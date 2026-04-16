استقبل الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، اليوم (الخميس)، قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) مظلوم عبدي، والقيادية في التنظيم إلهام أحمد، لبحث استكمال عملية دمج القوات والمؤسسات ضمن مؤسسات الدولة، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا».


ويأتي اللقاء في سياق متابعة تنفيذ التفاهمات التي تم التوصل إليها بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد»، والتي نصت على وقف إطلاق النار، والانطلاق في مسار تدريجي لإعادة دمج البنى العسكرية والإدارية في شمال وشرق البلاد ضمن مؤسسات الدولة.


وقف إطلاق نار ومسار دمج تدريجي


وكانت الحكومة السورية قد أعلنت في 29 يناير الماضي التوصل إلى اتفاق مع قوات سورية الديمقراطية يقضي بوقف إطلاق النار، إلى جانب إطلاق مسار شامل لدمج القوات العسكرية والإدارية التابعة للطرفين.


وتضمن الاتفاق دخول قوات الأمن التابعة لوزارة الداخلية إلى مركز مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي، وتسليم الدولة جميع المؤسسات المدنية والحكومية والمعابر والمنافذ، ضمن ترتيبات تهدف إلى توحيد إدارة المناطق الخارجة عن سيطرة دمشق.


ترتيبات أمنية وإعادة انتشار في الشمال الشرقي


وبحسب بنود الاتفاق، فقد شملت التفاهمات انسحاب القوات العسكرية من نقاط التماس، ودخول قوات الأمن الداخلي إلى مراكز المدن، بهدف تعزيز الاستقرار وتهيئة الظروف لمرحلة دمج أوسع.


كما نص الاتفاق على تشكيل وحدات عسكرية جديدة تضم عناصر من «قسد»، بينها فرقة تتألف من 3 ألوية، إضافة إلى لواء خاص بقوات كوباني (عين العرب) ضمن تشكيلات تتبع لمحافظة حلب.


دمج إداري وتسوية ملفات مدنية


وتضمن الاتفاق كذلك دمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية ضمن مؤسسات الدولة السورية، مع تثبيت الموظفين المدنيين العاملين فيها، إلى جانب بحث تسوية الحقوق المدنية والتربوية للمجتمع الكردي.


كما نص على ضمان عودة النازحين إلى مناطقهم، في إطار ترتيبات تهدف إلى معالجة الملفات الإنسانية والإدارية العالقة في الشمال الشرقي.


وأكدت البنود أن عملية الدمج العسكري والأمني ستتم بشكل فردي ومنظم، بحيث تتسلم الدولة جميع المؤسسات والمعابر والمنافذ، بما يضمن عدم بقاء أي منطقة خارج سيطرة مؤسساتها الرسمية.


مسار معقد بين دمشق و«قسد»


تشهد العلاقة بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية مساراً متقلباً منذ سنوات، اتسم بمزيج من التفاهمات الجزئية والتباينات حول مستقبل الإدارة في شمال وشرق البلاد.


ويُعد اتفاق 29 يناير أحد أبرز محاولات تنظيم العلاقة بين الطرفين، عبر وضع إطار تدريجي لإعادة دمج المؤسسات الأمنية والإدارية، في ظل تعقيدات ميدانية وسياسية تشمل تعدد القوى الفاعلة على الأرض وتداخل النفوذ المحلي والإقليمي والدولي.


ويأتي اللقاء الأخير في دمشق ليعكس استمرار العمل على تفعيل هذا المسار، وسط تحديات تتعلق بآليات التنفيذ، ومستقبل الترتيبات الأمنية والإدارية في المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة «قسد».