The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned of the serious progress North Korea is making in its ability to produce more nuclear weapons.



The Guardian reported Grossi as saying: "Activity within the main nuclear complex in Yongbyon has seen a rapid increase," confirming the intensification of work at the 5-megawatt reactor, reprocessing facilities, the light-water reactor, and other facilities related to the nuclear program.



Violation of UN Security Council Resolution



Grossi described the North Korean nuclear program as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, affirming the agency's continued readiness to verify nuclear activities if permitted to do so.



The newspaper reported that North Korea's arsenal is estimated to be around 50 nuclear warheads, although some experts are skeptical about Pyongyang's ability to miniaturize warheads for installation on long-range ballistic missiles. Since its first nuclear test in 2006, North Korea has developed nuclear and missile capabilities, including intercontinental ballistic missiles theoretically capable of reaching U.S. territory.



Completion of a Uranium Enrichment Building



The Beyond Parallel center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington stated that satellite images indicate the completion of a new uranium enrichment building in Yongbyon, nearing operational readiness, in addition to another undisclosed facility near the Kangson site close to Pyongyang. It noted that the operation of these facilities could lead to a significant increase in the number of nuclear weapons North Korea could possess.



Although North Korea has not conducted a nuclear test since 2017, it has continued to develop missile technologies and increase its nuclear stockpile, in line with the leadership's commitment to accelerate the nuclear armament process.



Stalled Diplomatic Efforts



Diplomatic efforts to curb the nuclear program have stalled following the failed summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term, alongside the deterioration of relations between Pyongyang and Seoul.



South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol stated earlier this year that North Korea is producing enough material to build between 10 and 20 nuclear weapons annually, warning that possessing a nuclear surplus in the future could pose a global threat if it spreads beyond its borders.