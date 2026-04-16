حذر المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي خطورة إحراز كوريا الشمالية تقدماً للغاية في قدرتها على إنتاج المزيد من الأسلحة النووية.
ونقلت صحيفة «الغارديان»، عن غروسي قوله: «إن النشاط داخل المجمع النووي الرئيسي في يونغبيون شهد ارتفاعاً سريعاً»، مؤكداً تكثيف العمل في مفاعل بقدرة 5 ميغاواط ومنشآت إعادة المعالجة والمفاعل العامل بالماء الخفيف ومرافق أخرى مرتبطة بالبرنامج النووي.
انتهاك قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي
ووصف غروسي البرنامج النووي الكوري الشمالي بأنه انتهاك واضح لقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي، مؤكداً استمرار استعداد الوكالة للتحقق من الأنشطة النووية إذا سمح لها بذلك.
وأفادت الصحيفة أن ترسانة كوريا الشمالية تقدر بنحو 50 رأساً نووياً، رغم تشكك بعض الخبراء في قدرة بيونغ يانغ على تصغير الرؤوس الحربية بما يسمح بتركيبها على صواريخ باليستية بعيدة المدى، منذ أول تجربة نووية عام 2006، طورت كوريا الشمالية قدرات نووية وصاروخية تشمل صواريخ باليستية عابرة للقارات قادرة نظرياً على بلوغ الأراضي الأمريكية.
اكتمال مبنى لتخصيب اليورانيوم
وذكر مركز Beyond Parallel التابع لمركز الدراسات الاستراتيجية والدولية في واشنطن بأن صور الأقمار الصناعية تشير إلى اكتمال مبنى جديد لتخصيب اليورانيوم في يونغبيون واقترابه من الجاهزية التشغيلية، إضافة إلى منشأة أخرى غير مُعلنة قرب موقع كانغسون بالقرب من بيونغ يانغ، مبيناً أن تشغيل هذه المنشآت قد يؤدي إلى زيادة كبيرة في عدد الأسلحة النووية التي يمكن لكوريا الشمالية امتلاكها.
ورغم أن كوريا الشمالية لم تجر تجربة نووية منذ عام 2017، فإنها واصلت تطوير تقنيات الصواريخ وزيادة مخزونها النووي، انسجاماً مع تعهد القيادة بتسريع عملية التسلح النووي.
تعثر الجهود الدبلوماسية
وتعثرت الجهود الدبلوماسية للحد من البرنامج النووي بعد فشل القمم بين الزعيم الكوري الشمالي والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في ولايته الأولى، إلى جانب تدهور العلاقات بين بيونغ يانغ وسيئول.
وكان الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي لي جاي ميونغ قد صرح مطلع العام بأن كوريا الشمالية تنتج مواد كافية لبناء ما بين 10 و20 سلاحاً نووياً سنوياً، محذراً من أن امتلاك فائض نووي مستقبلاً قد يشكل خطراً عالمياً في حال انتشاره خارج حدودها.
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned of the serious progress North Korea is making in its ability to produce more nuclear weapons.
The Guardian reported Grossi as saying: "Activity within the main nuclear complex in Yongbyon has seen a rapid increase," confirming the intensification of work at the 5-megawatt reactor, reprocessing facilities, the light-water reactor, and other facilities related to the nuclear program.
Violation of UN Security Council Resolution
Grossi described the North Korean nuclear program as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, affirming the agency's continued readiness to verify nuclear activities if permitted to do so.
The newspaper reported that North Korea's arsenal is estimated to be around 50 nuclear warheads, although some experts are skeptical about Pyongyang's ability to miniaturize warheads for installation on long-range ballistic missiles. Since its first nuclear test in 2006, North Korea has developed nuclear and missile capabilities, including intercontinental ballistic missiles theoretically capable of reaching U.S. territory.
Completion of a Uranium Enrichment Building
The Beyond Parallel center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington stated that satellite images indicate the completion of a new uranium enrichment building in Yongbyon, nearing operational readiness, in addition to another undisclosed facility near the Kangson site close to Pyongyang. It noted that the operation of these facilities could lead to a significant increase in the number of nuclear weapons North Korea could possess.
Although North Korea has not conducted a nuclear test since 2017, it has continued to develop missile technologies and increase its nuclear stockpile, in line with the leadership's commitment to accelerate the nuclear armament process.
Stalled Diplomatic Efforts
Diplomatic efforts to curb the nuclear program have stalled following the failed summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term, alongside the deterioration of relations between Pyongyang and Seoul.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol stated earlier this year that North Korea is producing enough material to build between 10 and 20 nuclear weapons annually, warning that possessing a nuclear surplus in the future could pose a global threat if it spreads beyond its borders.