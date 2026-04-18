In a dangerous field escalation threatening the global energy artery, three commercial ships were subjected to simultaneous attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, amid accusations that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is behind the operations, coinciding with urgent U.S. military movements to secure the vital maritime passage.

Targeted Attacks on Three Ships

The platform "Axios" reported, citing a U.S. military official, that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched three attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz within a single day, indicating a coordinated escalation targeting maritime traffic.

In this context, a British maritime authority reported that a container ship was attacked 25 nautical miles off the coast of Oman, with reports of it being targeted by a projectile.

Gunfire and Forcing Ships to Retreat

According to navigational data, the Revolutionary Guard's navy forced two Indian ships to withdraw from the strait, in an incident that involved direct gunfire.

The data clarified that one of the two ships, a giant oil tanker flying the Indian flag, was carrying about two million barrels of Iraqi oil, highlighting the danger of targeting energy supplies.

The British maritime authority also confirmed that two boats belonging to the Revolutionary Guard fired on an oil tanker and a commercial ship, in an escalation that threatens the safety of international navigation.

Apaches in the Air... and Washington Moves

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command announced that "Apache" helicopters are conducting intensive patrols in the skies over the Strait of Hormuz, as part of operations aimed at securing maritime routes and protecting commercial ships.

Hormuz... An Artery Under Pressure

This escalation comes at a time when about one-fifth of global oil supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making any disruption a direct threat to energy markets.