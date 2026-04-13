U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington will impose a blockade on the movement of ships at Iranian ports starting from this morning, Monday, Eastern Time, while the White House stated that all options are on the table regarding Iran.



Trump wrote on his account on "Truth Social": "The United States will impose a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports, starting April 13 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Thank you for your interest in this matter!"



For its part, the White House revealed that all options, including military ones, remain on the table to deal with Iran if diplomatic efforts fail, emphasizing the necessity of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.



The U.S. military announced earlier that it would begin to exert control over all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas after talks earlier this week failed to reach an agreement to end the war with Iran, putting the fragile two-week ceasefire at risk of collapse.



The U.S. Central Command reported that Washington's control, which will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (14:00 GMT), will be "applied neutrally to ships of all nations entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman."



The U.S. military stated that ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports will not be hindered. It added that commercial sailors will be provided with additional information through an official notice before the control over maritime traffic is enforced.



President Trump announced yesterday, Sunday, that U.S. forces will intercept every ship in international waters that has paid transit fees to Iran.



The talks held in Islamabad lasted from Saturday until early yesterday, Sunday, marking the first direct meeting between the United States and Iran in over a decade and the highest level of discussions since the Iranian revolution in 1979. The negotiations came days after a ceasefire began on Tuesday, aimed at ending six weeks of fighting that has claimed thousands of lives across several countries, disrupted vital energy supplies, and raised fears of a wider regional conflict.