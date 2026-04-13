أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أن واشنطن ستفرض حصاراً على حركة السفن بالموانئ الإيرانية بدءاً من صباح، اليوم الإثنين، بالتوقيت الشرقي، فيما أعلن البيت الأبيض أن كل الخيارات مطروحة بشأن إيران.


وكتب ترمب على حسابه في «تروث سوشيال»: «ستقوم الولايات المتحدة بفرض حصار على السفن الداخلة إلى الموانئ الإيرانية أو الخارجة منها، وذلك في 13 أبريل في تمام الساعة 10:00 صباحاً بالتوقيت الشرقي. نشكركم على اهتمامكم بهذا الأمر!».


من جانبه، كشف البيت الأبيض أن جميع الخيارات بما فيها العسكرية، لا تزال مطروحة على الطاولة للتعامل مع إيران، إذا لم تفلح الجهود الدبلوماسية، مشدداً على ضرورة منع طهران من امتلاك سلاح نووي.


وأعلن الجيش الأمريكي في وقت سابق، أنه سيبدأ فرض سيطرته على جميع حركة الملاحة البحرية الداخلة إلى الموانئ والمناطق الساحلية الإيرانية والخارجة منها، بعد أن فشلت محادثات مطلع الأسبوع في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران، ما يعرض لخطر الانهيار وقف إطلاق النار الهش الذي يستمر أسبوعين.


وأفادت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن فرض واشنطن لسيطرتها الذي يبدأ في الساعة 10:00 صباحاً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (14:00 بتوقيت غرينتش)، سيتم «تطبيقه بشكل محايد على سفن جميع الدول التي تدخل أو تغادر الموانئ والمناطق الساحلية الإيرانية، بما في ذلك جميع الموانئ الإيرانية على الخليج وخليج عمان».


وقال الجيش الأمريكي إن السفن التي تعبر مضيق هرمز من وإلى موانئ غير إيرانية لن يتم إعاقتها. وأضاف أنه سيتم تزويد البحارة التجاريين بمعلومات إضافية من خلال إشعار رسمي قبل فرض السيطرة على حركة الملاحة.


وكان الرئيس ترمب، أعلن، أمس الأحد، إن القوات الأمريكية ستعترض كل سفينة في المياه الدولية دفعت رسوم عبور لإيران.


وكانت المحادثات التي جرت في إسلام أباد، استمرت من يوم السبت حتى وقت مبكر من أمس الأحد، أول لقاء مباشر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران منذ أكثر من عقد من أعلى مستوى من المناقشات منذ الثورة الإيرانية عام 1979. وجاءت المفاوضات بعد أيام من بدء وقف إطلاق النار يوم الثلاثاء، بهدف إنهاء 6 أسابيع من القتال الذي أودى بحياة الآلاف بدول عدة، وأعاق الإمدادات الحيوية من الطاقة، وأثار مخاوف من اندلاع صراع إقليمي أوسع نطاقاً.