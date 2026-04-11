​في إطار التزامها الإنساني الراسخ، ودورها الريادي الذي لا يتوقف تجاه اليمن، ضخت المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنساني «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية» دفعات جديدة من المساعدات الغذائية الضخمة إلى المحافظات اليمنية، ليصل إجمالي المساعدات المقدمة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة إلى 1223 طناً، صُبت في شريان الاحتياج الإنساني ضمن جسر إغاثي متواصل لا ينقطع.


​تدفق إغاثي


​وشهدت العاصمة اليمنية المؤقتة (عدن) اليوم وصول قافلة إغاثية جديدة تضم 20 شاحنة محملة بـ432 طناً من السلال الغذائية المتكاملة، وذلك ضمن مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة في مرحلته الثانية، الذي تنفذه «مؤسسة يماني للتنمية والأعمال الإنسانية»، لضمان وصول الدعم لمستحقيه في أسرع وقت ممكن.


​حصاد الأسابيع الثلاثة


​وتأتي هذه القافلة امتداداً لسلسلة من التدخلات العاجلة، وسبقتها خلال الأسابيع الثلاثة الماضية 37 شاحنة توغلت في عمق المحافظات المستهدفة، شملت: (عدن، ولحج، والضالع، وأبين، وتعز)، وصولاً إلى «جزيرة ميون»، محملة بـ791 طناً من المواد الغذائية.


​الفئات المستهدفة


​ووفقاً للتقارير الميدانية، نجحت هذه المساعدات في تأمين الاحتياجات الأساسية لـ13,320 أسرة من الفئات الأشد احتياجاً، والنازحين، والمجتمعات المضيفة، مع تركيز خاص على الأسر التي فقدت معيلها، لترسم المملكة بذلك لوحة إنسانية تتجاوز حدود الدعم المادي إلى تعزيز الصمود المجتمعي في وجه الأزمات.


​ويعكس هذا الحراك الإغاثي المستمر توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة بالوقوف الدائم إلى جانب الشعب اليمني، وتقديم كل ما من شأنه سد الفجوة الغذائية وتحسين الظروف المعيشية، في ظل شراكة ميدانية فاعلة تضمن كفاءة التوزيع وعدالة الاستهداف.