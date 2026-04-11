تشهد المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران المنعقدة في إسلام أباد تعقيدات كبيرة رغم الهدنة المؤقتة التي أوقفت فتح أبواب الجحيم، ويضم جدول الأعمال ملفات شائكة وقضايا ملغومة.


اختلاف الرؤى بين الطرفين


ولا تقتصر هذه المحادثات على تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، بل تمتد إلى قضايا استراتيجية عميقة تجعل فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، تبدو أمراً بالغ الصعوبة.


وربما تكمن العقدة الأساسية في اختلاف رؤية الطرفين لنطاق التفاوض، إذ تصر طهران على حصره في الملف النووي ورفع العقوبات، بينما تسعى واشنطن إلى اتفاق شامل يشمل البرنامج النووي والصاروخي، إضافة إلى النفوذ الإقليمي لإيران.


ولا شك أن هذا التباين الجوهري يجعل المحادثات أقرب إلى مسار معقد مليء بالعقبات، خصوصاً في ظل ضغوط سياسية وتسابق مع الزمن.



ورقة مضيق هرمز


وتتمثّل أبرز الملفات الخلافية في مضيق هرمز؛ نظراً لأهميته الحيوية في الاقتصاد العالمي، الذي استحوذ على جانب كبير من الاهتمام خلال الحرب الأخيرة، إذ يمر عبره نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط.


الولايات المتحدة تعتبر ضمان حرية الملاحة فيه شرطاً أساسياً لأي اتفاق، وترى أن أي تهديد له يشكل خطراً مباشراً على أمن الطاقة العالمي.


في المقابل، تتمسك إيران بسيادتها على المضيق وتعتبره ورقة ضغط استراتيجية في مواجهة العقوبات، وترفض تقديم تعهدات تحدُّ من قدرتها على استخدامه ورقة تفاوضيةً.


لذا تطالب واشنطن بضمانات واضحة تمنع طهران من إغلاق المضيق أو تهديد الملاحة، مع تلويحها باستئناف الحرب.


البرنامج النووي الإيراني


أما الملف النووي فيظل جوهر الصراع، وتطالب واشنطن بتفكيك أو تقليص كبير للقدرات النووية الإيرانية، ووقف تخصيب اليورانيوم، مع إخضاع المنشآت لرقابة دولية صارمة ودائمة.


وتُشدّد الإدارة الأمريكية على أن أي اتفاق نووي يجب أن يكون دائماً، وألا يتضمن بنوداً تنتهي بمرور الوقت كما حدث في اتفاق 2015.


وكشف مسؤولون أمريكيون إمكانية قبول سقف تخصيب يعادل مستوى اتفاق 2015 (حوالى 3.67%) كحد عملي، بينما صرّح آخرون بمطالب أشدّ تقضي بتقليص أو إلغاء قدرات التخصيب.


في حين تؤكد طهران أن برنامجها ذو طابع سلمي، وتتمسك بحقها في التخصيب، وترفض أي اتفاق يفرض قيوداً دائمة أو يمس سيادتها التقنية. كما يبرز الخلاف حول مصير مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب وآليات التعامل معه، سواء بنقله إلى الخارج أو خفض نسبته.


وبحسب تقرير لشبكة «Euro News»، لا تزال بنود أخرى من الاتفاق غامضة، ففي النسخة الفارسية من خطة وقف إطلاق النار المكونة من 10 نقاط، أدرجت إيران عبارة «قبول التخصيب» لبرنامجها النووي، إلا أن هذه العبارة غابت عن النسخ الإنجليزية التي وزعها الدبلوماسيون الإيرانيون على الصحفيين.


البرنامج الصاروخي الإيراني


يمثل نقطة خلاف حادة، إذ تعتبره الولايات المتحدة تهديداً مباشراً لحلفائها في المنطقة، وتسعى إلى إدراج قيود عليه ضمن أي اتفاق شامل، خصوصاً مع تزايد مدى هذه الصواريخ. ويشمل المقترح الأمريكي الحدَّ من البرنامج الصاروخي الإيراني صراحةً، بوصفه بنداً من بنود أي اتفاق شامل.


وتطالب أمريكا بحدود أو قيود على القدرات التي قد تُستخدم لحمل رؤوس نووية أو لزيادة قدرة الضربات الاستراتيجية.


واتخذت الإدارة الأمريكية إجراءات عقابية لاستهداف شبكات التوريد الداعمة للبرنامج الإيراني.


في المقابل، ترفض إيران بشكل قاطع إدراج هذا الملف في المفاوضات، وتؤكد أنه جزء من منظومتها الدفاعية وسيادتها الوطنية. وترى أنه عنصر دفاعي أساسي يعوّض ضعف سلاحها الجوي وتعتبر أي محاولة لربطه بالملف النووي تدخلاً في سيادتها.


ووصفت إيران الادعاءات بشأن تطوير صواريخ قادرة على ضرب الولايات المتحدة بأنها «أكاذيب كبيرة». ووفقاً للبيانات الرسمية الإيرانية، يبلغ أقصى مدى للصواريخ الإيرانية 2,000 كيلومتر، غير أن دائرة أبحاث الكونغرس الأمريكي تقدّر أن مداها قد يصل إلى نحو 3,000 كيلومتر.


وكلاء إيران في المنطقة


تعدّ إيران شبكة وكلائها في اليمن ولبنان والعراق وغزة ركيزة أمنها القومي وخطوط دفاعها الأمامية، في حين تعدّها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل المصدر الرئيسي لزعزعة الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط، ما يجعل إدراج ملف الوكلاء بنداً معقّداً سياسياً واستراتيجياً.


وترفض طهران إدراج هذا الملف في المفاوضات، وترى أن نفوذها الإقليمي ورقة قوة لا يمكن التخلي عنها.


في المقابل، تربط الولايات المتحدة أي اتفاق طويل الأمد بوقف دعم طهران لهذه الجماعات أو على الأقل تقليصه، إذ ترى أن نفوذ إيران الإقليمي هو جوهر المشكلة، وتعتبر أن هذه الشبكات مسؤولة عن زعزعة الاستقرار الإقليمي.


العقوبات والأصول الإيرانية


تشكل محوراً رئيسياً آخر في المفاوضات، وتستخدمها الولايات المتحدة ورقةَ ضغطٍ لدفع إيران إلى تقديم تنازلات. وتربط واشنطن الإفراج بتقدّم ملموس في الملفات النووية والاقليمية، وتستخدم الأموال ورقةً تفاوضيةً، وسبق أن سمحت بالإفراج عن 6 مليارات دولار في صفقة تبادل سجناء عام 2023.


في المقابل، تطالب طهران برفع فوري وشامل للعقوبات، والإفراج عن أصولها المجمدة في الخارج، معتبرة أن هذه العقوبات هي السبب الرئيسي لأزمتها الاقتصادية الداخلية.


وكان مسؤول إيراني رفيع، أعلن أن واشنطن وافقت على الإفراج عن أصول إيرانية مجمّدة في قطر وبنوك أجنبية أخرى، في خطوة تُعد بادرة حسن نية.


ويؤكد مسؤولون إيرانيون أنهم لا يريدون تكرار سيناريو غزة أو لبنان، إذ توجد «هدنة على الورق» بينما تستطيع أمريكا وإسرائيل استئناف الحرب في أي وقت.


ووسط كل هذه التعقيدات، تبدو مفاوضات إسلام أباد اختباراً حقيقياً لإمكانية التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة. فإما أن تنجح الأطراف في تجاوز خلافاتها وصياغة اتفاق يعالج جذور الأزمة، أو تعود الأمور إلى دائرة التصعيد، خصوصاً في ظل انعدام الثقة وتضارب المصالح الاستراتيجية بين الجانبين.