuclear program, pointing out that North Korea continues to pose an increasing threat to global stability due to the secret expansion of its nuclear program.



Decreased Concerns from Syria



Regarding the agency's role in Syria, Grossi said: "We are working to remove Syria from the list of potential concerns," praising the cooperation of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara after UN inspectors found nuclear materials linked to an undeclared program that the former regime was suspected of trying to develop.



He added: "The main concerns have disappeared, but there are still some indicators and information that we need to verify, and discussions are ongoing with Syria regarding them."



Maritime Tensions and Iranian Statements



On another note, the "New York Times" reported that a U.S. military official stated that the crew of the detained Iranian ship would return to Iran soon.



In this context, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar, confirmed that U.S. threats and attacks on Iranian commercial vessels are hindering the diplomatic path, adding: "We will make our decision regarding pursuing the diplomatic path while considering all the data."