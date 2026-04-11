As part of its steadfast humanitarian commitment and its ongoing leadership role towards Yemen, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm "King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center," has injected new batches of massive food aid into the Yemeni governorates, bringing the total aid provided in recent weeks to 1,223 tons, which has been poured into the vein of humanitarian need as part of a continuous relief bridge that does not cease.



Relief Flow



The temporary Yemeni capital (Aden) witnessed today the arrival of a new relief convoy consisting of 20 trucks loaded with 432 tons of complete food baskets, as part of the second phase of the emergency food interventions project implemented by the "Yemani Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Work," to ensure that support reaches those in need as quickly as possible.



Harvest of the Past Three Weeks



This convoy comes as an extension of a series of urgent interventions, preceded in the past three weeks by 37 trucks that penetrated deep into the targeted governorates, including: (Aden, Lahij, Al-Dhale'e, Abyan, and Taiz), reaching "Mouyn Island," loaded with 791 tons of food supplies.



Targeted Groups



According to field reports, this aid has successfully secured the basic needs of 13,320 families from the most vulnerable groups, including displaced persons and host communities, with a special focus on families that have lost their breadwinner, thus painting a humanitarian picture that transcends the limits of material support to enhance community resilience in the face of crises.



This ongoing relief movement reflects the directives of the wise leadership to always stand by the Yemeni people and provide everything that can bridge the food gap and improve living conditions, amid an effective field partnership that ensures efficient distribution and fair targeting.