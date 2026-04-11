The negotiations between the United States and Iran taking place in Islamabad are witnessing significant complexities despite the temporary truce that has halted the opening of the gates of hell, with the agenda including thorny files and explosive issues.



Differences in Perspectives Between the Two Parties



These talks are not limited to establishing a ceasefire; they extend to deep strategic issues that make the chances of reaching a final agreement seem extremely difficult.



The fundamental knot may lie in the differing visions of the two parties regarding the scope of negotiations, as Tehran insists on limiting it to the nuclear file and lifting sanctions, while Washington seeks a comprehensive agreement that includes the nuclear and missile programs, in addition to Iran's regional influence.



There is no doubt that this fundamental divergence makes the talks closer to a complex path filled with obstacles, especially in light of political pressures and a race against time.



The Strait of Hormuz Issue



The most contentious files revolve around the Strait of Hormuz, due to its vital importance in the global economy, which garnered significant attention during the recent war, as about 20% of oil supplies pass through it.



The United States considers ensuring freedom of navigation in it a fundamental condition for any agreement, viewing any threat to it as a direct danger to global energy security.



In contrast, Iran insists on its sovereignty over the strait and considers it a strategic leverage against sanctions, refusing to make commitments that would limit its ability to use it as a negotiating tool.



Thus, Washington demands clear guarantees preventing Tehran from closing the strait or threatening navigation, while hinting at the resumption of war.



The Iranian Nuclear Program



The nuclear file remains at the core of the conflict, with Washington demanding the dismantling or significant reduction of Iran's nuclear capabilities, halting uranium enrichment, and subjecting facilities to strict and permanent international oversight.



The U.S. administration emphasizes that any nuclear agreement must be permanent and should not include clauses that expire over time, as was the case in the 2015 agreement.



U.S. officials have indicated the possibility of accepting an enrichment ceiling equivalent to the level of the 2015 agreement (around 3.67%) as a practical limit, while others have stated more stringent demands for reducing or eliminating enrichment capabilities.



Meanwhile, Tehran asserts that its program is peaceful in nature, insists on its right to enrichment, and rejects any agreement that imposes permanent restrictions or infringes on its technical sovereignty. The disagreement also highlights the fate of the stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the mechanisms for dealing with it, whether by transferring it abroad or reducing its percentage.



According to a report by Euro News, other provisions of the agreement remain ambiguous; in the Persian version of the 10-point ceasefire plan, Iran included the phrase "acceptance of enrichment" for its nuclear program, but this phrase was absent from the English versions distributed by Iranian diplomats to journalists.



The Iranian Missile Program



This represents a sharp point of contention, as the United States views it as a direct threat to its allies in the region and seeks to include restrictions on it within any comprehensive agreement, especially with the increasing range of these missiles. The U.S. proposal explicitly includes limiting the Iranian missile program as a clause of any comprehensive agreement.



The U.S. demands limits or restrictions on capabilities that could be used to carry nuclear warheads or to increase strategic strike capabilities.



The U.S. administration has taken punitive measures targeting supply networks supporting the Iranian program.



In contrast, Iran firmly rejects including this file in the negotiations, asserting that it is part of its defense system and national sovereignty. It views it as a fundamental defensive element that compensates for the weakness of its air force and considers any attempt to link it to the nuclear file as an infringement on its sovereignty.



Iran has described claims regarding the development of missiles capable of striking the United States as "big lies." According to official Iranian data, the maximum range of Iranian missiles is 2,000 kilometers, but the U.S. Congressional Research Service estimates that their range could reach about 3,000 kilometers.



Iran's Proxies in the Region



Iran considers its network of proxies in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Gaza as a cornerstone of its national security and front-line defenses, while the United States and Israel view them as the main source of instability in the Middle East, making the inclusion of the proxy issue a politically and strategically complex matter.



Tehran refuses to include this file in the negotiations, seeing its regional influence as a leverage that cannot be relinquished.



In contrast, the United States links any long-term agreement to halting Tehran's support for these groups or at least reducing it, viewing Iran's regional influence as the core of the problem and considering these networks responsible for regional instability.



Sanctions and Iranian Assets



These form another key focus of the negotiations, with the United States using them as leverage to push Iran to make concessions. Washington ties the release of assets to tangible progress on nuclear and regional files, using funds as a negotiating tool, having previously allowed the release of $6 billion in a prisoner exchange deal in 2023.



In contrast, Tehran demands an immediate and comprehensive lifting of sanctions and the release of its frozen assets abroad, considering these sanctions the main reason for its internal economic crisis.



A senior Iranian official announced that Washington agreed to release frozen Iranian assets in Qatar and other foreign banks, in a move seen as a gesture of goodwill.



Iranian officials emphasize that they do not want to repeat the scenario of Gaza or Lebanon, where there is a "ceasefire on paper" while the U.S. and Israel can resume war at any time.



Amid all these complexities, the Islamabad negotiations appear to be a real test of the possibility of reaching a comprehensive settlement. Either the parties will succeed in overcoming their differences and crafting an agreement that addresses the roots of the crisis, or matters will return to a cycle of escalation, especially in light of the lack of trust and conflicting strategic interests between the two sides.