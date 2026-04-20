وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الاتفاق النووي المرتقب مع إيران بأنه سيكون أفضل من السابق، أكد أنه يعمل على صياغة اتفاق يفوق ما تم التوصل إليه خلال إدارة الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، متهماً الديمقراطيين بالسعي للإضرار بموقف بلاده تجاه طهران.


فيما أكد المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن أي اتفاق بين إدارة ترمب وإيران دون إشراك الوكالة الأممية سيكون وهماً.


دور الوكالة في التحقق والشفافية


وقال غروسي في مقابلة مع صحيفة «تلغراف» البريطانية: «أي اتفاق بدون الوكالة الأممية سيكون بلا قيمة»، مضيفاً: «بدون تحقق، أي اتفاق ليس اتفاقاً؛ إنه وهم باتفاق أو مجرد وعد لا يُعرف ما إذا كان سيتم الالتزام به أم لا».


وأشار غروسي إلى أن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية ستكون الجهة القادرة على التأكيد والتصديق على تنفيذ أي اتفاق، مبيناً أنها تمتلك معرفة دقيقة بإيران ومنشآتها، وهي الجهة الوحيدة القادرة على ضمان الشفافية الكاملة.


الاتفاق المرتقب ومخاوف السلامة


وتوقع غروسي أن يشمل الاتفاق التزاماً إيرانياً بتخفيف تخصيب اليورانيوم وشحن الكميات المتبقية إلى دولة ثالثة، كما حدث في اتفاق 2015، لافتاً إلى وجود مخاطر تتعلق بالسلامة، خصوصاً في المنشآت التي تعرضت للقصف، في سياق الحديث عن نقل اليورانيوم من إيران.


تحذير من سباق نووي عالمي


وحذر غروسي من خطورة تجدد النقاش حول امتلاك الأسلحة النووية في دول مثل بولندا وكوريا الجنوبية واليابان، معتبراً أن ذلك قد يضع العالم في «وضع هش للغاية».


كما أعرب عن قلق الوكالة من النمو المتسارع للبرنامج النووي الصيني، مشيراً إلى أن كوريا الشمالية لا تزال تمثل تهديداً متزايداً للاستقرار العالمي بسبب توسيع برنامجها النووي بشكل سري.


تراجع المخاوف من سورية


وحول دور الوكالة في سورية، قال غروسي: «نعمل على إزالة سورية من قائمة المخاوف المحتملة»، مشيداً بتعاون الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، بعد عثور مفتشي الأمم المتحدة على مواد نووية تعود إلى برنامج غير معلن يُشتبه أن النظام السابق كان يسعى لتطويره.


وأضاف: «المخاوف الرئيسية اختفت، لكن لا تزال هناك بعض المؤشرات والمعلومات التي نحتاج إلى التحقق منها، ويجري الحوار مع سورية بشأنها».


توتر بحري وتصريحات إيرانية


من جهة أخرى، نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن مسؤول عسكري أمريكي قوله إن طاقم السفينة الإيرانية المحتجزة سيعود إلى إيران قريباً.


وفي السياق، أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، خلال حديثه مع نظيره الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار، أن تهديدات الولايات المتحدة واعتداءاتها على السفن التجارية الإيرانية تعرقل المسار الدبلوماسي، مضيفاً: «سنتخذ قرارنا بشأن متابعة المسار الدبلوماسي مع الأخذ في الاعتبار جميع المعطيات».