في تصعيد ميداني خطير يهدد شريان الطاقة العالمي، تعرضت ثلاث سفن تجارية لهجمات متزامنة في مضيق هرمز، وسط اتهامات للحرس الثوري الإيراني بالوقوف وراء العمليات، بالتزامن مع تحركات عسكرية أمريكية عاجلة لتأمين الممر البحري الحيوي.
هجمات مركزة على ثلاث سفن
كشفت منصة «أكسيوس» نقلًا عن مسؤول عسكري أمريكي، أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني شنّ ثلاث هجمات على سفن تجارية في مضيق هرمز خلال يوم واحد، في مؤشر على تصعيد منسق يستهدف حركة الملاحة.
وفي السياق، أفادت هيئة بحرية بريطانية بتعرض سفينة حاويات لهجوم على بُعد 25 ميلًا بحريًا قبالة سواحل عُمان، مع تقارير عن استهدافها بمقذوف.
إطلاق نار وإجبار سفن على التراجع
ووفق بيانات ملاحية، أجبرت بحرية الحرس الثوري سفينتين هنديتين على الانسحاب خارج المضيق، في حادثة تخللها إطلاق نار مباشر.
وأوضحت البيانات أن إحدى السفينتين ناقلة نفط عملاقة ترفع العلم الهندي، كانت تحمل نحو مليوني برميل من النفط العراقي، ما يسلط الضوء على خطورة استهداف إمدادات الطاقة.
كما أكدت الهيئة البحرية البريطانية أن زورقين تابعين للحرس الثوري أطلقا النار على ناقلة نفط وسفينة تجارية، في تصعيد يهدد سلامة الملاحة الدولية.
أباتشي تحلق.. وواشنطن تتحرك
في المقابل، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تنفيذ مروحيات «أباتشي» دوريات مكثفة في أجواء مضيق هرمز، في إطار عمليات تهدف إلى تأمين الممرات البحرية وحماية السفن التجارية.
هرمز.. شريان تحت الضغط
يأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت يمر عبر مضيق هرمز نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط العالمية، ما يجعل أي اضطراب فيه تهديدًا مباشرًا لأسواق الطاقة.
In a dangerous field escalation threatening the global energy artery, three commercial ships were subjected to simultaneous attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, amid accusations that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is behind the operations, coinciding with urgent U.S. military movements to secure the vital maritime passage.
Targeted Attacks on Three Ships
The platform "Axios" reported, citing a U.S. military official, that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched three attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz within a single day, indicating a coordinated escalation targeting maritime traffic.
In this context, a British maritime authority reported that a container ship was attacked 25 nautical miles off the coast of Oman, with reports of it being targeted by a projectile.
Gunfire and Forcing Ships to Retreat
According to navigational data, the Revolutionary Guard's navy forced two Indian ships to withdraw from the strait, in an incident that involved direct gunfire.
The data clarified that one of the two ships, a giant oil tanker flying the Indian flag, was carrying about two million barrels of Iraqi oil, highlighting the danger of targeting energy supplies.
The British maritime authority also confirmed that two boats belonging to the Revolutionary Guard fired on an oil tanker and a commercial ship, in an escalation that threatens the safety of international navigation.
Apaches in the Air... and Washington Moves
Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command announced that "Apache" helicopters are conducting intensive patrols in the skies over the Strait of Hormuz, as part of operations aimed at securing maritime routes and protecting commercial ships.
Hormuz... An Artery Under Pressure
This escalation comes at a time when about one-fifth of global oil supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making any disruption a direct threat to energy markets.