في تصعيد ميداني خطير يهدد شريان الطاقة العالمي، تعرضت ثلاث سفن تجارية لهجمات متزامنة في مضيق هرمز، وسط اتهامات للحرس الثوري الإيراني بالوقوف وراء العمليات، بالتزامن مع تحركات عسكرية أمريكية عاجلة لتأمين الممر البحري الحيوي.

هجمات مركزة على ثلاث سفن

كشفت منصة «أكسيوس» نقلًا عن مسؤول عسكري أمريكي، أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني شنّ ثلاث هجمات على سفن تجارية في مضيق هرمز خلال يوم واحد، في مؤشر على تصعيد منسق يستهدف حركة الملاحة.

وفي السياق، أفادت هيئة بحرية بريطانية بتعرض سفينة حاويات لهجوم على بُعد 25 ميلًا بحريًا قبالة سواحل عُمان، مع تقارير عن استهدافها بمقذوف.

إطلاق نار وإجبار سفن على التراجع

ووفق بيانات ملاحية، أجبرت بحرية الحرس الثوري سفينتين هنديتين على الانسحاب خارج المضيق، في حادثة تخللها إطلاق نار مباشر.

وأوضحت البيانات أن إحدى السفينتين ناقلة نفط عملاقة ترفع العلم الهندي، كانت تحمل نحو مليوني برميل من النفط العراقي، ما يسلط الضوء على خطورة استهداف إمدادات الطاقة.

كما أكدت الهيئة البحرية البريطانية أن زورقين تابعين للحرس الثوري أطلقا النار على ناقلة نفط وسفينة تجارية، في تصعيد يهدد سلامة الملاحة الدولية.

أباتشي تحلق.. وواشنطن تتحرك

في المقابل، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تنفيذ مروحيات «أباتشي» دوريات مكثفة في أجواء مضيق هرمز، في إطار عمليات تهدف إلى تأمين الممرات البحرية وحماية السفن التجارية.

هرمز.. شريان تحت الضغط

يأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت يمر عبر مضيق هرمز نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط العالمية، ما يجعل أي اضطراب فيه تهديدًا مباشرًا لأسواق الطاقة.