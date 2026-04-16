حذر المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي خطورة إحراز كوريا الشمالية تقدماً للغاية في قدرتها على إنتاج المزيد من الأسلحة النووية.


ونقلت صحيفة «الغارديان»، عن غروسي قوله: «إن النشاط داخل المجمع النووي الرئيسي في يونغبيون شهد ارتفاعاً سريعاً»، مؤكداً تكثيف العمل في مفاعل بقدرة 5 ميغاواط ومنشآت إعادة المعالجة والمفاعل العامل بالماء الخفيف ومرافق أخرى مرتبطة بالبرنامج النووي.


انتهاك قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي


ووصف غروسي البرنامج النووي الكوري الشمالي بأنه انتهاك واضح لقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي، مؤكداً استمرار استعداد الوكالة للتحقق من الأنشطة النووية إذا سمح لها بذلك.


وأفادت الصحيفة أن ترسانة كوريا الشمالية تقدر بنحو 50 رأساً نووياً، رغم تشكك بعض الخبراء في قدرة بيونغ يانغ على تصغير الرؤوس الحربية بما يسمح بتركيبها على صواريخ باليستية بعيدة المدى، منذ أول تجربة نووية عام 2006، طورت كوريا الشمالية قدرات نووية وصاروخية تشمل صواريخ باليستية عابرة للقارات قادرة نظرياً على بلوغ الأراضي الأمريكية.


اكتمال مبنى لتخصيب اليورانيوم


وذكر مركز Beyond Parallel التابع لمركز الدراسات الاستراتيجية والدولية في واشنطن بأن صور الأقمار الصناعية تشير إلى اكتمال مبنى جديد لتخصيب اليورانيوم في يونغبيون واقترابه من الجاهزية التشغيلية، إضافة إلى منشأة أخرى غير مُعلنة قرب موقع كانغسون بالقرب من بيونغ يانغ، مبيناً أن تشغيل هذه المنشآت قد يؤدي إلى زيادة كبيرة في عدد الأسلحة النووية التي يمكن لكوريا الشمالية امتلاكها.


ورغم أن كوريا الشمالية لم تجر تجربة نووية منذ عام 2017، فإنها واصلت تطوير تقنيات الصواريخ وزيادة مخزونها النووي، انسجاماً مع تعهد القيادة بتسريع عملية التسلح النووي.


تعثر الجهود الدبلوماسية


وتعثرت الجهود الدبلوماسية للحد من البرنامج النووي بعد فشل القمم بين الزعيم الكوري الشمالي والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في ولايته الأولى، إلى جانب تدهور العلاقات بين بيونغ يانغ وسيئول.


وكان الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي لي جاي ميونغ قد صرح مطلع العام بأن كوريا الشمالية تنتج مواد كافية لبناء ما بين 10 و20 سلاحاً نووياً سنوياً، محذراً من أن امتلاك فائض نووي مستقبلاً قد يشكل خطراً عالمياً في حال انتشاره خارج حدودها.